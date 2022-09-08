Port Austin MI: 9 Best Things to Do in this Delightful Thumb Town

Paddling to Turnip Rock? Know what you’re getting into:

Holy moly, the paddle to and from Turnip Rock trip is long!

There’s no way to candy-coat it.



Is it worth it?! Heck yes!!

Go. You’ll thank yourself for taking the leap, we promise!



Good to know before paddling to Turnip Rock:

• The water is shallow the entire 4-hour trip.

• There is no tour guide. But, tourists take this loop continuously from 9am – 7pm, making it very clear where to paddle and how to get back.

• When you come across a sand bar, you can get out and swim. This was a welcome relief from the hot sun.



Beyond Majestic

Right about the time we wanted to give up, we passed a few girls who told us “you’re right there! It’s just around that bend!”



I want to use words like woweeee, majestic, and wonder for what we saw next…but they pale in comparison to what laying eyes on Turnip Rock truly is like in person.



Towering rock formations, sea caves, and rocky cliffs appear as you paddle the shallow waters out to Turnip Rock.



Because this space is protected and is technically located by the shore of private property, they ask that you stay no longer than 15 minutes at the rock.



Don’t worry, it’s enough time to take it all in.



I would encourage you to stop…breathe…swim…smile…honor…and remember what life’s all about here. Living in Lansing, it can be hard to remember that we have nature like this in our state but we do, and it is there for you to explore!



But wait! There’s more!!! Paddle about 5-10 more minutes down the shoreline and you’ll find mini caves! The cutest little frogs live in the second portion of the caves.



People ask:

Can you hike to Turnip Rock?

No, not that we know of…There is a golf course spanning the coastline and Turnip Rock is smack dab in the middle, off the shore of that private property.



How do you get to Turnip Rock?

You can only access Turnip rock by water. The most common ways are by kayak and boat tours.



Can you see Turnip Rock from land?

No! You can’t see Turnip Rock from land. It’s set tucked out of view just far enough so that you can’t see it from either side of the point.



What is Turnip Rock?

Turnip Rock is a rock formation in Lake Huron, near Port Austin. Made of limestone, it has been shaped into what it is today by thousands of years of relentless wave and wind action.