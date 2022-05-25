These 26 West Michigan Campgrounds Might be the Best in the State

West Michigan Campgrounds Are Top-Notch
When people think of campgrounds in Michigan, they often envision woodsy Great Lakes camping. That’s where West Michigan’s huge backyard comes in.
With sandy Lake Michigan beaches, inland lakes and rivers, a National Lakeshore, a National Forest, and tons of state parks, it’s no wonder that there are so many West Michigan campgrounds.
Add in its proximity to Grand Rapids and many booming beach towns, and choosing West Michigan campgrounds is almost a no-brainer.
West Michigan Campground FAQs
Where are the good places to camp in West Michigan?
You can camp just about anywhere in West Michigan, but you’ll enhance any trip if you pick a campground in or near one of these amazing beauties:
- Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes National Lakeshore: With the largest freshwater sand dunes in the world, Sleeping Bear is an amazing vacation experience. It spans miles and miles of beach, dunes, and forest, giving plenty of room for everyone to explore. Expect outrageous panoramic views, emerald inland lakes, hardwood forest hikes, and lots of recreation opportunities.
- Silver Lake Sand Dunes: Sleeping Bear’s little sister to the south, Silver Lake adds in modern fun, from dune rides on ORV’s to local activity centers like Craig’s Cruisers.
- Huron-Manistee National Forest: Huron-Manistee covers a large area of northern West Michigan, including endless lakes and rivers for water recreation, forest galore and nearby historic towns like Manistee for food and shopping. Not to be outdone by the spots listed above, Huron-Manistee is also home to Nordhouse Dunes.
- P.J. Hoffmaster State Park: Featuring dunes as well, Hoffmaster is a trail-hiking, beach goers’ dream. Endless sandy beach isn’t as crowded as other beaches to the south, and you still get that woodsy experience.
When can you go camping in West Michigan?
Michigan camping typically spans Memorial Day – Labor Day.
While things kick off in May, camping picks up in earnest when summer vacation starts, usually around mid June.
Traditional weeklong summer camping wraps up by Labor Day, but clever travelers will extend the season well into October for amazing weather and fall colors.
Usually these camping trips are over long weekends rather than a full week.
West Michigan Campgrounds
These West Michigan campgrounds come in an array of types. Some have huge family fun on site, others are near huge dune adventures or other outdoor rec.
But they all have the same incredible backdrop of Michigan’s outdoors.
Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Pool, Splash Pad, Laundry, Family Activities
Camping in Michigan at Sandy Pines:
Sandy Pines has endless activities and amenities and is truly like a small city.
Families love the 4 large heated pools, splash pad, general store, mini golf, activities, movie nights and ropes course.
and there are golf carts everywhere as the main form of transportation.
Make sure to check out the events calendar before you book, so you can plan your vacation.
If you have little ones, you may want to rent a golf cart (the main form of transportation), as the campground is one of the larger campgrounds in West Michigan.
Clean, level sites all with water and electric make it easy to relax for 2 nights or up to 2 weeks per season. Sandy Pines also offers Rustic Cabin or Rental Trailer options.
Families love the 4 large heated pools, splash pad, general store, mini golf, activities, movie nights and ropes course.
and there are golf carts everywhere as the main form of transportation.
Make sure to check out the events calendar before you book, so you can plan your vacation.
If you have little ones, you may want to rent a golf cart (the main form of transportation), as the campground is one of the larger campgrounds in West Michigan.
Clean, level sites all with water and electric make it easy to relax for 2 nights or up to 2 weeks per season. Sandy Pines also offers Rustic Cabin or Rental Trailer options.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Pool, Splash Pad, Playground, Camp Store, Paddle Rentals, Family Activities, Modern Restrooms, Tent Sites, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Dunes Harbor Family Camp:
Dunes Harbor Family Camp is a waterfront campground on a secluded woodland harbor located minutes from Silver Lake, Michigan and the Silver Lake Sand Dunes.
Family activities like movie night, guided hikes, and yard games are common.
The heated pool, waterslide, and splash area are popular, as is the playground and kayak rental spot.
Campground Stats:
60 waterfront campsites, 136 Full Hook-Up Sites, 24 Water/Electric Sites.
They also offer Rental RVs and Cabins
This campground is a ministry of Grace Adventures, is a Christian family campground. They ask all guests to adhere to certain rules and policies. Please familiarize yourself with them before booking.
