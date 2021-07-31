Boulder Ridge Zoo: A Wild Animal Park With Unusual Animals & Safari Ride

Boulder Ridge Zoo is a Wild Animal Park

One of the coolest local places to get close to animals is Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto MI. This zoo is located 30 minutes southwest of downtown Grand Rapids.

Park owners Dave and Dawn Hoekstra began collecting and breeding animals in the 90s and have been slowly building enclosures and attractions ever since.

Their Boulder Ridge Zoo opened to the public in 2011.

That’s great because one of my favorite things to do in the spring and summer is visiting the zoo. My kids love watching animals, too, and it’s a big bonus when they can get up close and personal with them. This is where Boulder Ridge shines. There are so many animal interactions here.

In fact, many of my friends were surprised to hear that Boulder Ridge has giraffes – and that you can feed them!

Another Boulder Ridge Zoo bonus is that the walkways are paved and on mostly flat ground.

This makes it easy to maneuver strollers and wheelchairs. There are also several covered picnic areas so you can easily pack lunches and eat them there.