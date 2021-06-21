The Best 4th of July Events Around Grand Rapids – Parades, Fireworks & More

Where to Find a 4th of July Parade or Fireworks Show
Nothing says Independence Day like parades and fireworks. Many local municipalities put their own spin on celebrating the 4th of July, including parades, fireworks, car shows and food. Everyone loves dressing up in their red, white and blue and heading out to a neighborhood celebration.
If you are looking for a 4th of July event or wondering “where are the fireworks?” use the list below.
For more local events, activities, and ideas for what to do over the long Independence Day weekend, visit the COMMUNITY EVENT CALENDAR.
4th of July Events Schedule
Fireworks in Holland, MI
Celebrate Eagles
Outdoor Discovery Center
The whole family is invited to meet our national symbol in the feather. Learn about what these awesome animals like to eat, where they live, and how strong they are. Registration required.
4214 56th Street
Holland, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Kent City, MI
Kent City Fireworks Show!
Kent City
Fireworks will launch near the Kent City Plastics building. Food vendors will be available.
Kent City, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Grand Rapids, MI
87th Annual Hollyhock Lane Parade
Ottawa Hills Area
The parade lasts about 30 minutes and follows a route through the Ottawa Hills area. Children decorate their bikes and make wagon floats.
Grand Rapids, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Muskegon, MI
Muskegon Fourth of July Fireworks
City of Muskegon
Fireworks will be shot off over Muskegon Lake and are part of the "WeDiscover" Festival. Western Avenue will be closed so pedestrians will be able to walk freely. There will be two trams driving the perimeter giving free rides downtown.
Western Avenue
Muskegon, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Caledonia, MI
Caledonia Independence Day Celebration
Duncan Lake Middle School
Parade begins at 11am, fireworks at dusk. Fireworks can be viewed from the Middle School, CalPlex or Holy Family Catholic Church.
Caledonia, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Grand Rapids, MI
Red, White, Blue and You: A Salute to Independence Day
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
Celebrate America’s birthday—the Children’s Garden way! Participate in a variety of engaging red, white and blue Independence Day activities.
1000 East Beltline Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Map It
Fireworks in Dorr, MI
Dorr 4th Of July Parade
Dorr Township
Grab your chairs and meet us on Main Street!
Main Street
Dorr, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Allegan, MI
July 3 Jubilee 2021
Downtown Allegan
Starts at 6pm with live music and food vendors, and concludes with a spectacular fireworks show over the Kalamazoo River at 10:15pm.
Allegan, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Allendale, MI
Grand Parade, Family Fun Activities in the Allendale Township Park, Car Show, & more!
Allendale, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Dorr, MI
Dorr Township Fireworks!
Dorr Township Park
Starting at DUSK, bring your lawn chairs and blankets to South Park for our annual Fireworks Show!
1879 142nd Ave
Dorr, MI 49323
Map It
Fireworks in Alto, MI
Campau/Kettle Lake Fireworks
Campau Lake
The annual Campau Lake fireworks display funded by lake residents is on for 2021!
Alto, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Kentwood, MI
Kentwood 4th of July Celebration
City of Kentwood
Pancake breakfast, 5k race & Fun Walk, Parade (9:30am), Carnival, Food Trucks, Live Music, and Fireworks at dusk.
Kentwood, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Montague & Whitehall, MI
White Lake Area Independence Day Parade
Downtown Montague & Whitehall
The parade route travels from Whitehall City Hall to Downtown Montague with over 100 entries.
Montague & Whitehall, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Alto, MI
Fireworks at Lakeside Church
Lakeside Community Church
We will provide fireworks, snacks and refreshments. Bring your own chair or blanket. Fireworks begin at dusk.
6201 Whitneyville Ave SE
Alto, MI 49302
Map It
Fireworks in Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Fireworks
Ah-Nab-Awen Park
Family-fun activities, food, vendors and live entertainment! The fun continues through the start of the fireworks display, which will start at 10:30pm.
220 Front Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Map It
Fireworks in Ada, MI
Ada's 4th of July Celebration
Ada Village
Parade begins at 10am, Classic Car Show after the parade, Fireworks at dusk.
Ada, MI
Map It
Fireworks in White Lake, MI
White Lake Fourth of July Fireworks
White Lake
White Lake Fourth of July Fireworks will be held at dusk at the north end of White Lake.
White Lake, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Grand Rapids, MI
Community Pancake Breakfast
Thornapple Covenant Church
Pancake breakfast, kid's bike parade and inflatable slide - followed by outdoor worship at 10am.
6595 Cascade Road SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
United States
Map It
Fireworks in Allendale, MI
Allendale Fourth of July Celebration: Fireworks
Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus.
Gather at the Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus. Parking will be available in all lots. Watch the fireworks display from your vehicle or socially distance in the outdoor open space.
Allendale, MI
Map It
Fireworks in East Grand Rapids, MI
East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration
City of East Grand Rapids
Trail Blazer 5K Run/Walk at 8:30am, Parade at 11am, and Fireworks at Dusk over Reeds Lake.
East Grand Rapids, MI
Map It
Fireworks in Grandville, MI
Grandville 4th of July Celebration
City of Grandville
Flag raising at Wedgwood Park (8:30am), Flyover of WWII vintage aircraft (11am), Food Vendors and Entertainment (5pm-dark), FIREWORKS at dark (approx. 10pm). Best viewing at Grandville Middle School.
Grandville, MI
Map It
1 thought on “The Best 4th of July Events Around Grand Rapids – Parades, Fireworks & More”
Dorr just canceled theirs…fyi