Family activities like movie night, guided hikes, and yard games are common.
The heated pool, waterslide, and splash area are popular, as is the playground and kayak rental spot.
Campground Stats:
60 waterfront campsites, 136 Full Hook-Up Sites, 24 Water/Electric Sites.
They also offer Rental RVs and Cabins
This campground is a ministry of Grace Adventures, is a Christian family campground. They ask all guests to adhere to certain rules and policies. Please familiarize yourself with them before booking.
➡ LOCAL INFO State Park Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Beach, Camp Store, Hiking Trails, Tent Sites, RV Sites
Camping in Michigan at Charles Mears State Park:
Scoring a summer camping reservation at Mears State Park in Pentwater, MI is an accomplishment to be proud of!
If you are lucky enough to get a reservation here, you'll be camping very close to the sugar sand beach and the adorable downtown.
Families love to hike up Mt Baldy, spend afternoons fishing from the pier, and eating ice cream in the city center.
If you are lucky enough to get a reservation here, you'll be camping very close to the sugar sand beach and the adorable downtown.
Families love to hike up Mt Baldy, spend afternoons fishing from the pier, and eating ice cream in the city center.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Pool, Playground, Family Activities, Modern Restrooms, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park - Silver Lake:
The Jellystone campgrounds were designed with family in mind.
Amenities include a large heated pool, kiddie pool with mushroom fountain, arcade, playground, fishing pond, basketball & shuffleboard courts, wagon rides, daily activities, and movies.
Amenities include a large heated pool, kiddie pool with mushroom fountain, arcade, playground, fishing pond, basketball & shuffleboard courts, wagon rides, daily activities, and movies.
➡ LOCAL INFO State Park Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Beach, Playground, Paddle Rentals, Family Activities, Hiking Trails, Tent Sites, RV Sites
Camping in Michigan at Ludington State Park:
Ludington State Park is a must for campers and is always in the top campgrounds in Michigan. Hiking, biking, fishing, tubing down the Sable River, and swimming in either Lake Michigan or Hamlin Lake.
Yup, that’s right, two different beaches!
Be ready to sign up for your summer spot early, though. (Like the winter before.)This campground is a favorite for most, spots do fill up quickly, so be ready to reserve six-months in advance.
Big Sable Point Lighthouse sits on Ludington State Park and is a classic Michigan stop.
You can climb to the top of the lighthouse (fee applies). The park features three campgrounds with 360 campsites.
A one-mile stretch of the Big Sable River runs through the park and provides excellent opportunities for fishing and paddling.
Yup, that’s right, two different beaches!
Be ready to sign up for your summer spot early, though. (Like the winter before.)This campground is a favorite for most, spots do fill up quickly, so be ready to reserve six-months in advance.
Big Sable Point Lighthouse sits on Ludington State Park and is a classic Michigan stop.
You can climb to the top of the lighthouse (fee applies). The park features three campgrounds with 360 campsites.
A one-mile stretch of the Big Sable River runs through the park and provides excellent opportunities for fishing and paddling.
➡ LOCAL INFO State Park Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Beach, Hiking Trails, RV Sites
Camping in Michigan at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park:
You’ll get amazing panoramic views of Lake Michigan with a unique dune stairway climb at Hoffmaster State Park.
The large, modern campground sits on three miles of Lake Michigan shoreline.
The large, modern campground sits on three miles of Lake Michigan shoreline.
➡ LOCAL INFO Municipal Park Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Beach, Family Activities, Modern Restrooms
Camping in Michigan at Pioneer Park:
Located on Lake Michigan, this 145 acre park has 2000 feet of beach frontage, with amenities including swimming, tennis, softball and basketball.
Reservations are not required at this campground, so it is perfect for a last minute getaway.
Reservations are not required at this campground, so it is perfect for a last minute getaway.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Pool, Splash Pad, Playground, Family Activities, Tent Sites, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Hungry Horse Campground:
Hungry Horse is a smaller campground, but big on things to do.
With a mile-long list of things to do on-site, you don’t have to leave to find the fun. Always nightly activities and food trucks often come in.
Features a swimming pool, splash pad, three playgrounds, jumping pad, basketball courts, wagon rides, and tons of family activities.
