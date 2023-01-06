21 Winter Date Ideas That Will Cure Your Cabin Fever

Winter Date Ideas for Indoors and Outdoors Types
Date night ideas in winter can get tricky. The sun goes down sooner. It can be rainy or snowy. We all feel a little more tired and less spunky under all this West Michigan cloudiness.
But this is all the more reason to be intentional about dates in the winter. It’s a great way to spend time with your favorite person and pass the time when the snow flies.
These date night ideas are perfect for a chilly Michigan winter.
Power of Poison @ Grand Rapids Public Museum
Discover poison and its surprising role in our natural and cultural history through immersive environments and engaging interactives.
From fairy tales to modern medicine, The Power of Poison explains what’s real, what’s myth, and what remains a mystery.
Outdoor Winter Date Ideas
Might as well embrace the season, right? Not every place in American can brag 4 distinct seasons. And West Michigan is one of the kings of snowfall, so live it up!
As long as you have the right gear, you can have a blast outside in a Michigan winter.
1 – Try These Winter Sports
Getting outside is a sure cure for winter blues, and Grand Rapids celebrates every winter sport you could imagine. Try cross country skiing at Pigeon Creek (they have rentals!), tubing at a local ski hill,
2 – Visit World of Winter
The midwest’s largest winter festival is packed with events to entertain for hours. Find both daytime and nighttime activities at this huge festival that runs through March 5, 2023.
3 – Ice Skate at Rosa Parks Circle
Ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle is a classic winter date for Grand Rapids romantics. It’s right outside Grand Rapids Art Museum and near lots of great eats.
4 – Go to the Beach
Lake Michigan is something to behold in winter. The frozen lake and iced-over lighthouses are a unique feature of West Michigan life.
Bundle up, because it’s a lot windier at the lake, and get ready to see some winter beauty at the beach.
Active Winter Date Ideas – Indoors
No reason you can’t feel warm and dry while getting your body moving. And these active ideas won’t rely on snow or a specific forecast.
5 – Unique Indoor Sports
If you want to leave the snow pants at home, try an indoor sport.
Rock climb at Terra Firma Bouldering Co, throw axes at BattleGR, or bowl with footballs at Fowling Warehouse. (Or do “regular” bowling at Clique Lanes, the retro 2-story bowling alley in GR.)
6 – Watch Someone Else Play Sports
Not your thing? How about watching other people play sports instead!
Winter means the GR Gold basketball team and the GR Griffins hockey team are both in season.
Tickets are inexpensive and it’s fun to revisit the glory days of your youth with a hot dog and an adult beverage…even if you don’t care much about sports.
You can also take advantage of living in a college town. Check out who’s playing at GVSU, Aquinas, Calvin, Cornerstone or GRCC.
7 – Play Games on the Town
Want to exercise your mind more than your body?
Retro Arcades are hot right now. There’s Pinball Land in Rockford and Retro Electric Arcade in Lowell.
Board gamers love having drinks over a good game at House Rules downtown GR.
Or maybe you just want to escape into a mystery. GR has several escape rooms to choose from.
Food-centric Winter Date Ideas
Food is a winner any time of year. There are lots of ways to connect with your hot date over a meal in winter.
8 – Get a Hot Drink at a Coffee Shop
Grand Rapids is loaded with cute coffee shops these days–head to a few new ones, share a cup of coffee, and rank them on an arbitrary point system to declare a winner.
9 – Dine in an Igloo
If anything special came out of the pandemic, it’s igloo dining. Get an intimate, cozy dinner experience in a private igloo at many GR restaurants.
10 – Or Just Find a Nice Restaurant for Dinner & Drinks
If outdoors is a bit much for you tonight, just hit up one of these date restaurants that are sure to serve up a romantic evening with great food & drinks.
Arts & Culture Winter Date Ideas
Here are all the spots to expand your horizons this winter. There’s even one that’s outdoors!
11 – Take a Cooking Class Together
Did you know GR h ad so many cooking classes?
A fave is the Local Epicurean in Eastown. Learn to make pasta, rack of lamb and more.
12 – Appreciate Local & World-Renowned Art
Grand Rapids Art Museum curates a lot of interesting exhibits and there’s always something new to see there. It’s a great downtown date to pair with dinner. (They’re open till 9PM on Thursdays.)
Open till 8PM on Tuesdays, explore indoor and outdoor art pieces at Frederik Meijer Gardens.
Their outdoor sculpture park is beautiful in the snow, and the Japanese gardens are especially designed to be enjoyed in every different season, including winter.
13 – Watch Live Performances
We love our shows in GR!
Catch amazing performances at GR Civic Theatre and Broadway GR.
There’s regular live music at 20 Monroe Live. You can also find larger names at DeVos Performance Hall or Van Andel Arena.
Combine music with movies with GR Symphony’s movie concerts.
14 – Go to the Movies
Yes, movies are culture, too!
Find a consistent retro lineup at Wealthy Theatre, where each movie night is an experience.
The latest films are at Celebration Cinemas, and their Studio Park location downtown is perfect for date night. Every seat is a heated recliner, and parking is in a covered ramp, which is excellent for snowy, wet weather.
15 – Laugh Away Winter Blues at a Comedy Show
Pop Scholars improv team puts on monthly shows at Wealthy Theatre that are sure to make you laugh.
Staying-Home Winter Date Ideas
Sometimes home dates are the best dates. Look for ways to experience the fun in a different way – fun treats, candles, a new game.
You can even get dressed up or do hair and makeup if that’ll help you feel special.
16 – Plan Your Next Getaway Together
Michigan springs and summers are epic, so why not get some snacks and dream and plan your next adventures right now?
Especially for you camping folks – your favorite sites always book up every winter, so get ahead of the game this year.
Or maybe you want to get away NOW. Schedule a date night to pick that flight to a sunny place this January or February.
17 – Make Dinner Together
Turn on your favorite music and make a meal.
The heat from the stove will help you feel cozy and maybe even forget about the icy weather.
Bonus points if you make something from a far away, warm place. Let spices and flavors transport you to another land, even if only for an evening.
18 – Play Those Video Games – Without the Kids
There are lots of video games out there even for non-gamers.
You can even get yoru blood pumping with Wii Sorts or Just Dance.
19 – Watch a Movie Together
Use the Matched app to find the movie or tv show that you both will love. (It’s seriously accurate.) Choose this movie before date night starts.
Then grab your favorite snacks or popcorn, the coziest blankets in the house, and snuggle in.
20 – Play Games
Board games, cards and puzzles are fun – as long as it includes beer or a good drink!
And some good music. Maybe candles?
Set up the dining room table however you want, and get ready for some competitive, funny time together.
21 – Make Out
I mean, in case it wasn’t obvious. There are lots of ways to make this special, but you can Google that…
