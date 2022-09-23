Zoo Goes Boo, Park Before Dark, Boo at the Barn: 2022 West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events

Zoo Goes Boo & West MI Halloween-Themed Animal Events

Get ready, West Michigan, spooky season is on its way and Halloween activities are starting to sell tickets.

Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo is one of those popular local Halloween events that families return to year after year. Similar “Halloween with the animals” events have popped up in West Michigan over the past few years.

Halloween Boo Events at the Zoo or on the Farm:
John Ball Zoo Goes Boo
Park Before Dark at Boulder Ridge
Critter Barn’s Boo at the Barn
Treats and Trails @ Outdoor Discovery Center

Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo

