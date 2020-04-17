MURAL MAP & List: 100+ West MI Street Murals will add Color to Your Next Family Walk – Plus a Scavenger Hunt!

Explore West Michigan Through These Epic Grand Rapids Street Artists
Locals know that Grand Rapids is the place to be and to show it we are literally painting the town.
The Grand Rapids mural scene has been steadily growing over the past decade, and now, with this recent burst of activity, there’s no sign of it slowing down.
Large scale murals adorning buildings, retaining walls, and even the pavement, are popping up all over West Michigan giving us a whole host of great photography locations to enjoy.
While the city has several murals from Art Prizes past, local organizations like the Urban Institute for Contemporary Art (UICA), and West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT), with the support of Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. (DGRI), are regularly bringing in mural artists to brighten even the darkest concrete walls.
In the Creston neighborhood, art gallery Lions & Rabbits initiated Creston After Dark, and gathered local artists to triple the number of murals in their area, most of which are along Plainfield Avenue.
Communities along the lakeshore acknowledge the power public art has on improving areas as new murals are popping up in Holland, Spring Lake, and Muskegon.
If you want to know how vibrant a city is, look at its art. Murals serve a purpose deeper than being something cool to look at. For years, murals have been a tool used to breathe life into areas. Public art fosters community engagement and jump starts conversations – and we’re pretty sure you’ll want to join in.
We scoured the streets of West Michigan – from the city down to the big lake – to compile a map with 100+ murals for you to uncover the next time you need an art fix.
Here’s the full list, as well as closer looks at some of the highlights.
Consult the map to find exact locations as well learn more about the public artwork and mural artist.
PS – Here’s a bonus (printable, click on the image) scavenger hunt!
Find Murals by Neighborhood
Map of Grand Rapids Murals
Wanna know where to find these vibrant art installations on your next outing? Use our map to guide you to all the insta-worthy backdrops your heart desires.
Find Murals Near Me
The Definitive List of Grand Rapids Murals
You’ll be amazed at how many beautiful backdrops are popping up in your neighborhood, just waiting for you to use them for your next Instagram post.
Have you seen all of these? Which ones are new to you?
CRESTON AREA MURALS
Creston has already snagged the title of Hottest ZIP code in the country, and it’s got the highest concentration of murals in the city, thanks in no small part to being the home of Lions & Rabbits.
This multifaceted space described itself as an art-driven, event space.
Their gallery isn’t limited to inside the building. Along their eastern and northern walls, as well as all along the surrounding cement walls you find dozens of tableaus by various artists.01
Lions & Rabbits
1264 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids 49505
02
“I Love You” by Erick Picardo
2458 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
03
River North Public House by Mark Rumsey
2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
“Fiber” by Evas’ve, LLC led by Elyse Flynn
1428 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
“Migration is Beautiful” by Nick Nortier
1403 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
“Mycorrhizal Network” by Colby Roanhorse
1365 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Central District Cyclery Mural by Elliot Chaltry
1309 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
08
The Bradley Salon Mural by Dayna Walton
1312 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Swanky’s Pizzeria Mural by Travis Lind
1300 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Metro PCS Mural by WMCAT Teen Artists Roxy Jacobs, Sammy Baker, and Nia Mays led by Oscar Neri
1251 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
J&K Party Store Mural by Michelle Facer
1237 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Graydon’s Crossing Mural by Kyle DeGroff
1223 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
13
616 Title Agency by Katherine Williams
1171 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Having Fun?
BELKNAP LOOKOUT
This area of Grand Rapids, nestled between the Grand River and the Belknap ridge, has benefited from several murals contributed through UICA’s Exit Space Project.
You can also find past an Art Prize entry, and a vast swath of artwork at the Movies on Monroe location.
