Poutine Week, eh? Don’t Miss Out on this Tasty Grand Rapids French Fry Competition

Poutine Week Comes to Michigan Street

I’m not Canadian but wow am I thrilled that Poutine Week is happening in Grand Rapids this month.



If you haven’t had the pleasure of trying poutine, it’s a highly-favored dish from Canada that involves fries and toppings. Lots of toppings. I liken poutine in Canada to Nachos here in the US. If you pile tortilla chips with lots of themed toppings, you’ll end up with some type of nachos.



In Canada, if you take fries, add a sauce, and follow a theme for toppings, you end up with poutine.



Classic poutine involves fries, cheese curds, and gravy. But I’ve had poutine loaded with guac and Mexican toppings, taco poutine, and dessert poutines. They’re all different and they’re all delicious.



So now, I get to taste my way through 10 participating Michigan Street restaurants and their poutine concoctions. Poutine Week PLUS ArtPrize at the same time?



This is a dream come true!