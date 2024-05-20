Discover the Best of Grand Rapids 2024: Our Biggest Edition Yet with 66 Exciting Categories!

Welcome to the Best of Grand Rapids 2024
Your votes told us where you love to shop, play, and eat -and all of your favorite things to do in Grand Rapids. Thank you!
This year’s results are reflected here, in the 2024 Best of Grand Rapids.
Take a look at 2024’s top places, food stops, and experiences that make Grand Rapids a fabulous place for families.
2024 Best of GR Winners Lists
Experience old favorites and try something new – The Best of Grand Rapids 2024 is packed with old standbys that have stood the test of time as well as exciting newcomers that popped up on the West Michigan scene in the past year.
The top ten winners in each sub-category are listed (exceptions made in cases of a tie).
Let’s play local and celebrate all there is to love about Grand Rapids!The ‘Best of’ rankings displayed on this website were determined through votes cast by our community members, parents, and other website users. They are solely based on the preferences and opinions of the individuals who participated in the voting process.
|Category
|Winner
|Our Article
|Best Museum
|Winner: Grand Rapids Public Museum
|Explore the best museums in Grand Rapids!
|Best Place to See Animals
|Winner: Boulder Ridge
|Discover the best places that offer captivating and immersive animal experiences for all ages.
|Fall Farm/Apple Orchard
|Winner: Robinette’s
|Visit top-voted apple orchards and fall destinations with activities like apple picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.
|Coolest Park Playground
|Winner: Millennium Park
|Enjoy sprawling green spaces, playgrounds, picnic areas, and recreational activities for every age and interest.
|Gym with Childcare
|Winner: Mary Free Bed YMCA
|Get in a workout without interruptions at top voted gyms with childcare.
|Overnight Camp
|Winner: Camp Roger
|Create long-lasting friendships and memories at overnight camps.
|Birthday Party Venue
|Winner: Craig’s Cruisers
|Host your next birthday party at one of the top ten places voted by Grand Rapids area readers.
|Indoor Play Venue (paid)
|Winner: Craig’s Cruisers
|Check out ultimate indoor playgrounds in West Michigan for endless hours of fun.
|Game or Hobby Store
|Winner: Bricks & Minifigs
|Explore the best game & hobby stores game and hobby stores for family game nights.
|Best Romantic Restaurant
|Winner: Amore Trattoria Italiana
|Discover the best voted date night restaurants in Grand Rapids.
|Mommy & Me Pedicure
|Winner: Ruby Nails & Day Spa – Grandville
|Enjoy some girl time at top voted places for Mommy & Me pedicure places.
|Haircuts for Kids
|Winner: Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids
|Capture your child’s haircuts at one of the top voted places.
|Best Attorney – Wills & Trusts
|Winner: John Inhulsen
|Find top voted attorneys for wills & trusts planning.
|Best Financial Planner
|Winner: Abby Lininger
|Get help investing in your future with top voted financial planners.
|Best Realtor
|Winner: Lindsey Dykstra
|Top voted realtors ready to help with buying or selling a house.
|Best Disney Vacation Planner
|Winner: Lori Spoelstra
|Knowledgeable Disney Travel Agents help create magical trips.
|Best Michigan Waterpark
|Winner: Michigan’s Adventure
|Thrilling water slides, lazy rivers, and wave pools at the best Michigan water parks.
|Best Day Trip Destination
|Winner: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
|Top-voted family day trips in Michigan like Sleeping Bear Dunes and Ludington State Park.
|Best Resort in Michigan for Families
|Winner: Great Wolf Lodge
|Great Wolf Lodge is the top-voted family resort with an impressive indoor water park.
|Best Dance Studio/Lessons
|Winner: Caledonia Dance & Music Center
|Discover the top voted dance studios for kids.
|Best Music Studio/Lessons
|Winner: Caledonia Dance & Music Center
|Get your kids connected with top voted music lessons.
|Drivable Family Spring Break Destination (outside MI)
|Winner: Gatlinburg, TN
|Fabulous spring break destinations in the Midwest make for easy road trips.
|West MI Campground
|Winner: Ludington State Park
|Start your camping adventure at top voted West Michigan campgrounds.
|West MI Experience Gift for Kids
|Winner: Membership to John Ball Zoo
|Top voted experience gifts for kids like memberships and tickets.
|Best Swimming Lessons
|Winner: Julie’s Swim School
|Invest in swimming lessons at top voted places.
|Best Art Instruction/Studio for Kids
|Winner: The Mud Room
|Top voted art classes and studios for kids to get creative.
|Best Gymnastics/Tumbling Lessons
|Winner: Rising Starz Gymnastics & Fitness
|Get your little tumblers moving at top voted gymnastics places.
|Best Place to take Driver’s Training
|Winner: Jungle Survival Drivers Training
|Sleep easy knowing your teen has been well-prepared at top voted driver’s training places.
|Best Soccer Lessons/Program
|Winner: Kentwood AYSO
|Readers love soccer lessons and programs at these places!
|Coolest Coffee Shop
|Winner: Herman’s Boy
|Grand Rapids has over 40 cool coffee shops.
|Best Candy Store
|Winner: Sweetland Candies
|Find top voted candy stores and more for sweet treats.
|Best New Restaurant
|Winner: Butcher Block Social
|Always new restaurants to visit in Grand Rapids.
|Play Café
|Winner: Coffee Clubhouse
|Play cafes are amazing places for kids and caregivers alike.
|Toddler Time (paid)
|Winner: For the Kidz Gymnastics
|Top-voted toddler time activities toddler time activities include interactive children’s classes and engaging play spaces.
|Best Rooftop Bar/Restaurant
|Winner: Sky Deck at the BOB
|Get outstanding views at top voted places with rooftop seating.
|West MI Place w/Outdoor Seating/Firepits
|Winner: The Deck
|Enjoy West Michigan’s outdoor dining options.
|Couples Weekend Getaway
|Winner: Traverse City
|Romantic Getaways in Michigan within 2-3 hours of Grand Rapids.
|Retro Destination
|Winner: Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink
|Classic entertainment at the best retro fun places.
|Photographer for Senior Pictures
|Winner: Sheri Palmbos Photography
|Celebrate your high school senior with top voted senior pictures photographers.