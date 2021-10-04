19 Unique Sports in West MI that Kids Will Want to Try

Niche Sports Are Great for Kids Looking for Something Different

When it comes to sports, kids have options.

Lots of options, actually. And not all of these options are as well-known as basketball or soccer.

If your kid is looking for a new energy outlet and a chance to try something different, take a look at these places around West Michigan offering a wide range of unique sports opportunities.

Some of the niche sports for kids we’ve found around Grand Rapids include: