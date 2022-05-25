These 26 West Michigan Campgrounds Might be the Best in the State

West Michigan Campgrounds Are Top-Notch

When people think of campgrounds in Michigan, they often envision woodsy Great Lakes camping. That’s where West Michigan’s huge backyard comes in.

With sandy Lake Michigan beaches, inland lakes and rivers, a National Lakeshore, a National Forest, and tons of state parks, it’s no wonder that there are so many West Michigan campgrounds.

Add in its proximity to Grand Rapids and many booming beach towns, and choosing West Michigan campgrounds is almost a no-brainer.