19 Unique Sports in West MI that Kids Will Want to Try

Niche Sports Are Great for Kids Looking for Something Different
When it comes to sports, kids have options.
Lots of options, actually. And not all of these options are as well-known as basketball or soccer.
If your kid is looking for a new energy outlet and a chance to try something different, take a look at these places around West Michigan offering a wide range of unique sports opportunities.
Some of the niche sports for kids we’ve found around Grand Rapids include:
Not-So-Typical, Unique Sports for Kids to Try
Unique Sports for Kids in Grand Rapids
*This is a sponsored section of GRKIDS.com.
Find some of the best out-of-the-ordinary sports in Grand Rapids right here.
Archery Tag, Tactical Laser Tag
About Playing Archery Tag, Tactical Laser Tag Here
BattleGR Tactical Games Laser Tag and Archery Tag® programs bring the fun of these long time favorite games, with a strategic twist.
With multiple different strategic games, each session is something fun and unique. Players learn how to work as a team to achieve an objective, how to communicate, and what makes a great leader. Our 4/6 week programs are great for those kids who want to try something different.
GOOD FOR: Grades K-2, Grades 3-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12
|(1) Try Archery Tag, Tactical Laser Tag
BattleGR Tactical Games & Sports
284 Dodge Rd. NE, Suite 100 Comstock Park, MI 49321
(616) 345-0698
|(2) Try Archery
West Michigan Archery Center
3500 10 Mile Road Rockford, MI 49341
|(3) Try BMX Bike Racing
ROCK CITY BMX
3300 10 Mile Road Rockford, MI 49341
(616) 696-3368
|(4) Try Bowling
Westgate Bowl
4486 Alpine Avenue Northwest Comstock Park, MI 49321
(616) 784-6450
|(5) Try Curling
Grand Rapids Curling Club
6230 Kalamazoo Ave SE Kentwood, MI 49508
|(6) Try Disc Golf, Ultimate Frisbee
Zig Zag Ultimate Frisbee
8647 Trail Blazer Dr SE Byron Center, MI 49315
(616) 606-3472
|(7) Try Downhill Ski Racing
Win Alpine Racing
6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE Belmont, MI 49306
(616) 490-1955
|(8) Try Fencing
West Michigan Fencing Academy
1111 Godfrey SW, Suites N250 and N260 Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 401-0197
|(9) Try Fencing
Grand Rapids Fencing Academy
1345 Monroe Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49505
(616) 776-7870
|(10) Try Lacrosse
Michigan Lacrosse Academy
5449 28th Street Ct. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 608-5905
|(11) Try Lacrosse
East Pride Lacrosse
East Grand Rapids, MI
|(12) Try Lacrosse
Hudsonville Youth Lacrosse
Hudsonville, MI 49426
|(13) Try Luge
Youth Luge League
462 Scenic Drive North Muskegon, MI 49445
(187) 787-9584
|(14) Try Mountain Biking
Grand Rapids Dirt Dawgs
Grand Rapids, MI
|(15) Try Mountain Biking
Velo City Cycles
326 South River Avenue Holland, MI 49423
(616) 355-2000
|(16) Try Mountain Biking
West Michigan Coyotes
Belmont, MI 49306
|(17) Try Rock Climbing
Youth and Climbing Team
851 Bond Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
(616) 774-3100
|(18) Try Rowing (Crew)
Grand Rapids Rowing
291 North Park St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49544
(616) 930-3117
|(19) Try Speed Skating (Ice or Roller)
West Michigan Wolverine Speed Skating Team
3330 Fairlanes Ave. Grandville, MI 49418
(616) 534-8235
|(20) Try Table Tennis
West Michigan Table Tennis
Norton Shores, MI 49441
|(21) Try Tactical Laser Tag
The Lost City
12330 James St. Holland, MI 49424
(616) 396-6746
|(22) Try Wakeboarding
Action Wake Park
3320 Hudson Trails Dr. Hudsonville, MI 49426
(616) 827-7903
|(23) Try Water Polo
Third Coast Aquatics Water Polo Club
15041 Sandstone Rd Grand Haven, MI 49417
(616) 638-6688
|(24) Try Water Polo
Rockford Aquatic Club Water Polo
Rockford, MI
(616) 822-4899
|(25) Try Wrestling
Caledonia Wrestling Club
8768 Costner Dr SE Caledonia, MI 49316
(616) 780-8427
|(26) Try Wrestling
Northview Wildcat Youth Wrestling
4451 Hunsberger Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
(616) 299-6435