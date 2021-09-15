Provin Trails Park is a Natural Wonderland that Sparks the Imagination

By / September 15, 2021
Provin Trails kids playing at woods house Hunt

The Scoop on Provin Trails Park

Provin Trails Park
2900 4 Mile Rd, Grand Rapids Township, MI 49252

Provin Trails Park in Grand Rapids Twp is a great escape from city life without really needing to leave. Provin Trails provides natural paths through the woods, up dunes, and over hills and valleys.

This iconic forest features little undergrowth, so it’s easy to see kids if they scramble ahead or off the path. The amazing giant trees also have lots and lots of low branches for climbing.

Provin Trails kids in tree Hunt

This is a great place for kids to use their imaginations as they run the giant dune, climb the trees and play house in the man-made forts that dot the woods.

Provin Trails is also a favorite place for family photos!

If you follow the main trail around in a loop, it’s not quite a mile long, making it a quick hike that’s good for kids of all ages. And dogs love it, too!

You can easily make it more (or less) of a hike with lots of smaller paths that twist through the park.

Provin Trails kids walking trail Hunt

Provin Trails Has Lots of Unique Delights for Kids

Provin Trails Details

Trail Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult, sandy trails with lots of hills.

Dogs Allowed? Yes, but they must remain on a leash at all times.

Facilities: Port-a-Potty

Stroller Friendly? No

Time of Year Accessible: Open year round from 7:00 AM – sunset.

We grabbed a pair of binoculars on our way out the door and saw lots of squirrels and birds up close. If you meander far enough, you may even spot a teepee constructed out of natural materials!

Provin Trails kids in natural structure with dog Hunt

There’s a small dune located in the center of the trails. In the eyes of my preschooler this required shoes and socks off and plenty of running up and down.

Provin Trails girl running down the dune

Who would have thought you could escape to the beach in the middle of Grand Rapids?!

Provin Trails is a new favorite stop for our family! My four-year-old liked the adventure of picking your own path through the woods and up the dunes. My toddler loved how busy it was: plenty of people to smile at as we passed.

I enjoyed the challenge of a good hill and the resistance in the sandy paths. Of course, our dog was exceptionally happy with this trail, too.

Provin Trails boy jumping Hunt

<< Return to Trails Directory

<< Return to Parks Directory

Map of Grand Rapids Parks and Trails

Find your next outdoor adventure near you with our map of the best hiking trails, playgrounds and parks in West Michigan.

