Win a Mega Whitecaps Baseball Experience, Including a $75 Gift Card!

A Whitecaps Game is a Blast, Even for the Non-Sports Types

A beautiful summer night with the West Michigan Whitecaps is a great way to spend some time together as a family.

You don’t need to be a baseball fanatic to enjoy an afternoon or evening at LMCU Ballpark (but, fair warning, it might just turn you into a baseball fan by the time you leave).

The Whitecaps behind-the-scenes team loves putting on this unique baseball experience for Grand Rapids.

For example, did you know they have a manual scoreboard? Or that you can sign up to run the bases before and after games?

And they even have fireworks after some of their home games.

Basically, a day at LMCU Ballpark is the ultimate baseball+ experience. Watch the pros give their all for a win, and enjoy a whole lot of perks on the side.

Here for the giveaway? Keep reading for your chance to enter!