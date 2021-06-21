The Best 4th of July Events Around Grand Rapids – Parades, Fireworks & More

By / June 21, 2021
Cascade 4th of July parade VanderW

Where to Find a 4th of July Parade or Fireworks Show

Nothing says Independence Day like parades and fireworks. Many local municipalities put their own spin on celebrating the 4th of July, including parades, fireworks, car shows and food. Everyone loves dressing up in their red, white and blue and heading out to a neighborhood celebration.

If you are looking for a 4th of July event or wondering “where are the fireworks?” use the list below.

For more local events, activities, and ideas for what to do over the long Independence Day weekend, visit the COMMUNITY EVENT CALENDAR.

4th of July Events Schedule

07/02/2021
03:00 PM

Fireworks in Holland, MI

Celebrate Eagles

Outdoor Discovery Center

The whole family is invited to meet our national symbol in the feather. Learn about what these awesome animals like to eat, where they live, and how strong they are. Registration required.

4214 56th Street
Holland, MI
Map It

07/02/2021
09:30 PM

Fireworks in Kent City, MI

Fireworks will launch near the Kent City Plastics building. Food vendors will be available.

Kent City, MI
Map It

07/03/2021
08:30 AM

Fireworks in Grand Rapids, MI

The parade lasts about 30 minutes and follows a route through the Ottawa Hills area. Children decorate their bikes and make wagon floats.

Grand Rapids, MI
Map It

07/03/2021
10:30 PM

Fireworks in Muskegon, MI

Fireworks will be shot off over Muskegon Lake and are part of the "WeDiscover" Festival. Western Avenue will be closed so pedestrians will be able to walk freely. There will be two trams driving the perimeter giving free rides downtown.

Western Avenue
Muskegon, MI
Map It

07/03/2021
10:00 AM

Fireworks in Caledonia, MI

Caledonia Independence Day Celebration

Duncan Lake Middle School

Parade begins at 11am, fireworks at dusk. Fireworks can be viewed from the Middle School, CalPlex or Holy Family Catholic Church.

Caledonia, MI
Map It

07/03/2021
01:00 PM

Fireworks in Grand Rapids, MI

Red, White, Blue and You: A Salute to Independence Day

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Celebrate America’s birthday—the Children’s Garden way! Participate in a variety of engaging red, white and blue Independence Day activities.

1000 East Beltline Avenue NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Map It

07/03/2021
10:30 AM

Fireworks in Dorr, MI

Grab your chairs and meet us on Main Street!

Main Street
Dorr, MI
Map It

07/03/2021
06:00 PM

Fireworks in Allegan, MI

July 3 Jubilee 2021

Downtown Allegan

Starts at 6pm with live music and food vendors, and concludes with a spectacular fireworks show over the Kalamazoo River at 10:15pm.

Allegan, MI
Map It

07/03/2021
10:00 AM

Fireworks in Allendale, MI

Grand Parade, Family Fun Activities in the Allendale Township Park, Car Show, & more!

Allendale, MI
Map It

07/03/2021
09:30 PM

Fireworks in Dorr, MI

Dorr Township Fireworks!

Dorr Township Park

Starting at DUSK, bring your lawn chairs and blankets to South Park for our annual Fireworks Show!

1879 142nd Ave
Dorr, MI 49323
Map It

07/03/2021
10:00 PM

Fireworks in Alto, MI

The annual Campau Lake fireworks display funded by lake residents is on for 2021!

Alto, MI
Map It

07/03/2021
07:30 AM

Fireworks in Kentwood, MI

Pancake breakfast, 5k race & Fun Walk, Parade (9:30am), Carnival, Food Trucks, Live Music, and Fireworks at dusk.

Kentwood, MI
Map It

07/03/2021
10:00 AM

Fireworks in Montague & Whitehall, MI

White Lake Area Independence Day Parade

Downtown Montague & Whitehall

The parade route travels from Whitehall City Hall to Downtown Montague with over 100 entries.

Montague & Whitehall, MI
Map It

07/03/2021
08:00 PM

Fireworks in Alto, MI

Fireworks at Lakeside Church

Lakeside Community Church

We will provide fireworks, snacks and refreshments. Bring your own chair or blanket. Fireworks begin at dusk.

6201 Whitneyville Ave SE
Alto, MI 49302
Map It

07/03/2021
06:00 PM

Fireworks in Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Fireworks

Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Family-fun activities, food, vendors and live entertainment! The fun continues through the start of the fireworks display, which will start at 10:30pm.

220 Front Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Map It

07/03/2021
10:00 AM

Fireworks in Ada, MI

Parade begins at 10am, Classic Car Show after the parade, Fireworks at dusk.

Ada, MI
Map It

07/04/2021
09:00 PM

Fireworks in White Lake, MI

White Lake Fourth of July Fireworks will be held at dusk at the north end of White Lake.

White Lake, MI
Map It

07/04/2021
09:00 AM

Fireworks in Grand Rapids, MI

Community Pancake Breakfast

Thornapple Covenant Church

Pancake breakfast, kid's bike parade and inflatable slide - followed by outdoor worship at 10am.

6595 Cascade Road SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
United States
Map It

07/04/2021
10:00 PM

Fireworks in Allendale, MI

Allendale Fourth of July Celebration: Fireworks

Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus.

Gather at the Allendale Public Schools K-8 Campus. Parking will be available in all lots. Watch the fireworks display from your vehicle or socially distance in the outdoor open space.

Allendale, MI
Map It

07/04/2021
08:30 AM

Fireworks in East Grand Rapids, MI

Trail Blazer 5K Run/Walk at 8:30am, Parade at 11am, and Fireworks at Dusk over Reeds Lake.

East Grand Rapids, MI
Map It

07/05/2021
08:30 AM

Fireworks in Grandville, MI

Flag raising at Wedgwood Park (8:30am), Flyover of WWII vintage aircraft (11am), Food Vendors and Entertainment (5pm-dark), FIREWORKS at dark (approx. 10pm). Best viewing at Grandville Middle School.

Grandville, MI
Map It

Kids at one of the 4th-of-July-events-in Grand Rapids
