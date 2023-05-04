Kick Off Summer at the 2023 Grand Haven Kite Festival

The Sky’s the Limit at the Grand Haven Kite Festival

If you’re itching for the outdoors, warmer weather and something fun to do, plan to get outside this May at the two-day Grand Haven Kite Festival.

Hosted at the Grand Haven State Park, the sky will be a flurry of kites and colors at the Grand Haven Kite Festival. Come enjoy the beach and all the sights.

Admission is free, and it’s at the beach, right on the shores of Lake Michigan.

It’s the perfect recipe for an inexpensive, enjoyable experience. Read on to for details to help make your excursion one to remember.