Best Gymnastics for Kids, Cheer & Aerial Arts in Grand Rapids

High Flying Kids Will Love Gymnastics & Cheer Classes

Gymnastics for kids is pretty popular in Grand Rapids. There are many area facilities offering gymnastics, cheer, ninja, aerial gymnastics and more.

And you don’t have to be an aspiring Simone Biles to participate. (Though really, what kid doesn’t aspire to be like her?)

From recreational classes to team and even Junior Olympic level gymnastics, area facilities have the instructors and passion to take your kid as far as they want to go with these aerial sports.

Gymnastics is just one of many sports offered in the area.