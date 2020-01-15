Gyms with Child Care Near Grand Rapids

MVP Athletic Clubs | MVP has six area locations.

In addition to their Kid’s Stuff (free child care for members), they also offer Kid’s Night Out, popular Summer Camps, and youth tennis and aquatics programs.

YMCA | The Y has eight locations around Grand Rapids.

Child care is free for members while they work out. Membership is not required to participate in their childcare, preschool, and before and after school programs for a cost, and they even offer free preschool for qualifying families. Kids can also participate in many classes and sports, including swimming.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center | 2500 S. Division Ave, Grand Rapids, MI

Child Watch is free for members, and they have a full list of programs for kids, including swimming, judo, summer camps and even sculpture classes!

Renew Mama Studio | 5161 Northland Drive, Grand Rapids, MI

At Renew Mama, you can wear your baby to yoga or barre class! They also have yoga, ballet and art classes for kids. But for moms who want to go it alone, they do offer childcare.

Girlfriends Fit Club | 2975 West Shore Drive, Holland, MI

Friend’s Club Childcare is there for moms when they come to work out, for up to two hours a day, in addition to a drop-off event for a mom’s night out a few times per year.

Family Fitness of Alpine | 1040 4 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Family Fitness of Alpine is loaded with amenities, including childcare for kids. Kids may also get a kick out of their smoothie bar!

Walker Ice and Fitness | 4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Walker, MI

Walker Ice and Fitness offers childcare for up to two hours. Pick them up after your workout and hit the rink for some skating!

Alkalign Studio | 523 Ada Drive SE, Suite 101, Ada, MI

Alkalign is a barre and fitness studio that offers classes throughout the day. Check their schedule for their class offerings and child care availability.

The Dailey Method Eastown | 1551 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI

The Dailey Method in Eastown offers child care during select classes. Sign up for a class and childcare and enjoy a mixture of Pilates, yoga, ballet barre training, and cycling.

Burn Boot Camp | 6272 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Complimentary child care is available at various times of the day for their 45 minute boot camp sessions.

Fitness 19 | Grand Rapids and Jenison locations

Kids Room available – see website for schedule and details.