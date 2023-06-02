19 Refreshing Outdoor Water Parks in Michigan for Unbeatable Summer Fun – 2023

Dive into Michigan’s Outdoor Water Parks
Get ready to make a splash and beat the summer heat as we explore the coolest outdoor water parks in Michigan!
From the sun-soaked shores of Lake Arvesta in South Haven to the adrenaline-pumping thrills at Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon, we’re taking you to Michigan’s most famous water parks – and the hidden gems!
Grab your swimsuit, sunscreen, and a sense of adventure – these outdoor water parks in Michigan are waiting to be added to your next Michigan getaway!
WildWater Adventure Water Park
Michigan’s Adventure: 1198 W. Riley-Thompson Road, Muskegon, MI 49445
Many of waterparks in Michigan are indoors. That alone sets the WildWater Adventure outdoor water park apart from the crowd. (This seasonal park is opens on June 10, 2023.)
Add to the mix these popular waterpark features and you have a winning recipe:
- Lazy River
- Wave Pool
- Waterslides
- Thrill Rides
- Kiddie Area
PS – Your ticket to the waterpark also gets you into the Michigan’s Adventure Amusement Park so plan to spend a full day here!
The Back 40 Swimming Hole
Double JJ Resort: 5900 S Water Rd, Rothbury, MI 49452
Enjoy a refreshing getaway at the Back Forty Swimming Hole, an outdoor waterpark in Michigan featuring a waterslide, two pools, a splash pad, and a hot tub.
Relax and grab a drink at Cactus Jacks, located inside the park. Open to the public, this outdoor water park is situated in the Double JJ’s Back Forty, just one mile south of the Frontier. Please check weather conditions as the park’s availability is subject to change.
2023 admission:
$10 – Swimming Hole Outdoor Waterpark ONLY
$5 for guests of the resort
(under 3 yrs free)
Aqua Park Inflatable Water Park
Action Wake Park: 3320 Hudson Trails Dr. Hudsonville, MI 49426
In a nutshell, Action Wake Park is a water sports and cable wake-boarding facility – and this year they’ve added an inflatable water park to their offerings.
The aqua park features 10 elements and is a fantastic option for cooling off on a warm summer day. Sessions are 45 minutes long.
Lake Arvesta Waterpark
06464 Arvesta Drive, South Haven, MI 49090
Featuring four enormous waterslides, sandy beaches for relaxing and swimming, and several giant floating obstacle course “islands,” Lake Arvesta’s water-based family entertainment center also offers an array of indoor and outdoor fun.
Visit and you’ll find pickleball, beach volleyball, disc golf and lawn game areas.
There are also paddleboats, kayaks, and SUPs of all shapes and sizes, and cable wakeboard park.
They also have a full-service bar available (with a huge lawn service area) if you want to enjoy a drink while watching the fun unfold. More South Haven attractions.
Park at Water’s Edge
Crystal Mountain: 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville, MI 49683
You’ll love the pool at Crystal Mountain’s Park at Water’s Edge!
A large portion of the pool has a zero entry and is 3 feet deep or less, perfect for the littler swimmers. The deeper side is separated by lily pads, creating a great setup for families with a variety of ages.
Your kids will be thrilled with the slides, water guns, and lily pads. Even your 4-year-old can touch the bottom and shoot hoops in a special area.
Spend the day at the pool and grab a delicious lunch at the Beach House café, conveniently located poolside.
Blue Heron Bay Spray Park
Independence Lake County Park: 3200 Jennings Rd, Whitmore Lake, MI 48189
Blue Heron Bay Spray Park at Independence Lake is more than a splash pad.
This water park in Michigan has two water slides plus a tall water play structure with interactive features like the squirting dragon, dumping bucket, water cannon, water jet spider, cattails, and buckets.
Amenities: rentable pavilions, concessions with hot meals and cold drinks, coin lockers, diaper changing stations, family changing rooms, showers.
East Lansing Family Aquatic Center
6400 Abbott Road, East Lansing, MI 48823
At East Lansing Family Aquatic Center, you’ll find a 140-foot body water slide, a 190-foot tube water slide, a concession area, a diving board, a drop slide, a frog slide, a large sunbathing deck, picnic areas, a splash park, water-play structures, and a zero-depth pool entry.
Flash Flood Water Park
Full Blast Recreation Center: 35 Hamblin Ave., Battle Creek, MI 49017
Flash Flood Outdoor Water Park is ready for summer fun!
Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, this downtown Battle Creek water park offers two 200-foot water slides, zero-depth entry pools, a water playground, and exciting attractions like Water Wars.
Visit the concessions and gift shop for a variety of snacks, drinks, souvenirs, and essentials like towels and sunscreen.
Red Oaks Waterpark
1455 E. 13 Mile Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071
This family-friendly outdoor waterpark comes with a range of attractions.
Enjoy the heated wave pool, triple-flume waterslide, and the River Ride.
Kids love SplashTown, a children’s splash pad with 52 interactive water features.
Rolling Hills Water Park
7660 Stony Creek Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Head to Rolling Hills Water Park for thrilling water slides, a wave pool, wave pool, and lazy river.
For younger kids, the Activity Pool offers a safe and exciting experience with its zero-depth entry and fun features.
A spacious sun deck and shady grassy areas compliment amenities like first aid services, restrooms, showers, and coin lockers.
They also have swimsuits, sunscreen, towels, goggles, and swim diapers available for purchase.
Turtle Cove Aquatic Center
Lower Huron Metropark: 17845 Savage Road, Belleville, MI 48111
Enjoy two waterslides, a lazy river, a 300-gallon dumping bucket, and a zero-depth entry pool at this outdoor water park in Michigan.
Please note that children 10 and under require adult supervision, and the large waterslides have a height requirement of at least 48″.
Splash ‘n’ Blast
Kensington Metropark: 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48380
Enjoy two thrilling 240-foot water slides and a fantastic spray ground with palm trees, serpents, and water cannons.
Riders must be 42″ tall or taller for the waterslides.
Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, starting from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day.
Wayne County Family Aquatic Center
12600 Chandler Park Drive, Detroit, MI 48213
RE-OPENING WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21, 2023
Experience the fun at Wayne County’s largest water park, Wayne County Family Aquatic Center.
Ride the waves in the Way Cool Wave Pool and enjoy the two 23 ft. water slides, including a body slide and tube slide.
“Splish-Splash Land is the children’s area.
Troy Family Aquatic Center
3425 Civic Center Dr, Troy, MI 48083
Open seasonally from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Troy Family Aquatic Center is Troy’s outdoor community pool.
Features include a main pool with zero-depth edge, slides, kiddie area with waterfall and splash pad, sand volleyball, and Harvey’s Hut Concession Stand. Group rentals available.
More Outdoor Water Parks in Michigan
- Romulus Aquatic Center Outdoor Splash Pool: 35765 Northline Road, Romulus, MI 48174
- Troy Family Aquatic Center 3425 Civic Center Dr, Troy, MI 48083
- Waterford Oaks Wave Pool 1702 Scott Lake Road, Waterford, MI 48328 (Opening Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, 2023)
- Willow Metropark Outdoor Pool 23200 S Huron Rd, New Boston, MI 48164
- Lake Erie Metropark Wave Pool 32481 W. Jefferson Ave., Brownstown, MI 48173
Where are your favorite outdoor water parks in Michigan?
We would love to hear about your favorite outdoor water parks in Michigan!
Have you visited any of the parks mentioned or discovered other hidden gems? Let us know in the comments and tell us why you loved them – thrilling attractions, family-friendly atmosphere, delicious food options? We can’t wait to hear your recommendations.