Largely frequented by big RV's and some smaller campers. Tents not common. They have 96 large sites available on 90 acres.
With a mile-long list of things to do on-site, you don’t have to leave to find the fun. Always nightly activities and food trucks often come in.
Features a swimming pool, splash pad, three playgrounds, jumping pad, basketball courts, wagon rides, and tons of family activities.
Largely frequented by big RV's and some smaller campers. Tents not common. They have 96 large sites available on 90 acres.
➡ LOCAL INFO State Park Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Hiking Trails, Tent Sites, RV Sites
Camping in Michigan at Yankee Springs Recreation Area:
Yankee Springs is great for water sports like swimming, fishing and boating. Situated on Gun Lake, this state park is near nine lakes for endless water rec.
Yankee Springs is also a great first timer campground. It's small with a nice (shallow) beach for little kids and lots of hiking.
Yankee Springs is also a great first timer campground. It's small with a nice (shallow) beach for little kids and lots of hiking.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Pool, Playground, Tent Sites, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Silver Lake Resort & Campground:
Silver Lake Resort and Campground offers a resort-style stay and is conveniently located only one mile from the sand dunes.
The campground has over 200 campsites and offers both RV sites and campsites for tent camping or cabins for rent.
A playground, catch and release fishing pond, and heated swimming pool will keep the kids busy.
The campground has over 200 campsites and offers both RV sites and campsites for tent camping or cabins for rent.
A playground, catch and release fishing pond, and heated swimming pool will keep the kids busy.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Pool, Playground, Camp Store, Modern Restrooms, Tent Sites, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Hill & Hollow Campground and RV Park:
Hill & Hollow Campground is nestled in the woods just two miles north of Pentwater. With two heated pools, basketball and volleyball courts, your kids will have a blast! And if that's not enough, AJ's Family Fun Center is located right next door to the campground.
They do a great Halloween camping weekend, too.
Their two camping cabins each sleep 5 and contains a refrigerator, microwave, air conditioning, heat and other creature comforts.
The wooded campground is spacious and contains over 200 sites (a mix of walk-up tent sites, water/electric sites, and those with 30 Amp or 50 Amp Full hook ups.)
For many families, staying at this campground in Michigan has become an annual tradition.
They do a great Halloween camping weekend, too.
Their two camping cabins each sleep 5 and contains a refrigerator, microwave, air conditioning, heat and other creature comforts.
The wooded campground is spacious and contains over 200 sites (a mix of walk-up tent sites, water/electric sites, and those with 30 Amp or 50 Amp Full hook ups.)
For many families, staying at this campground in Michigan has become an annual tradition.
➡ LOCAL INFO Municipal Park Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Beach, Playground, Hiking Trails, Tent Sites, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Diamond Lake Camp County Park:
Diamond Lake campground is great for West Michigan families that don't want to drive too far or for campers that want to be close to the North Country Trail.
This Michigan campground is located on Diamond Lake, next to the Manistee National Forest. It's wooded.
Of the 60 campsites, 24 full hook-up RV sites. The remaining 36 sites are electric. They also have 2 camping cabins.
Swimming beach, volleyball net, play areas, horseshoe pits, hiking trails, a picnic area, and a group camping area. An enclosed shelter is available for campers to use free of charge.
Diamond Lake County Park is ORV friendly.
Motor Vehicle Permits are required for ORVs.
This Michigan campground is located on Diamond Lake, next to the Manistee National Forest. It's wooded.
Of the 60 campsites, 24 full hook-up RV sites. The remaining 36 sites are electric. They also have 2 camping cabins.
Swimming beach, volleyball net, play areas, horseshoe pits, hiking trails, a picnic area, and a group camping area. An enclosed shelter is available for campers to use free of charge.
Diamond Lake County Park is ORV friendly.
Motor Vehicle Permits are required for ORVs.
➡ LOCAL INFO State Park Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Beach, Playground, Paddle Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Holland State Park:
One of the most popular campgrounds in Michigan. This scenic spot makes packing it in easy. Holland State Park has a family in mind with the new playground, views of the iconic lighthouse, two campgrounds, beautiful beaches, and paddle rentals. Consider the Holland Camper Cabins if you desire a bit more of the modern conveniences.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Beach, Playground, Camp Store, Family Activities, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Cedar Springs RV Resort:
Modern family campground located right off US 131-N, close to Grand Rapids.
