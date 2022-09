Harvest Fest 2022

Fall festivals are here! One of the amazing fall activities in the area is the Rockford Harvest Fest.



Kids activities, make-it-take-it scarecrows, a car show, and a chili cook-off are just a tiny fraction of what’s planned for this long weekend – Sept 23-25 – in Rockford, MI.



While you’re in town for the Harvest Fest festivities be sure to vote for your favorite scarecrow.