Pinball Land: No Quarters Needed – Play All Day for One Price at This Nostalgic Retro Arcarde in Rockford

Pinball Land is Great for Families
Pinball Land
114 Courtland Street, Rockford, MI 49341
All things retro are in right now, and that includes arcades.
If you grew up with arcades, Pinball Land in Rockford is going to hit the sweet nostalgia button hard for you.
And if the arcades and pinball scene are new to you, you’re going to wonder why we don’t have them everywhere – they’re incredibly fun and accessible for everyone!
Retro game enthusiast Ryan Thompson knows what a smash hit these activities are for all ages, so he opened up Pinball Land in Rockford.
“Growing up, I loved going to arcades with my family, especially to play pinball,” says Thompson, “(and) I wanted to share my love of pinball and arcades with as many people as possible.”
“I wanted to create a place where both adults and kids could have a good time and make happy memories like the ones I have from my childhood times in arcades,” says Thompson.
It all started with his own private pinball game collection. He moved it into the storefront in Rockford in early 2020 and has been expanding ever since.
Now Pinball Land is up to seven rooms of play space, with over 50 machines and 100 games to choose from.
Whether you grew up with pinball, Donkey Kong or Dance, Dance Revolution, you’re going to laugh with recognition when you spot it at Pinball Land.
Thompson prides himself on offering well maintained machines and providing a completely throw back atmosphere. You’re not just playing a dusty old arcade game in your friend’s basement – you’re getting a complete, shiny new retro experience.
Pinball Land is a great spot to make part of your day in Rockford. Purchase an all-day wristband and you can play a little, head off to get ice cream or lunch, and then come back for more fun. You can even pop out to do some shopping if you wanted.
“If Rockford is a theme park, Pinball Land is the roller coaster,” says Thompson.
How it Works – Pay Admission Up Front, and Get Unlimited Run of all Games
Arcades are fun. Until a challenging level uses up all of your quarters.
But at Pinball Land, your quarters are not needed. Pay one flat fee and you can try all the games you want for 1 or 2 hours, or even all day.
You get unlimited play of classic games like Pac Man and Donkey Kong, as well as popular racing games and a whole slew of pinball machines.
You don’t need a reservation – just come on in and choose a play time. Rates are as follows:
- $7 for 1 hr
- $12 for 2 hrs
- $15 for all day
Once you pay, you can play, play play. All the games are set to “Free Play” which means if you push the start button it will fire right up.
This is fantastic, because you can jump from game to game if you wanted. You can lose Pac Man 10 times in a row but STILL have play time and not have used up all your quarters running from those ghosts.
Unlimited play allows you to really learn new games and try different techniques on the classics without worry about your quarter count.
If you get hungry trying to snag that high score, Pinball Land has snacks like candy, chips and pop.
And if you realize you did not book enough time, Thompson says you can just pay the difference to level up.
“If you purchase a $7 1-hour admission, but 45 minutes in decide you’re having the time of your life and want to do a second hour, it’s just $5 to upgrade to a 2-hour pass,” says Thompson.
100+ Games at Pinball Land
Between the pinball collection, arcade games and racing games, Thompson says there are over 100 game options at Pinball Land.
20 Expertly Maintained Pinball Machines
First, let’s talk pinball machines.
Photos can never do a pinball machine justice. They are so intricate and fascinating. And warning: addicting.
“I was – and still am – fascinated by the unique combination of art, engineering and game play that pinball features,” shares Thompson.
“Pinball was something my home computers and video game systems could never replicate, and despite the advances in technology and smartphones, that still holds true today.”
Thompson has 20 super well-maintained pinball machines for you to play. And because they’re from his personal collection, you can trust him to keep them in top condition.
He recently spent over 20 hours repairing RollerCoaster Tycoon alone. The whole place is a labor of love.
“I take a lot of pride in the maintenance of the games and get on top of the repairs as soon as possible. When I have a nut too tough to crack, Matt McKenzie from GR Pinball and Drew Vermeer from 616 Amusements come in for the rescue,” says Thompson.
“I’ve heard from some very good pinball players that I have the nicest playing pinball machines in Grand Rapids, and I’m up against some pretty serious competition, so that means a lot.”
40 Video Arcade Games
My kids are obsessed with Stranger Things and everything that comes with it, so the idea of playing Dragon’s Lair or Centipede just like Dustin and Max is their idea of an amazing afternoon.
You’ll find these arcade games and more at Pinball Land.
“We have collections of all genres of arcade games,” says Thompson.
“We have a really terrific lineup, and what we don’t have a dedicated cabinet for, we probably have available on one of our “Multicade” machines.”
Arcade Games at Pinball Land Include
“We also have a great collection of tournament fighting games including Street Fighter 2, Super Street Fighter 2, Mortal Kombat 2, Virtua Fighter 2 as well as a Neo Geo with a rotation of fighting games,” he adds.
Racing Games & Prize Games
“People love racing games,” shares Thompson. “We try to keep several on the floor at once.”
If racing against your friends is your thing, you’ll want to try Cruis’n Exotica or Fast and Furious Super Bikes. Both set up for linked head-to-head play.
Pinball Land currently has six racing games on the floor, with a seventh coming in August.
And if you just want to see if you can master “the claw” you can do that at Pinball Land, too.
They’ve got four prize games where you can try winning Funko pops, candy and more.
Book Pinball Land for Your Next Party Venue
Pinball Land is a popular, unique private party venue.
The rates are great, and you can bring your own food that they can set up at a banquet table. (They ask that you not bring sticky food like chicken wings or ice cream – gotta keep those machines safe!)
Invite up to 40 guests and have the run of the place for two hours of vintage thrills.
And if you still want that ice cream, The Pump House, Rocky’s Dairy Depot and Custard by the Dam are all a stone’s throw away. Pinball Land is in the middle of it all in Rockford.
Think You’re the Best? Join the Pinball League.
True competitors will love the weekly Rockford Pinball League.
Come in at 6 PM on Wednesdays, throw down, and see if you’re skilled enough to wear the championship belt. (Think WWE belt status.)
This is a super welcoming community that likes to play. There’s no age requirement – you just a desire to dominate your competitors – in good fun!
Pinball Land Details
Pinball Land is open six days a week (closed Mondays) and is in the heart of Rockford.
Pinball Land Hours
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday – Thursday: 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- Friday: 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Saturday: 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM
- Sun: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
There is plenty of parking and lots of shopping and food within walking distance.