There are 157 campsites here.
The campground features included a small lake with a beach, fishing, boat rentals and grassy campsites.
Their camping cabin includes a double bed and 2 single bunks, a refrigerator, kitchen table, A/C, outdoor porch, picnic table, and fire pit.
Free weekend hayrides and weekend activities are also provided.
Free wifi.
There are 157 campsites here.
The campground features included a small lake with a beach, fishing, boat rentals and grassy campsites.
Their camping cabin includes a double bed and 2 single bunks, a refrigerator, kitchen table, A/C, outdoor porch, picnic table, and fire pit.
Free weekend hayrides and weekend activities are also provided.
Free wifi.
➡ LOCAL INFO State Park Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Beach, Hiking Trails, RV Sites
Camping in Michigan at Muskegon State Park:
Muskegon State Park is right on Lake Michigan and it feels like you have the whole two miles of sandy beach to yourself! Choose from over 240 sites, and enjoy 12 miles of hiking trails, onsite tackle shop for fishing, and loads of nearby attractions, including Michigan's Adventure Amusement Park.
Home to a winter sports complex, the campground is also open during colder months.
Home to a winter sports complex, the campground is also open during colder months.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Pool, Playground, Laundry, Bike Rentals, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Oak Grove Resort and RV Campground:
Oak Grove Resort is located on the north side of Holland, not far from Holland State Park and Lake Michigan.
If you choose this as your destination for camping in Michigan, you'll find cute modern camping cabins, RV sites with complete hookups, as well as an 18-person "Barn" guest house (it's quite deluxe.)
There are no tent sites.
Familes love their swimming pool, hot tub, laundry room, and gift shop. And they even have a little dog park, too.
If you choose this as your destination for camping in Michigan, you'll find cute modern camping cabins, RV sites with complete hookups, as well as an 18-person "Barn" guest house (it's quite deluxe.)
There are no tent sites.
Familes love their swimming pool, hot tub, laundry room, and gift shop. And they even have a little dog park, too.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Pool, Playground, Family Activities
Camping in Michigan at Salmon Run Campground:
With a heated swimming pool, a recreation room with a pool table and video games, a playground, horseshoe pits, volleyball and basketball courts, Salmon Run is sure to make your vacation a fun-filled time. It’s a great place for kids!
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Playground, Family Activities, Tent Sites, RV Sites
Camping in Michigan at Poncho's Pond:
Very family-friendly, including fishing, paddle boat rentals, video game room, basketball & volleyball courts, outdoor AND indoor pools for those rainy days.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Family Activities, Tent Sites, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Stony Haven:
Located on 8 wooded acres only 2 miles from Lake Michigan, this campground offers an outdoor Christian environment for all ages. Fishing docks and onsite rentals make this a great family campground.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Pool, Family Activities, Tent Sites, RV Sites
Camping in Michigan at Tyler Creek Campground:
Tyler Creek has a great creek/pond area for beginner fisherman, a playground, outdoor pool, sandbox, volleyball area, all to keep your kids busy.
Their onsite golf course is great for any skill level, with additional tees to challenge the most serious golfer.
Their onsite golf course is great for any skill level, with additional tees to challenge the most serious golfer.
➡ LOCAL INFO Municipal Park Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Beach, Camp Store, Hiking Trails, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Wabasis Lake Campground:
A true haven for campers, boaters and nature lovers, this campground is located within Wabasis Lake Park, so there are plenty of trails between the campground and park. Don't forget about the large sand beach, boat ramp, and fully stocked campground store.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Playground, Paddle Rentals, Putt Putt, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Whispering Surf Campground:
Situated between Bass Lake and sugar sand beaches of Lake Michigan, this shady, wooded park embraces old fashioned camping. Canoe and kayak rentals are available, along with mini-golf and a playground.
If you love going to Pentwater this smaller campground is only about eight miles away. Not so hard to get into, shady, and there’s access to both Lake Michigan and Bass Lake.
If you love going to Pentwater this smaller campground is only about eight miles away. Not so hard to get into, shady, and there’s access to both Lake Michigan and Bass Lake.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Pool, Playground, Camp Store, Family Activities, RV Sites
Camping in Michigan at Woodchip Campground:
Just outside Grand Rapids, this campground provides the perfect low-stress getaway for families.
