Poutine Week, eh? Don’t Miss Out on this Tasty Grand Rapids French Fry Competition

By / September 14, 2022
Poutine Week

Poutine Week Comes to Michigan Street

I’m not Canadian but wow am I thrilled that Poutine Week is happening in Grand Rapids this month.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of trying poutine, it’s a highly-favored dish from Canada that involves fries and toppings. Lots of toppings. I liken poutine in Canada to Nachos here in the US. If you pile tortilla chips with lots of themed toppings, you’ll end up with some type of nachos.

In Canada, if you take fries, add a sauce, and follow a theme for toppings, you end up with poutine.

Classic poutine involves fries, cheese curds, and gravy. But I’ve had poutine loaded with guac and Mexican toppings, taco poutine, and dessert poutines. They’re all different and they’re all delicious.

So now, I get to taste my way through 10 participating Michigan Street restaurants and their poutine concoctions. Poutine Week PLUS ArtPrize at the same time?

This is a dream come true!

Poutine in Canada
Poutine in Canada
poutine week 2022

Michigan Street Poutine Week

Sept 15 – Oct 2, 2022
Michigan Street Poutine Week, in order to match ArtPrize, runs longer than 7 days (Sept 15 – Oct 2)

How it Works


10 participating Michigan St restaurants whip up their best poutine recipe with the goal of winning your vote.

You, in turn, can win Poutine Week 2022 swag or a $100 gift card from 7 Monks Taproom.

Get your Poutine Passport from a participating location and start eating your way through the 10 stops on the route.

Good luck, and may the best poutine prevail!

Poutine Week Passport
Poutine Week Swag
Win Poutine Week Swag
poutine week vote

Participating Poutine Week Restaurants

This week you can experience poutine with duck confit, buffalo chicken, or even al pastor. There’s classic poutine or breakfast poutine, and even poutine with corned beef.

7 Monks Taproom

740 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Poutine Week Entry: “Poutine Is For The Birds”
Shoestring Fries, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, White Cheddar Duck Gravy, Duck Confit, Chives, Orange Supreme, Simple Salad & Orange Zest for $22.

Seven Monks Taproom Poutine Week
Seven Monks Taproom Poutine Week Entry

Grand Coney

809 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI

Poutine Week Entry: Grand Coney Poutine
Seasoned waffle fries with slow-cooked pulled corn beef topped with brown gravy and cheese curds!

Grand Coney Poutine Week
Grand Coney Poutine Week Entry

Kaffeine Place GR

637 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Poutine Week Entry: TBA

Glass House Bar

710 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Poutine Week Entry: TBA

The Friesian Gastro Pub

720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Poutine Week Entry: Alpastor ArtFries
House cut fries, queso fresco, queso blanco, salsa verde, grilled al pastor, pineapple salsa topped w/ cotija cheese.

The Friesian Gastro Pub Poutine Week
The Friesian Gastro Pub Poutine Week Entry

Bob’s Bar

725 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Poutine Week Entry: Brisket Poutine

Bobs Bar Poutine Week
Bob’s Bar Poutine Week Entry

Vander Mill

505 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Poutine Week Entry: TBA

Logan’s Alley

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Poutine Week Entry: TBA

Maggie’s

855 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Poutine Week Entry: TBA

Birch Lodge

732 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Poutine Week Entry: TBA

Just Published

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.