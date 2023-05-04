Holland State Park is Loaded With Iconic Fun: Massive Beach, Mt. Pisgah, Camping, Big Red Lighthouse & More

Holland State Park has all the Amenities and Picturesque Backdrops

If you live in West Michigan, you probably know that Holland is the place to go to see tulips in the spring.

But did you know that it’s also the place to go for amazing Lake Michigan beaches?

Holland State Park, among the 85+ parks in West Michigan, is one such destination. When you visit, you’ll find a Lake Michigan beauty loaded with amenities, beach included.

Read on to find out more about the famous Big Red Lighthouse and why locals love to camp here.