1
Untitled by Ellen Rutt and Patrick Ethen
600 Division Ave N, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Untitled by George Eberhardt
576 Division Ave N, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
“Grand Rapids Quilt” by Eliza Fernand
572 Division Ave N, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
“Sailing on the Winds of Change” by Nick Nortier
564 Division Ave N, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Movies on Monroe – Various Artists
555 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
6
“Be the Light” by Tamara Brown
822 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- “Be the Light” by Tamara Brown, a Lansing based artist, was an entry in Art Prize 9 and was inspired Basilica of Sangrada Familia designed by Antoni Gaudi – 822 Ottawa Ave NW
Bonus: *coming September 2019 UICA Exit Space Project #16 by Dave Battjes | I-196 exit ramp at Ottawa Ave NW
SHELDON AVENUE
This single block of Sheldon between Library and Fulton, not only boasts three impressive wall murals (all previous Art Prize contenders), but is also home to the city’s first street installation, “Rainbow Road” by Joey Salamon.
Covering the facade of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, is a massive mosaic mural that was runner up in the very first Art Prize, called “Imagine That!” Adorning The Apartment Lounge you can find an abstract mural from Art Prize 8, and a fabricated tile mosaic map of Grand Rapids from Art Prize 5.
1
“The G-Rap Map” by Justin Smith
33 Sheldon Ave E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
2
“Sing With Me” by Britney Gerathy
33 Sheldon Ave E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
“Imagine That!” by Tracy Van Duinen, Todd Osborne, and Corey Van Duinen
11 Sheldon Ave E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
“Rainbow Road” by Joey Salamon
22 Sheldon Ave E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
DOWNTOWN
One of the most notable murals found in downtown can be spotted while driving along US-131. The massive “Seen & Scene,” by Ellen Rutt was completed for Art Prize 10 and covers the entirety of the Plaza Apartment tower’s parking garage.
When you get closer, you can spy the eye behind the artist’s intention. She explains, “At the center of the mural, the eye acts as a symbol of perception, the way we interpret and translate daily events into narratives that inform our identity. The eye, sourced from a vintage magazine, is painted using a halftone, an old printing technique brought into an entirely new context through a dramatic shift in scale.”
Another hotspot downtown for murals is The B.O.B (Big Old Building) and 20 Monroe Live. Featuring the work of local artists Erick Picardo, Nick Nortier, and Kyle DeGroff, these vibrant murals reflect the lively nature of the venues.
Internationally known artist, Natalia Rak, brought her whimsical viewpoint to Ionia Avenue in the summer of 2019, when UICA commissioned her for Exit Space Project 15. Hailing from Poland, she has also left her mark on our sister city Bielsko-Biała, further linking the two cities.
1
“Show Love, Spread Love” by Kyle DeGroff
11 Ottawa, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
2
Gramophone Mural by Nick Nortier
20 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
3
Untitled Mural by Erick Picardo
11 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
“Seen & Scene” by Ellen Rutt
261 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
“You Are Here” by Jeff Zimmermann
111 Division Ave N, Grand Rapids, Michigan
6
“The Allegory of the Muse” by Michael J. Mayosky
140 Monroe Center NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
7
Monkey Mural – Artist Unknown
118 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan
“Metaphorest” by Tracy Van Duinen & WMCAT
98 E Fulton, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
9
Community Mural led by Andee Rudloff
18 La Grave Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
10
“Humanity at the Crossroads” by Daan Hoekstra
185 Oakes Street SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
“Celebrating Diversity” by Erick Picardo
141 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
12
“Schematic in Two Parts” by Jeff VandenBerg
68 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Stella’s Skull Pile by Erwin Erkfitz
53 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
“Chaotic Growth” (exterior) by Erwin Erkfitz
44 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Woods Lounge Postcard Mural
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
“Currents to Unknown” by Natalia Rak
26 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
WEST BANK
When you’re through exploring the downtown area, take a quick walk over the river and check out some of the fantastic pieces along the western banks of the Grand River. Starting at Michigan St, you can find a painted staircase (done by the folks at Lions & Rabbits) that takes you down to the Riverwalk trail.
Heading south, as you go under the Gillette pedestrian bridge you will find yourself surrounded by “Grand Rapids Living Room” from Art Prize 7. After damage from flooding, this piece was restored over the summer of 2019.
Father south still, below Pearl Street, you find yourself strolling through “Anishinaabek,” which depicts scenes of the plum orchard that used to grow along the river as well as other imagery honoring the heritage of the Anishinaabe people. The mural, entered in Art Prize 10 under UICA Outside, continues up the stairwell that leads back up to street level.
