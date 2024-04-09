New LEGO Store, Bowling Alley Fun Center Coming to Woodland Mall this Summer!

New LEGO® Store Coming to Woodland Mall this Summer

A brand-new LEGO® Store will join the offerings at Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids this summer, making it the second LEGO-themed outlet in the area, according to a Facebook announcement on the mall’s page. (A Bricks & Minifigs Shop that specializes in LEGO bricks is located just 1.2 miles west of the mall on 28th Street.)

Indeed, Woodland Mall is poised to become an entertainment hotspot for Grand Rapids families this summer with the addition of this LEGO store and the new Main Event entertainment venue that is currently under construction.

In an age where the way we spend our leisure time can and does change rapidly, these strategic additions will likely keep the mall relevant and on the list of things to do in Grand Rapids.