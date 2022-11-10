New Restaurants & New Businesses in Greater Grand Rapids

New West Michigan Businesses & Restaurants to Try
Hey old-timer.
We’re pretty sure you already know about all of the old standbys in West Michigan. The question is – are you ready to try something new, maybe for your next date night idea?
Hope so, because we’ve scouted the area to create this list of new restaurants and local businesses that look like something to get excited about.
From food to retail to family activities, Grand Rapids is growing into a town that has something for everyone.
Running List of New Restaurants
New restaurants are continuously added to this list. Not every new shop in town is automatically listed, though.
List criteria: located in Greater Grand Rapids, either local or the first-to-market of a notable chain, and, we think it’s newsworthy.
cocktails
Drip Drop Cocktail Room
445 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
OpenING: WINTER 2022
Grand Rapids newest cocktail room serving artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance.
ramen
NOODLEPIG
601 Bond Ave. NW, STE 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: NOV 9, 2022
Fast casual authentic Japanese ramen and boba shop with a mission to end child hunger, one bowl at a time. Fresh ramen noodles and bone broth made from scratch with high-end ingredients, boba teas, and cocktails.
burgers
Nonla Burger
449 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
OpenING: NOV 2022
Nonla Burger is expanding from the Kalamazoo area to Grand Rapids offering burgers, barbecue chicken, hot chicken, a veggie burger, hand cut fries, salad, shakes and kids meals. The downtown location has a new-age retro diner feel with an arcade spot. Also offering a rotation of local beers and wine and some signature drinks including spiked root beer floats and boozy milkshakes.
dog food
The Beastro
2309 44th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
OpenING: NOV 2022
The Beastro will serve fresh canine cuisine for your furry friends! The meals are made right in front of you with brown rice, meat, fresh veggies and fresh fruit. Products are sourced from local vendors and proceeds are donated to non-profit Paws with a Cause.
cocktails
Sip Coffee and Cocktails
806 Alger St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
OpenED: OCT 26, 2022
A coffee and cocktail lounge that welcomes everyone, as long as they’re thirsty. Featuring Bold and Gritty brand coffee in its pour overs, French presses and espresso drinks with pastries, deserts and a small selection of food.
mexican
Sabor Mexicano
109 Riverside, Lowell, MI 49331
OpenED: OCT 2022
Authentic Mexican restaurant serving burritos, tacos, tortas, quesadillas, quesabirrias, and tamales, with dine-in and deck seating along the beautiful Flat River.
mediterranean
Sahara Bistro Mediterranean Cuisine
5260 Northland Dr NE Suite C Grand Rapids, MI 49525
OpenED: SEPT 2022
Sahara Bistro Mediterranean Cuisine offers middle eastern food and gourmet hamburgers made to order with the freshest ingredients. All meats are grinded in house to ensure the highest food standards are met. The diverse and flavorful menu includes shawarmas and gyros.
brewery
Küsterer Brauhaus
642 Bridge Street NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
OpenED: Aug 16, 2022
This Bavarian-style beer hall brews its own German-style beer and lets you rent your own beer stein and store it onsite.
seafood
Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar
2739 Breton Rd SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
OpenED: Aug 8, 2022
In addition to a variety of seafood options, you can also create your own customized seafood boil by picking your seafood, seasoning, and spice level.
gluten-free brewery
Brewery Nyx
506 Oakland Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI
OpenED: July 14, 2022
Brewery Nyx is Michigan’s first and only dedicated gluten-free brewery and facility. Also, Tasting Room.
kebabs
Backyard Restaurant & Grill
5070 28th St SE Suite C Grand Rapids, MI 49512
OpenED: JUNE 2022
Authentic Persian dishes cooked from an open kitchen where customers can watch chefs grill their orders. Beef, lamb, chicken and fish skewers, as well as rice, bread and appetizers.
tacos
barrio grand rapids
37 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: JUNE 16, 2022
Barrio is best known for their build-your-own taco menu. Also, Tequila + Whiskey. The vibe at this new taco restaurant is casual.
mexican
Luna (Ada)
7471 River St. SE #120, Ada, MI 49301
OpenED: MAY 31, 2022
An extension of Luna’s downtown Grand Rapids location, Luna in Ada offers Mexican cuisine and beverages in a comfortable atmosphere with an outdoor patio. Luna works with local and independent farmers, purveyors, distributors, and producers to mix Latin American and West Michigan cultures.
seafood
Real Seafood Co
141 Lyon St. NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: May 23, 2022
Fresh, sustainably sourced fish and shellfish are prepared and served indoors or on the outdoor patio. Bar.
waffles
Social Misfits
43 Fulton St. W Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: DEC 2021
Social Misfits features inventive scratch-made waffles, savory and sweet, all day long! Complemented by craft cocktails and artisanal coffee in a creatively cozy setting, equally suited for an unordinary lunch meeting, an extraordinary dinner date. or a boozy brunch.
New Businesses
LEGO® Shop
Bricks & Minifigs GR
2927 Breton Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
OpeNING: DEC 10, 2022
Bricks & Minifigs® is the Grand Rapids one-stop shop to buy, sell, and trade all things LEGO®
bookstore
Plumfield Books
574 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
OpenED: SEPT 10, 2022
Locally owned neighborhood bookstore carrying a highly diverse collection of books. Featuring Michigan authors and community members’ recommendations.
grocery
Whole Foods Market
2897 Radcliff Ave SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
OpenED: AUG 17, 2022
Eco-minded chain with natural and organic grocery items, housewares, wine, and other products.
vintage
Zabház
222 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: Aug 17, 2022
Curated vintage home goods and wearables.
vintage
Second Vibess
13 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: Aug 13, 2022
A secondhand clothing store with a vision for reworked, vintage, and sustainable fashion.
dance studio
Midwest Movement Collective
1140 Monroe Ave NW, Suite 2103, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: JUNE 2022
Grand Rapids’ newest dance studio and movement space, devoted to serving a diverse community of adults. Their mission is to be a valuable resource and partner in preserving and cultivating inclusive culture in pole dancing, aerial arts, yoga, and all forms of dance and movement.
Looking for More New Restaurants & Businesses
What new places are you excited about in Grand Rapids?
We are always looking for the best new restaurants for date nights, fun new spots for families, or just plain cool new businesses.
Leave your suggestions in the comments!
2 thoughts on “New Restaurants & New Businesses in Greater Grand Rapids”
Renew Mama Studio! The place for moms and families! Everything wellness!
TOOM, a Mediterranean fast food place just opened in the Cascade Meijer area, and it is so good!