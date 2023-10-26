Walk the Glowing Pumpkin Path in Allendale, Now Through Saturday, Oct 28, 2023!

What to Expect at the 2023 Pumpkin Walk in Allendale

Stop by during one of the three evenings of the event, and you’ll be greeted by a lovely display of over 600 hand-carved lit pumpkins.

Follow the 0.2-mile looped trail through the woods to see all of the glowing creations. Bonus: the trail is stroller-friendly!

Hang out after your walk and enjoy snacks, photo ops, and live music.

If you go, consider making a donation to the church’s food pantry (more on this below.)

PRO TIP: This event is popular! The lines can get long and there will be a wait. If that’s a concern, go earlier in the evening or attend on Thursday night, when crowds tend to be lighter.