Find a wide variety of leisure activities: beautiful pool area, modern playground, bounce pillow, free crafts, volleyball, basketball, gaga ball, horseshoes, four square, a newly renovated camp store and even free rootbeer floats!
Find a wide variety of leisure activities: beautiful pool area, modern playground, bounce pillow, free crafts, volleyball, basketball, gaga ball, horseshoes, four square, a newly renovated camp store and even free rootbeer floats!
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Pool, Playground, Camp Store, Family Activities, Putt Putt
Camping in Michigan at Kibby Creek Campground:
Kibby Creek is located in the countryside between Ludington and Pentwater and a mile from Lake Michigan.
This campground features a swimming pool, fishing ponds, playground, kids barrel train, mini-golf, and arcade.
Don't skip the camp store featuring ice cream, candy, Slush Puppies, and more!
This campground features a swimming pool, fishing ponds, playground, kids barrel train, mini-golf, and arcade.
Don't skip the camp store featuring ice cream, candy, Slush Puppies, and more!
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Beach, Playground, Paddle Rentals, Family Activities, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Lake Sch-Nepp-A-Ho:
Awesome small family owned, very family friendly campground!
Onsite paddle rentals, beach, volleyball & basketball courts and a club house with arcade games and pool table are some of the amenities you'll find.
Lots of scheduled activities as well.
Onsite paddle rentals, beach, volleyball & basketball courts and a club house with arcade games and pool table are some of the amenities you'll find.
Lots of scheduled activities as well.
➡ LOCAL INFO Private Campgrounds in West Michigan
Campground Amenities: Beach, Pool, Playground, Laundry, Camp Store, Paddle Rentals, Bike Rentals, Family Activities, Putt Putt, RV Sites, Cabin Rentals
Camping in Michigan at Duck Creek RV Resort - Muskegon:
Duck Creek RV Resort is a gated place for RV camping directly across the street from Michigan's Adventure Amusement Park!
The paved RV sites are large and surrounded by grass. You can also stay in a camping cabin (they sleep 6 and start at $195 a night).
If you camp here, you get a ton of amenities: Saturday night hayrides, a jumping pillow, deluxe mini golf, a huge playground, a private lake with a beach and swimming area, large swimming pool, and a large hot tub, to name a few.
Their Snack Shack serves pizza and more.
Themed Halloween weekends are also offered.
The paved RV sites are large and surrounded by grass. You can also stay in a camping cabin (they sleep 6 and start at $195 a night).
If you camp here, you get a ton of amenities: Saturday night hayrides, a jumping pillow, deluxe mini golf, a huge playground, a private lake with a beach and swimming area, large swimming pool, and a large hot tub, to name a few.
Their Snack Shack serves pizza and more.
Themed Halloween weekends are also offered.
➡ LOCAL INFO
Map of West Michigan Campgrounds
More in Grand Rapids
Brightest Fireworks Shows Around Grand Rapids – 2022
West Michigan & Grand Rapids Fireworks Fireworks are popping up around West Michigan again! Here’s where you can find fireworks in Grand Rapids this year, including 4th of July fireworks…
These 26 West Michigan Campgrounds Might be the Best in the State
West Michigan Campgrounds Are Top-Notch When people think of campgrounds in Michigan, they often envision woodsy Great Lakes camping. That’s where West Michigan’s huge backyard comes in. With sandy Lake…
2022’s Best 4th of July Events Around Grand Rapids – Parades, Fireworks + More
Where to Find a 4th of July Parade or Fireworks Show Nothing says Independence Day like parades and fireworks. Many local municipalities put their own spin on celebrating the 4th…
Animal Farms & Petting Zoos: 25+ Farms for Kids to Visit in West Michigan
Animal Farms & Petting Zoos Kids Love Every family has at least one kid who is passionate about animals. These petting zoos and petting farms are their zen place. They…
2022 Memorial Day Events, Services & Parades – Greater Grand Rapids
Memorial Day: Where to Honor Our Fallen Servicemen and Women This Year Many men and women have put their lives on the line for our nation, and many have fallen in…
Coast Guard Festival 2022: Your Complete Handbook
2022 Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Details The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven, Michigan, runs July 29 – Aug 7, 2022 The Coast Guard Festival on Lake Michigan is…