Narnia Trail Michigan: A Magical Michigan Hiking Experience

Head to the Narnia Trail, Michigan!
Narnia is Just a Short Drive Away from the Mackinac Bridge
No need to rummage through your grandmother’s old fur coats to find your path to Narnia.
Just a 30-minute drive northwest of the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula brings you to the Bush Bay hiking trail in Cedarville, Michigan. It’s located in the Les Cheneaux Islands, with part of the trail on the John Arthur Woollam Preserve.
Here, prepare to be spellbound by a landscape reminiscent of the magical land of Narnia.
Feel like you’re wandering through the pages of C.S. Lewis’s imagination as you tread on flat pathways, past mossy boulders, through enchanting cedar forests, and along the Lake Huron shoreline.
Be it the gnarled roots or the pine forest, every corner of this magical place makes you want to explore more.
Welcome to the Trail
Start your adventure on a flat path strewn with pine needles and puckered rocks.
With Lake Huron on one side and the dewy forest on the other, it’s time to walk deeper into the woods.
As you venture into the forest, the rock formations grow larger and more numerous.
Watch your step; it’s easy to trip on the numerous roots and rocks in the pathway, especially when you’re distracted by the scenery.
Climb and Explore
Keep following the red arrows to stay on the path.
Just about the time you’re starting to wonder, where is it? Are we on the right path? a lamppost appears out of nowhere.
This is Narnia!
At this point, you’ve hiked about a mile.
Spend time climbing on, between, around, and over the big, mossy, limestone boulders.
Look in all of the nooks and crannies – perhaps a previous explorer has left a treasure or a message from Narnia for you. Or, leave your own treasure for the next visitor to find.
Finding the Narnia Trail: Choose Your Trailhead
Located about 30 minutes from the Mackinac Bridge, this hidden gem hike is a must for anyone in the area.
The Narnia trail offers two starting points, both offering an out-and-back round trip of approximately 4 miles.
If you prefer a shorter initial walk, begin from the eastern end at the John Arthur Woollam Preserve. Regardless of your starting point, it’s about a mile to Narnia and your total journey will be approximately 2 miles.
No matter which trailhead you use, the large boulders scattered along the shoreline and the crystal-clear waters make this one dreamy hike.
Option 1: Bush Bay Trail (XPRM+G2 Port Dolomite, Michigan)
This trailhead starts at the gravel parking lot near Carmeuse Lime & Stone Quarry. This trail from here features lovely scenery, but also comes with the sights and sounds of the Michigan Limestone substation across the bay.
Option 2: John Arthur Woolam Preserve (M-134, Cedarville, MI 49719)
The more tranquil of the two options, this trailhead offers a slightly quicker path to Narnia. Trail maps are posted in the John Arthur Woollan Preserve parking lot.
Practical Things to Know About the Narnia Trail
- Plan on a visit of at least 90 minutes to hike to Narnia and back from one of the trailheads.
- This hike is appropriate for children but is not stroller-friendly.
- Trails are single-track and mostly easy/flat/well-packed, with a few wet sections that are helped out by strategically placed boards and logs.
- Roots and rocks are common on the pathway.
- Insects are common – bug spray is a good idea all year long.
- Spring is a great time for bird-watching.
- The shoreline is rocky in most places.
- No dogs allowed.
- Trail access depends on the level of the lake. In high-water times, some parts of the trail are impassable without getting wet.
