Provin Trails Park is a Natural Wonderland that Sparks the Imagination

The Scoop on Provin Trails Park

Provin Trails Park

2900 4 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids Township, MI 49252

Provin Trails Park in Grand Rapids Twp is a great escape from city life without really needing to leave. Provin Trails provides natural paths through the woods, up dunes, and over hills and valleys.

This iconic forest features little undergrowth, so it’s easy to see kids if they scramble ahead or off the path. The amazing giant trees also have lots and lots of low branches for climbing.

This is a great place for kids to use their imaginations as they run the giant dune, climb the trees and play house in the man-made forts that dot the woods.

Provin Trails is also a favorite place for family photos!

If you follow the main trail around in a loop, it’s not quite a mile long, making it a quick hike that’s good for kids of all ages. And dogs love it, too!

The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support! Missing the Zoo? Enjoy a private stroll to spend time with Yoshi, the baby Canada lynx, or Wyatt & Wasabi the red pandas and enjoy having the Zoo to yourself.

Book your weekend tour online or call us for a weekday tour.

You can easily make it more (or less) of a hike with lots of smaller paths that twist through the park.