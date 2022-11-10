New Restaurants & New Businesses in Greater Grand Rapids

New West Michigan Businesses & Restaurants to Try

Hey old-timer.

We’re pretty sure you already know about all of the old standbys in West Michigan. The question is – are you ready to try something new, maybe for your next date night idea?

Hope so, because we’ve scouted the area to create this list of new restaurants and local businesses that look like something to get excited about.

From food to retail to family activities, Grand Rapids is growing into a town that has something for everyone.

new restaurants 2022 Noodle Pig
NOODLEPIG, a fast-casual ramen restaurant, opened in downtown Grand Rapids on Nov 9, 2022

Running List of New Restaurants

New restaurants are continuously added to this list. Not every new shop in town is automatically listed, though.

List criteria: located in Greater Grand Rapids, either local or the first-to-market of a notable chain, and, we think it’s newsworthy.

cocktails

Drip Drop Cocktail Room

445 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
OpenING: WINTER 2022

Grand Rapids newest cocktail room serving artisan style cocktails in a comfortable, moody ambiance.

Drip Drop Cocktail Room

ramen

NOODLEPIG

601 Bond Ave. NW, STE 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: NOV 9, 2022

Fast casual authentic Japanese ramen and boba shop with a mission to end child hunger, one bowl at a time. Fresh ramen noodles and bone broth made from scratch with high-end ingredients, boba teas, and cocktails.

noodlepig

burgers

Nonla Burger

449 Bridge St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
OpenING: NOV 2022

Nonla Burger is expanding from the Kalamazoo area to Grand Rapids offering burgers, barbecue chicken, hot chicken, a veggie burger, hand cut fries, salad, shakes and kids meals. The downtown location has a new-age retro diner feel with an arcade spot. Also offering a rotation of local beers and wine and some signature drinks including spiked root beer floats and boozy milkshakes.

NKPFGHGMJZHPPHCGFIKIPVMICM

dog food

The Beastro

2309 44th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508
OpenING: NOV 2022

The Beastro will serve fresh canine cuisine for your furry friends! The meals are made right in front of you with brown rice, meat, fresh veggies and fresh fruit. Products are sourced from local vendors and proceeds are donated to non-profit Paws with a Cause.

Screenshot

cocktails

Sip Coffee and Cocktails

806 Alger St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507
OpenED: OCT 26, 2022

A coffee and cocktail lounge that welcomes everyone, as long as they’re thirsty. Featuring Bold and Gritty brand coffee in its pour overs, French presses and espresso drinks with pastries, deserts and a small selection of food.

Sip Coffee and Cocktails

mexican

Sabor Mexicano

109 Riverside, Lowell, MI 49331
OpenED: OCT 2022

Authentic Mexican restaurant serving burritos, tacos, tortas, quesadillas, quesabirrias, and tamales, with dine-in and deck seating along the beautiful Flat River.

sabor

mediterranean

Sahara Bistro Mediterranean Cuisine

5260 Northland Dr NE Suite C Grand Rapids, MI 49525
OpenED: SEPT 2022

Sahara Bistro Mediterranean Cuisine offers middle eastern food and gourmet hamburgers made to order with the freshest ingredients. All meats are grinded in house to ensure the highest food standards are met. The diverse and flavorful menu includes shawarmas and gyros.

305795707 107914035393321 5834767369075817088 n

brewery

Küsterer Brauhaus

642 Bridge Street NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
OpenED: Aug 16, 2022

This Bavarian-style beer hall brews its own German-style beer and lets you rent your own beer stein and store it onsite.

Küsterer Brauhaus Grand Rapids

seafood

Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar

2739 Breton Rd SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
OpenED: Aug 8, 2022

In addition to a variety of seafood options, you can also create your own customized seafood boil by picking your seafood, seasoning, and spice level.

Mr. and Mrs. Crab Seafood Restaurant Grand Rapids MI

gluten-free brewery

Brewery Nyx

506 Oakland Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI
OpenED: July 14, 2022

Brewery Nyx is Michigan’s first and only dedicated gluten-free brewery and facility. Also, Tasting Room.

Brewery Nyx gluten-free

kebabs

Backyard Restaurant & Grill

5070 28th St SE Suite C Grand Rapids, MI 49512
OpenED: JUNE 2022

Authentic Persian dishes cooked from an open kitchen where customers can watch chefs grill their orders. Beef, lamb, chicken and fish skewers, as well as rice, bread and appetizers.

62ffafd065868c787cee3f43 Tehran20Market20Kebabs p 800

tacos

barrio grand rapids

37 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: JUNE 16, 2022

Barrio is best known for their build-your-own taco menu. Also, Tequila + Whiskey. The vibe at this new taco restaurant is casual.

barrio grand rapids restaurant

mexican

Luna (Ada)

7471 River St. SE #120, Ada, MI 49301
OpenED: MAY 31, 2022

An extension of Luna’s downtown Grand Rapids location, Luna in Ada offers Mexican cuisine and beverages in a comfortable atmosphere with an outdoor patio. Luna works with local and independent farmers, purveyors, distributors, and producers to mix Latin American and West Michigan cultures.

292727153 5012191625553517 6324657267989607986 n

seafood

Real Seafood Co

141 Lyon St. NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: May 23, 2022

Fresh, sustainably sourced fish and shellfish are prepared and served indoors or on the outdoor patio. Bar.

real seafood co

waffles

Social Misfits

43 Fulton St. W Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: DEC 2021

Social Misfits features inventive scratch-made waffles, savory and sweet, all day long! Complemented by craft cocktails and artisanal coffee in a creatively cozy setting, equally suited for an unordinary lunch meeting, an extraordinary dinner date. or a boozy brunch.

294744260 405800231648969 2921190074702673340 n

New Businesses

LEGO® Shop

Bricks & Minifigs GR

2927 Breton Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
OpeNING: DEC 10, 2022

Bricks & Minifigs® is the Grand Rapids one-stop shop to buy, sell, and trade all things LEGO®

grand opening bricks and minifigs lego shop

bookstore

Plumfield Books

574 Ada Drive SE, Ada, MI 49301
OpenED: SEPT 10, 2022

Locally owned neighborhood bookstore carrying a highly diverse collection of books. Featuring Michigan authors and community members’ recommendations.

Screenshot 1

grocery

Whole Foods Market

2897 Radcliff Ave SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
OpenED: AUG 17, 2022

Eco-minded chain with natural and organic grocery items, housewares, wine, and other products.

Screenshot 2

vintage

Zabház

222 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: Aug 17, 2022

Curated vintage home goods and wearables.  

Zabhaz-vintage-grand-rapids-mi-1

vintage

Second Vibess

13 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: Aug 13, 2022

A secondhand clothing store with a vision for reworked, vintage, and sustainable fashion.

Zabház vintage grand rapids mi (1)

dance studio

Midwest Movement Collective

1140 Monroe Ave NW, Suite 2103, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
OpenED: JUNE 2022

Grand Rapids’ newest dance studio and movement space, devoted to serving a diverse community of adults. Their mission is to be a valuable resource and partner in preserving and cultivating inclusive culture in pole dancing, aerial arts, yoga, and all forms of dance and movement.

midwest movement collective 1

Looking for More New Restaurants & Businesses

What new places are you excited about in Grand Rapids?
We are always looking for the best new restaurants for date nights, fun new spots for families, or just plain cool new businesses.

Leave your suggestions in the comments!

2 thoughts on “New Restaurants & New Businesses in Greater Grand Rapids”