Next, stop by the Grand Rapids Public Museum to check out the murals along the entrance featuring some of their most popular exhibits, like Finny the Whale and the Spillman Carousel.
Finally, just around the corner on Front Street, you will find “In Our Element” on the northern side of the underpass. This multi-paneled piece, originally created for Art Prize 7 has many hidden Grand Rapids references. If you view it from across the street, big picture thinkers can admire the larger than life lightsaber that makes fun use of the available natural light.
1
River for All by Lions & Rabbits
GPS: 42°58’14.3″N 85°40’32.8″W or Google+ Code: X8CF+7M
“Grand Rapids’ Living Room” by Joe Parsaca and Nick Nortier
GPS: 42.967562,-85.676188 or Google+ Code: X89F+2G
“Anishinaabek” by Alan Compo
288 Pearl St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Grand Rapids Public Museum Murals – Artist Unknown
272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
“In Our Element” by Ruben Ubiera
48 Front Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
AVENUE FOR THE ARTS
This corridor running through the Heartside neighborhood along South Division is home to several art galleries as well as many nearby murals.
The multilevel parking lot between 106 & 108 on South Division is home to four different murals alone. On the northern wall you can find what remains of the EECO X AVE4ART Mural. Painted for Art Prize 5 as a collaboration of local artist Erwin Erkfitz and the ArtWorks program, this piece encompassed both this wall as well at the split level embankments.
However, due to deterioration, the portion on the western walls was replaced during Art Prize 9, with a mural done by local teens from the Cook Arts Center.
In Pekich Park, it’s hard to miss the incredible mural by Richard Haas. Haas is famous for his trompe l’œil style, a French phrase meaning, “deceive the eye.” This stylized, forced perspective creates the illusion of depth and dimension and brings the history of Furniture City to life.
With recent improvements to this portion of Division, we’re sure to see even more art popping up on the walls along the Avenue for the Arts.
1
“Buitenbeentjes Op De Laan” by Tom Duimstra
1 Weston Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
ArtPrize HUB Mural – Artist Unknown
41 Sheldon Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
“Inspiration and Beyond” by Dan Fenelon
101 Sheldon Blvd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Skyline Mural – Artist Unknown
101 Sheldon Blvd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Heartside Community Mural by Cook Arts Center Youth Program
106 S Division, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
EECO X AVE4ART Mural by ArtWorks and Erwin Erkfitz
106 S Division, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Submit Mural by George Eberhardt
139 Sheldon Blvd SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan
“Grand Rapids Furniture City” by Richard Haas
2 Cherry St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Creative Inversion Mural by Taylor
333 Division St, Grand Rapids, Michigan
ROOSEVELT PARK
This area is well known as a hotbed for unique and larger than life art installations thanks to Art Prize making use of vacant lots along Rumsey Street. However, even though much of that space is now under development, it doesn’t mean there still isn’t impressive art to find along the Grandville Avenue corridor.
One of the best parts about mural projects is that they often engage the local community, not only with the final result, but in the process of creation. In a process that took almost a year, teens from the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan’s Supporting Our Leaders (SOL) program, meticulously researched, designed, and painted a mural, which was completed in 2016, along with assistance from the Cook Arts Center.
“Newsra Historia, Nuestra Voz” (Our History, Our Voice) celebrates and honors the Hispanic identity with nods to Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, and Cuba.1
Untitled by Louise (Ouizi) Chen
341 Ellsworth Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Cook Arts Center Murals by Various Artists
644 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Mosaic Mirror Moon Mural – Artist Unknown
850 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Rumsey Building Mural by Erick Picardo
880 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
5
“Nuestra Historia, Nuestra Voz” by HCWM SOL students
led by Raquel Silva, David Frison, Ricardo Gonzalez, and Javier Jauregui
912 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
WEST SIDE
Most people have heard of The Shade Shop’s mural, but they may not know that it was recently replaced thanks to an initiative by the West Grand Neighborhood Organization. Local artist George Eberhardt recreated the portraits of community residents into a large scene welcoming visitors to the West Side as they arrive over the river along Leonard.
