Discover the Best of Grand Rapids 2024: Our Biggest Edition Yet with 66 Exciting Categories!

Best of Grand Rapids for Families 2024

Welcome to the Best of Grand Rapids 2024

Your votes told us where you love to shop, play, and eat -and all of your favorite things to do in Grand Rapids. Thank you!

This year’s results are reflected here, in the 2024 Best of Grand Rapids.

Take a look at 2024’s top places, food stops, and experiences that make Grand Rapids a fabulous place for families.

2024 Best of GR Winners Lists

Experience old favorites and try something new – The Best of Grand Rapids 2024 is packed with old standbys that have stood the test of time as well as exciting newcomers that popped up on the West Michigan scene in the past year.

The top ten winners in each sub-category are listed (exceptions made in cases of a tie).

Let’s play local and celebrate all there is to love about Grand Rapids!

The ‘Best of’ rankings displayed on this website were determined through votes cast by our community members, parents, and other website users. They are solely based on the preferences and opinions of the individuals who participated in the voting process.
Best MuseumWinner: Grand Rapids Public MuseumExplore the best museums in Grand Rapids!
Best Place to See AnimalsWinner: Boulder RidgeDiscover the best places that offer captivating and immersive animal experiences for all ages.
Fall Farm/Apple OrchardWinner: Robinette’sVisit top-voted apple orchards and fall destinations with activities like apple picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.
Coolest Park PlaygroundWinner: Millennium ParkEnjoy sprawling green spaces, playgrounds, picnic areas, and recreational activities for every age and interest.
Gym with ChildcareWinner: Mary Free Bed YMCAGet in a workout without interruptions at top voted gyms with childcare.
Overnight CampWinner: Camp RogerCreate long-lasting friendships and memories at overnight camps.
Birthday Party VenueWinner: Craig’s CruisersHost your next birthday party at one of the top ten places voted by Grand Rapids area readers.
Indoor Play Venue (paid)
Winner: Craig’s CruisersCheck out ultimate indoor playgrounds in West Michigan for endless hours of fun.
Game or Hobby StoreWinner: Bricks & MinifigsExplore the best game & hobby stores game and hobby stores for family game nights.
Best Romantic RestaurantWinner: Amore Trattoria ItalianaDiscover the best voted date night restaurants in Grand Rapids.
Mommy & Me PedicureWinner: Ruby Nails & Day Spa – GrandvilleEnjoy some girl time at top voted places for Mommy & Me pedicure places.
Haircuts for KidsWinner: Cookie Cutters Haircuts for KidsCapture your child’s haircuts at one of the top voted places.
Best Attorney – Wills & TrustsWinner: John InhulsenFind top voted attorneys for wills & trusts planning.
Best Financial PlannerWinner: Abby LiningerGet help investing in your future with top voted financial planners.
Best RealtorWinner: Lindsey DykstraTop voted realtors ready to help with buying or selling a house.
Best Disney Vacation PlannerWinner: Lori SpoelstraKnowledgeable Disney Travel Agents help create magical trips.
Best Michigan WaterparkWinner: Michigan’s AdventureThrilling water slides, lazy rivers, and wave pools at the best Michigan water parks.
Best Day Trip DestinationWinner: Sleeping Bear Dunes National LakeshoreTop-voted family day trips in Michigan like Sleeping Bear Dunes and Ludington State Park.
Best Resort in Michigan for FamiliesWinner: Great Wolf Lodge Great Wolf Lodge is the top-voted family resort with an impressive indoor water park.
Best Dance Studio/LessonsWinner: Caledonia Dance & Music CenterDiscover the top voted dance studios for kids.
Best Music Studio/LessonsWinner: Caledonia Dance & Music CenterGet your kids connected with top voted music lessons.
Drivable Family Spring Break Destination (outside MI)Winner: Gatlinburg, TNFabulous spring break destinations in the Midwest make for easy road trips.
West MI CampgroundWinner: Ludington State ParkStart your camping adventure at top voted West Michigan campgrounds.
West MI Experience Gift for KidsWinner: Membership to John Ball ZooTop voted experience gifts for kids like memberships and tickets.
Best Swimming LessonsWinner: Julie’s Swim SchoolInvest in swimming lessons at top voted places.
Best Art Instruction/Studio for KidsWinner: The Mud RoomTop voted art classes and studios for kids to get creative.
Best Gymnastics/Tumbling LessonsWinner: Rising Starz Gymnastics & FitnessGet your little tumblers moving at top voted gymnastics places.
Best Place to take Driver’s TrainingWinner: Jungle Survival Drivers TrainingSleep easy knowing your teen has been well-prepared at top voted driver’s training places.
Best Soccer Lessons/ProgramWinner: Kentwood AYSOReaders love soccer lessons and programs at these places!
Coolest Coffee ShopWinner: Herman’s BoyGrand Rapids has over 40 cool coffee shops.
Best Candy StoreWinner: Sweetland CandiesFind top voted candy stores and more for sweet treats.
Best New RestaurantWinner: Butcher Block SocialAlways new restaurants to visit in Grand Rapids.
Play Café Winner: Coffee ClubhousePlay cafes are amazing places for kids and caregivers alike.
Toddler Time (paid)Winner: For the Kidz GymnasticsTop-voted toddler time activities toddler time activities include interactive children’s classes and engaging play spaces.
Best Rooftop Bar/RestaurantWinner: Sky Deck at the BOBGet outstanding views at top voted places with rooftop seating.
West MI Place w/Outdoor Seating/FirepitsWinner: The DeckEnjoy West Michigan’s outdoor dining options.
Couples Weekend GetawayWinner: Traverse CityRomantic Getaways in Michigan within 2-3 hours of Grand Rapids.
Retro DestinationWinner: Tarry Hall Roller Skating RinkClassic entertainment at the best retro fun places.
Photographer for Senior PicturesWinner: Sheri Palmbos PhotographyCelebrate your high school senior with top voted senior pictures photographers.

