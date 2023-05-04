Kick Off Summer at the 2023 Grand Haven Kite Festival

The Sky’s the Limit at the Grand Haven Kite Festival
If you’re itching for the outdoors, warmer weather and something fun to do, plan to get outside this May at the two-day Grand Haven Kite Festival.
Hosted at the Grand Haven State Park, the sky will be a flurry of kites and colors at the Grand Haven Kite Festival. Come enjoy the beach and all the sights.
Admission is free, and it’s at the beach, right on the shores of Lake Michigan.
It’s the perfect recipe for an inexpensive, enjoyable experience. Read on to for details to help make your excursion one to remember.
Grand Haven Kite Festival Highlights
Experience the Grand Haven State Park in a fun new way and kick off the summer beach season at the Grand Haven Kite Festival.
Both teams and individuals take their kites to the skies.
Show kites, sport kites, and more – the kites vary in size and color. Some are even larger than school buses!
And, BYOK because there’s plenty of space for you to fly your kite(s) as well.
Watch World Famous Kite Flying Teams
Teams come from across the country to perform at the Grand Haven Kite Festival.
Observe professional teams from across the country as they put on their displays. Watch in awe as these world-famous stunt kite flyers maneuver kites across the sky.
Past performers include the Chicago Fire and the Detroit Windjammers.
These are two of the longest-performing teams still working together today.
Fly Your Own Kite at the Festival in Grand Haven
Sit back and enjoy the colorful sights in the sky.
Or, join in the fun and fly your own kite in the designated beach areas.
Dates & Location: Grand Haven Kite Festival
The best thing about the kite festival? It’s a FREE event. Which may be why so many people come out to take part in the action.
Grand Haven Kite Festival Facebook Page
Dates & Times
Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10AM – 5PM
Sunday, May 21,2023 from 11AM – 5PM
Weather permitting
Location
Grand Haven State Park – 1001 S. Harbor Drive, Grand Haven, MI 49417
If parking at the State Park you need a State Park pass. Daily passes are available for $8.
Spend the Whole Day in Grand Haven
Flying kites isn’t all that Grand Haven has to offer, especially when it’s time to eat.
Bring a picnic lunch, grab a bite from a food truck, or visit a yummy restaurant in Grand Haven’s downtown.
Kite Festival Facts
The festival takes place every year on the weekend before Memorial Day. Many people see it as a great way to kick off the Michigan summer and beach season a little early.
The Kite Festival has been around for over 30 years.
It began back in 1986 by MacKite proprietors as the Great Lakes Kite Festival, took a break for a year or two, and is now the Grand Haven Kite Festival.
PSA – Keep an Eye on the Weather
West Michigan weather in May can be unpredictable.
It’s important to remember that kite flying depends on the wind and weather cooperating. Kite fliers are very skilled at using what they get and if there is enough wind, you can rest assured to see kites in the air.
Visitors may want to dress in layers knowing it will get colder by the water and as the sun begins to set.
PS- The Grand Haven Kite Festival is just one of many exciting Michigan festivals happening this year.