Also on the West Side is the chromatic, food themed mural “Palate/Palette” by Lara Nguyen created for the Bridge Street Market. This vibrant rainbow adds some color to an otherwise drab cement parking garage.
1
West Leonard Mural by George Eberhardt
422 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
“Floating Buildings” by Nick Nortier
536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
“Looking Up, Looking Out” by George Eberhardt
567 11th St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Third Street Community Murals
400 3rd St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Street Art by Erick Picardo
331 Winter Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
6
Palate/Palette” by Lara Nguyen
405 Seward Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
“Love for Our Trees is Love for Ourselves” by Kelly Allen
120 Bridge ST NW Grand Rapids, MI
8
“Out of the Blue” by ArtWorks led by Laura Weber
747 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
EAST HILLS & SURROUNDING NEIGHBORHOODS
The Wealthy Street Corridor in East Hills is another concentrated area of murals. One of the largest ones can be found behind the Brick Road Pizza Co. building. Created in 2008, this mural was part of the final result of Grand Valley State University students, Carrie Schoeborn’s and Dennis Nagelkirk’s, participation in the Student Summer Scholar program.
Working with the Africian Community Center, which at the time was located at this address, they met with many of the client the center served– refugee immigrants from African nations, to offer support groups, ESL classes, computer training, and other services.
The artists wanted to show the transition of emigrating through the mural. While this particular non-profit is no longer servicing the community, the discussion and awareness that this piece brings, adds value to the neighborhood.
1
Madcap Coffee Company Mural by Pat Perry
1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
2
Planets of the Milky Way Mural – Artist Unknown
103 Diamond Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Wilcox Park Mural by WMCAT Teen Program
100 Youell Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
“Follow Your Heart” by Dave Battjes
368 Diamond Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
5
African Community Center Mural led by Dennis Nagelkirk and Carrie Schoenborn
1017 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
“The Infamous Artist Man” by Reb Roberts
710 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Wealthy Street Animal Hospital by Erick Picardo
1052 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Wealthy Theatre Annex Mural – UICA
1110 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop Mural – Artist Unknown
1133 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Kohler Aviation – Artist Unknown
1488 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
“Amalgamation” by Kimberly Lavon
1038 Bemis St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
12
“Something for Us” by Christine Vermeer
GPS: 42.931535, -85.584742
Lululemon Mural – Artist Unknown
1944 Breton Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
SOUTH SHORE VILLAGE, HOLLAND, & SOUTH HAVEN
Between a program started in 2013 to bring murals to the South Shore Village area of Holland along 17th Street and local artist Chris Garcia, the Holland area is utilizing the power of murals to improve communities and deter vandalism.1
The 205 Coffee Bar Mural by Chris Garcia
205 Columbia Ave, Holland, MI 49423
Tulip Time Mural by Chris Garcia
4 W 16th St, Holland, MI 49423
Holland Armory Mural by Jose Narezo
16 W 9th St, Holland, MI 49423
“Oz” by Joel Schoon-Tanis
480 W 17th St, Holland, MI 49423
“Generations in Transition” by Roli Mancera
480 W 17th St, Holland, MI 49423
“Behind the Scenes Brigade,” “Titans of the Trade,” and “Titans of the Trade II” by Jessica Miller
473 W 17th St, Holland, MI 49423
“Beyond The Call of Duty” by Derek Johnson and Adam Dahlstrom
523 W 17th St, Holland, MI 49423
“Ottawa Roots” by Brenna Dunn
505 W 17th St, Holland, MI 49423
“Holland Family” by Conrad Kaufman
505 W 17th St, Holland, MI 49423
“Wall of Produce” by Conrad Kaufman
539 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090
SPRING LAKE, GRAND HAVEN, MUSKEGON, & ALLENDALE
This list is just a small sampling of what Muskegon has to offer, but we can safely say that we have the entirety of Spring Lake covered. Two murals were painted in August or 2019 as a part of their downtown revitalization and are already huge hits.
“Fish Eye View” by local artist Joel Schoon-Tannis is especially big hit thanks to its prime location next to the entirely new playground at Whistle Stop Park.
