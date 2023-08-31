Post Family Farm: Where Little Kids Have Big Fun and Donuts Steal the Show

Donut Miss Post Family Farm
As the air gets crisp and the leaves yellow, you might find yourself driving to Post Family Farm. Located just 25 minutes west of Grand Rapids in Hudsonville, this farm is a wonderland for little kids and heaven for donut lovers.
Read on to learn why this place might be your go-to for family fun this fall in Grand Rapids.
Unbeatable Donuts & Cider
Let’s cut to the chase: the donuts at Post Family Farm are something you’ll dream about long after your visit.
Freshly made and iced by hand, these donuts are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The flavor? Out-of-this-world good. And if you’re lucky enough to get one warm—well, let’s just say it’ll be love at first bite.
Don’t forget to wash it down with some refreshing cider!
Pro Tip: These donuts are popular, so check their Facebook page for availability, especially during the spring – and sometimes other times of the year – when they offer cherry donuts.
Weekday Fall Fun Farm Days
2023 Dates: Monday – Friday, Sept. 11 – Nov. 3, 2023
Hours: M-Th (12pm-7pm), Fri (12pm-6pm)
Admission: $7/person (ages 2+)
If weekends are a busy time for you, the weekday Fall Fun Farm Days are perfect.
The admission price covers hayrides to the pumpkin patch, a corn maze, pumpkin train rides, and access to the play areas, among other things. Oh, and did we mention those amazing pumpkin donuts and apple cider are available for purchase?
Saturday Fall Festivals
2023 Dates: Saturdays, Sept. 16, 23, 30, Oct. 7, 14, 21, and 28 (10am-6pm)
Admission: $10/person (ages 2+)
If you decide to visit on a Saturday, you’re in for some extra treats. Not only do you get everything that’s available on weekdays, but also pony rides for an additional $5, pumpkin painting for just $1, and even food trucks.
Pro Tip: Try to arrive by 3PM to make sure you get to do everything before they close for the evening.
Play Areas Designed for Kids
Now that we’ve covered the donuts, let’s talk about the real stars of the show: our kids.
Kids are usually pretty happy when they see the play areas here.
One section has tire swings and mini-zip lines, while another lets them bump down giant tube slides or swing from barn rafters. And get this, there’s even a pumpkin barrel train ride!
If you like things in list format, here goes:
- Pumpkin Train Ride
- Friendly farm animals
- Outdoor play areas – kiddie corrals
- Giant tube slides
- Covered straw play area
- Giant gopher tunnels
- Nature Trail
- Ninja Course
- Friendly Farm Animals
Pick Your Perfect Pumpkin
Make your way to the pumpkin patch, where you can find the ideal pumpkin just waiting for you to take it home. From classic orange pumpkins to quirky, knobbly ones, they’ve got ’em all.
Pumpkins are reasonably priced based on size.
Hayrides and Corn Maze Adventure
Hop onto a tractor-driven hayride that’ll take you through the farm and by the corn maze.
For the kids who are 8 and older, the corn maze is a fantastic puzzle that’ll have them laughing as they find their way through.
Pro Tip: Arrive early on Saturdays to make the most of your day, and remember, the corn maze is now included with admission.
Up Close with Farm Animals
For the animal lovers in the family, the farm offers plenty of opportunity to get close to various animals.
From feeding goats to saying hello to the pigs and chickens, your kids will have a blast.
Planning Your Visit
Address: 5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Farm Open Hours:
Sept. 11 – Nov. 3, 2023
Monday – Thursday:
- Donuts 7:30 AM -7 PM;
- Activities 12 PM – 7 PM
Friday:
- Donuts 7:30 AM -6 PM
- Activities 12 PM – 6 PM
Saturday
- Donuts 7:30 AM -6 PM
- Activities 10 AM -6 PM
Whether it’s the amazing donuts, the kid-friendly activities, or the sheer joy of being on a farm, Post Family Farm in the fall is an experience you want to put on your calendar.