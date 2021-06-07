4th of July 2021 Fireworks Shows Around Grand Rapids

West Michigan & Grand Rapids Fireworks
Now that Governor Whitmer is lifting a lot of Covid restrictions on July 1, many Michiganders are looking forward to our first “normal” holiday since the pandemic began over a year ago. And the governor’s timing coincides with our biggest summer celebration: the 4th of July and the big boom of fireworks.
While fireworks don’t seem like a potential spreader event, the gathering of crowds to watch the fireworks put many events on hold in 2020. This year, officials are hoping to bring back fireworks to many communities.
We are regularly calling officials and checking community events calendars to bring you the latest 4th of July fireworks news for our area. As soon as they know their plans, we will let you know.
Every year, we compile a list of where and when you can find Grand Rapids fireworks (and beyond) to help you sort it out!
2021 West Michigan & Grand Rapids Fireworks Schedules
Fireworks in Kent City, MI
Kent City Fireworks Show! at Kent City
Fireworks will launch near the Kent City Plastics building. Food vendors will be available.
Fireworks in Dorr, MI
Dorr Township Fireworks! at Dorr Township Park
Starting at DUSK, bring your lawn chairs and blankets to South Park for our annual Fireworks Show!
Fireworks in Alto, MI
Campau/Kettle Lake Fireworks at Campau Lake
The annual Campau Lake fireworks display funded by lake residents is on for 2021!
Fireworks in Kentwood, MI
Kentwood 4th of July Celebration at City of Kentwood
Pancake breakfast, 5k race & Fun Walk, Parade (9:30am), Carnival, Food Trucks, Live Music, and Fireworks at dusk.
Fireworks in Alto, MI
Fireworks at Lakeside Church at Lakeside Community Church
We will provide fireworks, snacks and refreshments. Bring your own chair or blanket. Fireworks begin at dusk.
Fireworks in Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Fireworks at Ah-Nab-Awen Park
Family-fun activities, food, vendors and live entertainment! The fun continues through the start of the fireworks display, which will start at 10:30pm.
Fireworks in Allendale, MI
Allendale Fourth of July Celebration: Fireworks at Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus.
Gather at the Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus. Parking will be available in all lots. Watch the fireworks display from your vehicle or socially distance in the outdoor open space.
Fireworks in East Grand Rapids, MI
East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration at City of East Grand Rapids
Trail Blazer 5K Run/Walk at 8:30am, Parade at 11am, and Fireworks at Dusk over Reeds Lake.
