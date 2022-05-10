Win a Mega Whitecaps Baseball Experience, Including a $75 Gift Card!

A Whitecaps Game is a Blast, Even for the Non-Sports Types
A beautiful summer night with the West Michigan Whitecaps is a great way to spend some time together as a family.
You don’t need to be a baseball fanatic to enjoy an afternoon or evening at LMCU Ballpark (but, fair warning, it might just turn you into a baseball fan by the time you leave).
The Whitecaps behind-the-scenes team loves putting on this unique baseball experience for Grand Rapids.
For example, did you know they have a manual scoreboard? Or that you can sign up to run the bases before and after games?
And they even have fireworks after some of their home games.
Basically, a day at LMCU Ballpark is the ultimate baseball+ experience. Watch the pros give their all for a win, and enjoy a whole lot of perks on the side.
12 Ways to VIP Your West Michigan Whitecaps Baseball Experience
1 – Enjoy the Group Outing Treatment With Your Favorite Crew
Groups get special attention at Whitecaps games! Get together your favorite crew for a special night at LMCU Ballpark. Think social clubs, coworkers, church groups, scouts, teams and more.
Group outings come with perks like preferred block seating, ticket discounts, discounts at the shop, and of course – a shoutout from the announcer on the night of the game!
2 – Dress up for Special Theme Nights
If you have a fan of Superheroes, Star Wars, Harry Potter, or even The Office in your family–you can find good company at one of the many theme nights that take place throughout the season at Whitecaps games.
What could be more fun than watching a game filled with kids in superhero capes?!
3 – Run the Bases on Family Days
Sundays are Family Days at LMCU Ballpark and your kids have a chance to play catch on the field before the game and run the bases after the game is done–just like the pros!
If you want more VIP status, get there early – the first 1,000 kids through the gate eat for free.
4 – Get Yourself in an On-Field Promotion
f you want your 15-minutes of fame , look for the big orange Biggby coffee cup located on the concourse by section 218. The Biggby Coffee Crew can let you know what games are available that day and help you sign-up for some on-field fun!
5 – Throw the First Pitch
West Michigan Whitecaps offer a First Pitch Experience package for the baseball enthusiasts in your life. Yes, you could throw the first pitch at a Whitecaps baseball game!
6 – Stay for the Fireworks Show
Periodically throughout the season, you can catch the Family Fare Fireworks after a game. Nothing says VIP quite like your own firework show!
Check the schedule to see when you can enjoy a game and a firework show!
7 – Get VIP Seats That Include Table Service
You can reserve a premium seat at LMCU Ballpark by purchasing a Safeco 4Topp . These seats are located behind home plate for a VIP view of the game. In addition to a great view, your seat comes with table service from the ballpark staff. No waiting in line for snacks and missing the action!
These tables are wildly popular and sell out every year. Call the ticket department at (616) 784-4131 to see when tables for the 2020 season go on sale (it’s typically in mid-February).
The package includes 4 seats in addition to other perks like seeing your name on the video board and meeting the mascots.
8 – Get Extra Kid Perks on Fan-omenal Fridays
FANomenal Fridays are a great way to treat your family to a ballpark experience with added perks.
With giveaways for kids, you’ll feel like a rockstar before you even find your seats (we got darling Hello Kitty watches just for walking in the door).
You can enjoy a taste of baseball with a kids “happy hour” from 5:45-6:45 PM, you can get half-off of hot dogs and 16 oz sodas (for kids only). There is also an opportunity for mascot autographs during the 7th-9th innings.
9 – Get Deals on Thrifty Thursdays
Nothing makes me feel like a winner more than saving some money!
Every Thrifty Thursday you can grab a 20 oz. beer, a 22 oz. soda, or a hot dog for just $2. Better yet? If you’re a college student or in the military–show a valid ID and you can get a reserved seat for just five bucks!
10 – Let Kids Run at the Meijer Hometown Playground
You can find the Meijer Hometown Playground on the first base side of the field at every home game.
We were delighted to find inflatable bouncy houses, interactive games (some cost money), and playground equipment.
Stop by before the game to get some energy out or take a literal 7th inning stretch! Parents can enjoy the game and kids can play–it’s a win all around.
11 – Experience Their Food Selection
LMCU Ballpark has so many options for food. Even if you are trying to eat healthy, or have a food allergy, this ballpark caters to everyone’s needs.
While the ballpark will always have hot dogs and hamburgers, each year they come out with some fun foods that the fans get to vote for. Some of this years new food and drinks are: Street Corn Nuggets, Rocky Balburrito, and Wine Slushies!
12 – Camp at LMCU Ballpark
Want to really kick up the VIP treatment a notch? You can spend the night on the field if you’re Scout.
Yes! Scout Night and Camp Out is a fun annual tradition for local scouts. They can earn a badge, a t-shirt, and watch a movie on the big screen from the field. Talk about a fun memory!
Tips for Attending a Whitecaps Game
Pick a Day and Time That’s Best For You
The Whitecaps schedule is packed all summer long, so there is always a game that fits your family’s schedule.
Afternoon games start at various times and are popular with families with young kids.
Lawn Seats are Perfect for Kids
Evening games can be a bit challenging if your kids have an early bedtime, but if that’s the case for you, get the cheap lawn seats ($10) and getting to the stadium when the gates open up (gates open 1 hour before each game). That way you can maximize your time there and not feel bad if you can’t make it through the final innings.
Kids are also able to move around in the grass, because we all know, especially with younger kids, they don’t stay put for very long! Take advantage of bringing your littlest ones to the game; kids 2 and under are free!
Take Advantage of Their Promotions
The Whitecaps’ promotions page is brimming with events, themes and deals.
There are fireworks nights, giveaways, and special theme nights like Star Wars Night or John Ball Zoo Day (when they bring animals for kids to see).
Get deals on nights like “Bulletin Night Mondays” when you can bring in your church or community bulletin and get half priced tickets for an Upper Box or reserved seat. (Limit 8 tickets per bulletin.)
Pack These Items
LMCU Ballpark does not allow outside food or drinks, unless it is for a baby or a medically-related condition. Plan to bring money for concessions or fuel up before the game.
- Chairs and/or blankets if you have lawn seating.
- Sunglasses and hats. Sunscreen is never a bad idea either.
- Empty water bottles (such as Nalgene). While no outside food or drinks are allowed, there are drinking fountains throughout the ballpark. On especially hot days, its nice to fill up a couple bottles for the family to stay hydrated.
- A stroller or baby carrier if you have little ones. (Bonus: the stroller can help hold your other items.)
- Rain coats and/or umbrellas if the forecast is iffy.
- Dress in layers. The games might be hot at the start, but as the sun sets on an evening game, the stadium can get pretty chilly.
- Kids can bring their baseball gloves and autograph books. That way they’ll be ready to catch a fly ball and get players’ signatures.
West Michigan Whitecaps Tickets & Parking
Getting tickets to a Whitecaps game is easy! Grab some online or stop by the box office before a game.
Parking is $8.00 for cars and motorcycles. (RVs and Buses are $10.00.) Parking lots will open two and a half hours prior to first pitch, except on Fridays when they open three and a half hours prior to first pitch.
Tailgating is prohibited at LMCU Ballpark.
West Michigan Whitecaps
4500 W River Dr NE, Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-784-4131
