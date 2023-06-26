Sleeping Bear Dunes Wilderness Revealed: Drink Up Stunning Lake Michigan Views on this Hidden Gem Trail

Access this Spectacular Wilderness Hike via Treat Farm Trail

Venture off the beaten path in Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore to find a hidden gem that also happens to be the prettiest trail in the park.

And, it serves an alternative pathway to the popular Empire Bluff scenic overlook.

Endless Lake Michigan Views from the secret, no name trail in Sleeping Bear Dunes

Go on this walk if you’d like to explore a glorious, nameless hidden treasure that promises epic bluff-top views of Lake Michigan’s vivid turquoise waters.

Access to this hike is via Treat Farm Trail, a secret in itself.

Stay close, we’re going to tell you how to get there and how to experience it for yourself.