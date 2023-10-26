Walk the Glowing Pumpkin Path in Allendale, Now Through Saturday, Oct 28, 2023!

Allendale Pumpkin path entrance

Beloved Pumpkin Walk Returns for 2023

Another sure sign that it’s fall in West Michigan: one of the area’s favorite Halloween events, Allendale’s enchanting Pumpkin Walk, is once again on the calendar.

line of pumpkins pumpkin walk allendale

Hosted by Second Church in Allendale, this free, family-friendly community event lights up the nights in late October each year.

Event dates for 2023: October 26, 27, and 28.

What to Expect at the 2023 Pumpkin Walk in Allendale

Stop by during one of the three evenings of the event, and you’ll be greeted by a lovely display of over 600 hand-carved lit pumpkins.

Follow the 0.2-mile looped trail through the woods to see all of the glowing creations. Bonus: the trail is stroller-friendly!

Hang out after your walk and enjoy snacks, photo ops, and live music.

If you go, consider making a donation to the church’s food pantry (more on this below.)

Pumpkin Walk Allendale

PRO TIP: This event is popular! The lines can get long and there will be a wait. If that’s a concern, go earlier in the evening or attend on Thursday night, when crowds tend to be lighter.

Community Brings the Pumpkin Walk to Life

Pumpkin carvers of all ages worked hard over the last few evenings to hollow out, design, and cut the 600+ pumpkins in this year’s walk.

Even more folks are involved in putting out the pumpkins, taking care of them, and organizing the whole event.

Pumpkin Path Carvers
pumpkin walk pumpkin carvers
Pumpkin Walk Volunteer Carvers

Truly, the Pumpkin Walk wouldn’t be possible without the many volunteers that step up, including Visser Farms. They generously supplied – and delivered – all pumpkins for the Pumpkin Walk again this year.

Visser Farm Pumpkin Walk Delivery
Visser Farm Pumpkin Walk Donation

Food Pantry Donations Welcomed

Those visiting the Pumpkin Path are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for the church’s food pantry.

Items collected are used to support the local Hand2Hand program. This program aids 70 students in Allendale by providing food for students to bring home with them on the weekends, when they wouldn’t be able to get a meal during school.

If you’re able to help, consider bringing some backpack-friendly food items to Pumpkin Walk to donate.

Some ideas: juice pouches, granola bars, small peanut butter jars, canned vegetables, canned chicken, canned tuna, soup cans, oatmeal packets, or trail mix packets. Snack items are a big hit!

Hand2Hand Donation Truck

FAQS

Is the event free? Absolutely! Just line up and enjoy.

Is there handicap parking available? Yes. Just inform the parking lot attendants, and they’ll guide you.

Can I bring my dog on the trail? No. Due to the expected crowd, it’s best to leave them at home. Only service dogs may attend.

What happens if it rains? The fun goes on! Any severe weather updates will be on the Pumpkin Walk Facebook page.

Will rain ruin the pumpkins? Not at all! They’ll be covered during the day and ready to shine each evening at 6 PM.

Can I help in any way? Certainly! You can donate food items.

Event Details

Dates: October 26, 27, and 28, 2023

Time: 6 – 9 PM

Location: Second Church, 6950 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401-8210

Entry: Absolutely Free and open to people of all ages

Pumpkin Walk Facebook Page

Allendale Pumpkin path carved pumpkins

Take a Look!

