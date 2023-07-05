Free Tours: Go Inside The Michigan Governor’s Summer Residence on Mackinac Island in 2023

Tours of the Michigan Governor’s Mansion

Wednesdays in the summer, 9:30 – 11:30 AM

Running from June through August 2023, these free tours are available every Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 AM.

(Tip: Arrive early and get in line – the tours operate on a first-come, first-served basis.)

Once inside, you’ll move from room to room, with stationary guides giving more insight about each stop.

Enjoy the opulence of the living room, dining room, and enclosed porch. And don’t miss a relaxing photo pause on the front porch.

During our visit, a Girl Scouts troop was assisting the tour guides, taking photos for guests on the porch.

The complete tour experience usually wraps up in a breezy 15-25 minutes.

New this year: For the first time, tour guests can snap photos inside this beautiful residence – an exciting policy change for 2023.