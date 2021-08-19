Soccer for Kids in Grand Rapids: Where to Find Clubs, Teams & Camps

If Your Kid is Into Sports, They’re Probably Into Soccer Soccer is considered the most popular sport in the world and if you walked around most towns in West Michigan on a fall or spring weekend, it would be hard to argue. You’ll find kids everywhere dressed in their soccer uniforms, on their way to or from a soccer game. If this sport is a fave in your house (and not just because of Ted Lasso!), our list includes several options to get your kids out on the soccer field. How Soccer for Kids Works

How Do Kids Get Started with Soccer?

Start kids in soccer with a class or summer camp. Kids can learn the fundamental skills and game rules before joining a team. Classes are offered as young as two years old.

When ready to join a team, recreational soccer is the best way to start, as all abilities are welcome. As skills progress, your child may get involved in club soccer.

When Are Soccer Sign Ups?

Registration typically opens in the Spring (May) for the upcoming Fall season.

Where Can My Child Play Soccer Without Having a Lot of Experience?

Recreational soccer like AYSO invites players of all abilities and experience levels to play soccer for kids. This is a great place to start before considering club soccer.

Additional options: soccer classes or summer camps are offered to all abilities as well.

What is Club Soccer?

Club soccer is a more competitive level of soccer for kids, where players try out for team placement. The costs are higher than recreational soccer and families can expect to attend tournaments (which may require travel).

How Much Does it Cost to Play Soccer?

Recreational soccer fees average around $100 dollars for the year (Fall + Spring seasons), plus equipment costs. Club soccer families will pay more; fees can be $500 or more annually, plus equipment and travel expenses.

Many organizations offer payment plans or scholarships.

What Equipment is Needed for Soccer?

To play soccer children need soccer cleats, a soccer ball, soccer socks, and shin guards. If your child is under the age of 5, confirm whether they need soccer cleats (running shoes may be okay). The coach or league will tell you which size soccer ball to buy.

Tip: Try a consignment shop for cleats; most kids outgrow them quickly so they likely will have little wear.

If playing on a team, the uniform, socks and shorts are typically provided (this may or may not be included with your registration fees).

Where Kids Can Play Soccer in West Michigan

*This is a sponsored section of GRKIDS.com.

Full List of Soccer for Kids