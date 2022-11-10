New Restaurants & New Businesses in Greater Grand Rapids

New West Michigan Businesses & Restaurants to Try



Hey old-timer.



We’re pretty sure you already know about all of the old standbys in West Michigan. The question is – are you ready to try something new, maybe for your next date night idea?



Hope so, because we’ve scouted the area to create this list of new restaurants and local businesses that look like something to get excited about.



From food to retail to family activities, Grand Rapids is growing into a town that has something for everyone.