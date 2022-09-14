Poutine Week, eh? Don’t Miss Out on this Tasty Grand Rapids French Fry Competition

Poutine Week Comes to Michigan Street
I’m not Canadian but wow am I thrilled that Poutine Week is happening in Grand Rapids this month.
If you haven’t had the pleasure of trying poutine, it’s a highly-favored dish from Canada that involves fries and toppings. Lots of toppings. I liken poutine in Canada to Nachos here in the US. If you pile tortilla chips with lots of themed toppings, you’ll end up with some type of nachos.
In Canada, if you take fries, add a sauce, and follow a theme for toppings, you end up with poutine.
Classic poutine involves fries, cheese curds, and gravy. But I’ve had poutine loaded with guac and Mexican toppings, taco poutine, and dessert poutines. They’re all different and they’re all delicious.
So now, I get to taste my way through 10 participating Michigan Street restaurants and their poutine concoctions. Poutine Week PLUS ArtPrize at the same time?
This is a dream come true!
Michigan Street Poutine Week
Sept 15 – Oct 2, 2022
Michigan Street Poutine Week, in order to match ArtPrize, runs longer than 7 days (Sept 15 – Oct 2)
How it Works
10 participating Michigan St restaurants whip up their best poutine recipe with the goal of winning your vote.
You, in turn, can win Poutine Week 2022 swag or a $100 gift card from 7 Monks Taproom.
Get your Poutine Passport from a participating location and start eating your way through the 10 stops on the route.
Good luck, and may the best poutine prevail!
Participating Poutine Week Restaurants
This week you can experience poutine with duck confit, buffalo chicken, or even al pastor. There’s classic poutine or breakfast poutine, and even poutine with corned beef.
7 Monks Taproom
740 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Poutine Week Entry: “Poutine Is For The Birds”
Shoestring Fries, White Cheddar Cheese Curds, White Cheddar Duck Gravy, Duck Confit, Chives, Orange Supreme, Simple Salad & Orange Zest for $22.
Grand Coney
809 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Poutine Week Entry: Grand Coney Poutine
Seasoned waffle fries with slow-cooked pulled corn beef topped with brown gravy and cheese curds!
Kaffeine Place GR
637 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Poutine Week Entry: TBA
Glass House Bar
710 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Poutine Week Entry: TBA
The Friesian Gastro Pub
720 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Poutine Week Entry: Alpastor ArtFries
House cut fries, queso fresco, queso blanco, salsa verde, grilled al pastor, pineapple salsa topped w/ cotija cheese.
Bob’s Bar
725 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Poutine Week Entry: Brisket Poutine
Vander Mill
505 Ball Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Poutine Week Entry: TBA
Logan’s Alley
916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Poutine Week Entry: TBA
Maggie’s
855 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Poutine Week Entry: TBA
Birch Lodge
732 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Poutine Week Entry: TBA