New International Fireworks Competition Coming to Traverse City for Sept 2023

International Fireworks Championship 📷 ToF Feuerwerk

Don’t Miss the Dazzling Showdown in Traverse City- International Fireworks Championship

Get ready to ignite your excitement, because Traverse City, MI is about to explode with the country’s first-ever International Fireworks Championship at Turtle Creek Stadium (333 Stadium Dr, Traverse City, MI 49685) on September 9, 2023.

Traverse City, firmly on the map for its famous National Cherry Festival in July, extends its summer season with the addition of this mesmerizing pyrotechnic competition.

What to Expect at the Traverse City Fireworks Competition

The details of the fireworks championship are still in the works, but organizers assure us that it will be a blast for the whole family.

Entertainment leading up to main event sets the stage for the night. Once it’s dark, the competition begins.

“This promises a fireworks event like no other,” said Mickey Graham, Director of Events at Traverse City Tourism. “There are bright colors, bold designs and fun concepts. I recently watched a competition in Spain and the show was the pride of the entire community.”

The Championship is believed to be one of the first of its kind in the US, building on similar fireworks competitions that are wildly popular in places like Europe, the UK, Canada, and Mexico.

Only a handful of Fireworks Competitions are held in the US, with the closest being staged in Missouri.

Reality Show for Fireworks

The fireworks contest is like “Top Chef” but replace the food with fireworks.

Competitors create unique, elaborate fireworks displays that are synchronized to music and must meet a list of challenging requirements.

International Fireworks Competition PyroJam 2022: ToF Feuerwerk (Team Germany) – Winning Pyromusical

Traverse City’s competitors qualified for this event by participating and winning other competitions. Four world-class shows comprise this evening’s International Fireworks Championship, with teams from the US, Mexico, Spain and Germany vying for top prize.

Each entry will be formally judged but the public has the final say on the winner of the competition.

Nothing Like This

“The International Fireworks Championship will be unlike anything this area has seen,” said Traverse City Tourism President, Trevor Tkach.

“The competition is tough. It’s taking typical Fourth of July fireworks and adds elements of artistry to a competitive challenge – this will bring new meaning to live entertainment in northern Michigan. It gives people another great reason to come to Traverse City.”

Traverse City International Fireworks Championship

The competition will be a ticketed event.

Details will be announced when they are finalized.

