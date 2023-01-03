No Estate Plan or Will? Your Kids May End Up Under Court-Appointed Care

Myth 3: I Don’t Have Enough Assets for a Trust, So Why Do I Need One?



You probably have more assets than you realize.



Do you have a 401K or life insurance plan? How should those funds be responsibly handled?



Many people only consider their home and bank accounts as assets, but what about your life insurance plan or retirement savings?



Once you count that as part of your estate, you suddenly have a lot more assets than you thought!



A trust names a trustee, aka, “the person who will be in charge of your finances when you die.” It also names who will receive money, and how they’ll get it.



Until I spoke to Tim, I wasn’t aware that the role of trustee is different from that of the guardian.



And I was surprised to learn that estate planning attorneys recommend that these roles are filled by two different people!



Tim advocates playing to people’s strengths and giving different people different roles to avoid complications.



“You want a check and balance relationship between the guardian and the trustee,” Tim advises.



“It might make sense, for example, for a sibling to be the guardian and for the grandparents or other siblings to be the trustees.”



Tim has made that decision for his own family.



If he and his wife die while his children are minors, one family member will look after his children as their guardian, and another family member will look after the finances as the trustee.



It all depends on what’s best for your family.