If you follow the bike path east, behind Plantegna’s Cleaners you will find Christi Dreese’s “Grandmother’s Garden,” a bevy of blossoms all local to west Michigan.
1
“Muskegon Proud” by Jay Allen, Nancy Bennett, and Robert Valadez
360 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
“Muskegon Soars” by Jay Allen
333 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
“Muskegon Springs Ahead” by Sherri Balaskovitz, Ele Goudreau, and Alex Conrad
939 3rd St, Muskegon, MI 49440
“What Lifts You Muskegon” by Kelsey Montague
425 W Western Ave #200, Muskegon, MI 49440
“Blended Blooms” by Jimmy Cobb
730 Seminole Rd, Norton Shores, MI 49441
6
Grand Haven Farmer’s Market Mural – Artist Unknown
Chinook Pier, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Mural Mania I
105 Fulton St, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Mural Mania II (Down on the Funky Farm)
105 Fulton St, Grand Haven, MI 49417
“Grandmother’s Garden” by Christi Dreese
217 W Savidge St, Spring Lake, MI 49456
“Fish Eye View” by Joel Schoon-Tanis
301 W Savidge St, Spring Lake, MI 49456
11
Allendale Community Mural by Shannon Maisel
6676 Lake Michigan Drive, Allendale, Michigan 49401
OTHER OFFBEAT ART TO FIND IN GR
RAD WOMEN from A to Z
Over the spring of 2019, DGRI in collaboration with Lions & Rabbits set out to bring some color and education by painting electrical boxes in the downtown area.
Each box features artwork depicting a woman of historical or contemporary importance. You can download a map or even an audio tour as you learn more about some Rad Women from A to Z.
FOLK ART of REB ROBERTS
If you’ve ever noticed brightly colored electrical or signal boxes around town, you have artist Reb Roberts to thank. He has worked in the Grand Rapids community for decades and takes otherwise unsightly things and transforms them into whimsical scenes.
ABSTRACT CERAMIC TILES of JACK RODDY
While doing fieldwork on this assignment, I stumbled across a street artist who uses ceramic tiles to brighten up unlikely spots around the city. If you see a funky, brightly colored shape lurking on a corner, curb, or any other cement surface, odds are it was put there by Jack Roddy.
ALLIGATOR ALLEY ALONG the ARENA
The walkway along the eastern side of the Van Andel Arena has slowing been transforming over the past year. First, large, orange, plastic crocodiles created by Cracking Art for the Art Prize 10 installation, “The World Beneath the City,” found a permanent home nestled between the trees. Soon after, twinkle lights were strung, decorative seating was added, and fanciful lily pads were painted around the crocs. Over the summer of 2019, DGRI added more charm as they placed the phrases “See you later alligator” and “After awhile crocodile” on either end of the alley. These actions make what once was a quick shortcut, into a place where the community can gather and linger.
While we did our very best to research all the murals and provide accurate artist information for what we’ve listed here, there are still some gaps. If you have any additional information we might have missed, please do let us know in the comments below. Happy mural crawling!
5 thoughts on “MURAL MAP & List: 100+ West MI Street Murals will add Color to Your Next Family Walk – Plus a Scavenger Hunt!”
Another new mural is hitting Creston: IG @daydreamsbypaige at the Renee Austin Wedding Salon…. a dreamy floral mural =)
Another lead on a mural in the works: Christi Dreese is slated to adorn the Mary A White Elementary school in Grand Haven with a commissioned mural.
Greetings! I would like to make an addition to the list as well. In Holland, there is a beautiful mural of the long-gone, yet beloved Windmill Gas Station in its former location 4 miles away from US31. on corner of 32nd and 64th/160th. Worth the drive!
Thanks for the lead, Linda! I remember that this was on my original research list, but was not able to verify it, but as soon as we get a chance we will check it out and add it our list when it’s updated!
Dear Future Steph (or whomever else maybe updating this), please add the mural that is located at the The Other Way Fresh Market located on the western wall of 706 W Fulton. Designed by Pantry Director Cheri McClain-Beatty and then brought to life by a team of volunteers in September 2018.