Narnia Trail Michigan: A Magical Michigan Hiking Experience

Head to the Narnia Trail, Michigan!

Narnia is Just a Short Drive Away from the Mackinac Bridge

No need to rummage through your grandmother’s old fur coats to find your path to Narnia.

Just a 30-minute drive northwest of the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula brings you to the Bush Bay hiking trail in Cedarville, Michigan. It’s located in the Les Cheneaux Islands, with part of the trail on the John Arthur Woollam Preserve.

Here, prepare to be spellbound by a landscape reminiscent of the magical land of Narnia.

Rocky, rugged Lake Huron Shoreline – Bush Bay Hiking Trail – Cedarville, MI

Feel like you’re wandering through the pages of C.S. Lewis’s imagination as you tread on flat pathways, past mossy boulders, through enchanting cedar forests, and along the Lake Huron shoreline.

Be it the gnarled roots or the pine forest, every corner of this magical place makes you want to explore more.