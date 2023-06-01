New International Fireworks Competition Coming to Traverse City for Sept 2023

What to Expect at the Traverse City Fireworks Competition

The details of the fireworks championship are still in the works, but organizers assure us that it will be a blast for the whole family.

Entertainment leading up to main event sets the stage for the night. Once it’s dark, the competition begins.

International Fireworks Championship 📷 ToF Feuerwerk

“This promises a fireworks event like no other,” said Mickey Graham, Director of Events at Traverse City Tourism. “There are bright colors, bold designs and fun concepts. I recently watched a competition in Spain and the show was the pride of the entire community.”

The Championship is believed to be one of the first of its kind in the US, building on similar fireworks competitions that are wildly popular in places like Europe, the UK, Canada, and Mexico.

Only a handful of Fireworks Competitions are held in the US, with the closest being staged in Missouri.