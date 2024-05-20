Discover the Best of Grand Rapids 2024: Our Biggest Edition Yet with 66 Exciting Categories!

Welcome to the Best of Grand Rapids 2024

Your votes told us where you love to shop, play, and eat -and all of your favorite things to do in Grand Rapids. Thank you!

This year’s results are reflected here, in the 2024 Best of Grand Rapids. Take a look at 2024’s top places, food stops, and experiences that make Grand Rapids a fabulous place for families.

2024 Best of GR Winners Lists

Experience old favorites and try something new – The Best of Grand Rapids 2024 is packed with old standbys that have stood the test of time as well as exciting newcomers that popped up on the West Michigan scene in the past year.

The top ten winners in each sub-category are listed (exceptions made in cases of a tie).

Let’s play local and celebrate all there is to love about Grand Rapids!

The ‘Best of’ rankings displayed on this website were determined through votes cast by our community members, parents, and other website users. They are solely based on the preferences and opinions of the individuals who participated in the voting process.