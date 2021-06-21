The Best 4th of July Events Around Grand Rapids – Parades, Fireworks & More

Where to Find a 4th of July Parade or Fireworks Show

Nothing says Independence Day like parades and fireworks. Many local municipalities put their own spin on celebrating the 4th of July, including parades, fireworks, car shows and food. Everyone loves dressing up in their red, white and blue and heading out to a neighborhood celebration.

If you are looking for a 4th of July event or wondering “where are the fireworks?” use the list below.

For more local events, activities, and ideas for what to do over the long Independence Day weekend, visit the COMMUNITY EVENT CALENDAR.

Where to see all Grand Rapids Fireworks – Summer 2021