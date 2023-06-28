WIN! Tickets to Disney’s Frozen – The Musical in Grand Rapids, courtesy of Broadway GR

Get FROZEN this July in Grand Rapids
Add this to your event calendar: FROZEN – The Musical is coming to DeVos Performance Hall from July 11th to July 23rd, 2023.
And we’re giving away tickets!
The heart-warming and humorous stage adaptation of the popular movie includes breathtaking sets, catchy songs, and great acting.
Here’s what you can expect from this magical production and how you can win tickets.
Visually Stunning Sets & Costumes Take You to Arendelle
You’re transported into the enchanting world of Arendelle as soon as the show begins.
The musical’s dazzling sets bring the Frozen universe to life before your very eyes.
From the majestic ice palace to the charming village of Arendelle, the vibrant colors and intricate details will leave you in awe. Each scene is like a work of art, showcasing the craftsmanship and detail that goes into stage production.
Get ready to be mesmerized by the sheer beauty of it all!
Unforgettable Characters Make the Show Great
A Magical Experience for All Ages
If you’re a fan of the Frozen movie or love everything Disney, this is for you.
This show is perfect for families and audiences of all ages. (While it’s mainly kid-friendly, it does include subtle adult-level jokes that kids likely won’t catch.)
Win FROZEN TICKETS
We’re giving away TWO Family Four packs of tickets for the July 12th (Wednesday) 7:30 PM performance of Disney’s Frozen at DeVos Performance Hall.
Enter now and prepare to be swept away into the enchanting world of Arendelle!
Fine Print: This giveaway will close on July 5, 2023 at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.