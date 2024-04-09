New LEGO Store, Bowling Alley Fun Center Coming to Woodland Mall this Summer!

New LEGO® Store Coming to Woodland Mall this Summer
A brand-new LEGO® Store will join the offerings at Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids this summer, making it the second LEGO-themed outlet in the area, according to a Facebook announcement on the mall’s page. (A Bricks & Minifigs Shop that specializes in LEGO bricks is located just 1.2 miles west of the mall on 28th Street.)
Indeed, Woodland Mall is poised to become an entertainment hotspot for Grand Rapids families this summer with the addition of this LEGO store and the new Main Event entertainment venue that is currently under construction.
In an age where the way we spend our leisure time can and does change rapidly, these strategic additions will likely keep the mall relevant and on the list of things to do in Grand Rapids.
in this article
Fun Fact: The Woodland Mall LEGO store will be the third in Michigan, with the others located in metro Detroit. One is at LEGOLAND in the Great Lakes Crossing Mall (pictured) and the other at Somerset Collection in Troy.
What Will the New LEGO Store be Like?
LEGO stores are famous for featuring a wide range of LEGO-brand sets, sometimes acting as an outlet for exclusive and hard-to-find items.
Build a Minifigure and Pick & Build Walls are also common in LEGO Stores. Some stores, mainly the flagship locations, include interactive play areas and build workshops for hands-on experiences.
Woodland Mall hasn’t announced what type of LEGO store is coming to Grand Rapids, but they promise that more details about the Grand Rapids LEGO Store, as well as Grand opening details, will be announced soon.
Woodland Mall: Summer Changes Focus on Making it a Destination for Fun
As mentioned, the LEGO Store is not the only attraction making its debut at Woodland Mall this summer.
The mall is expanding its offerings with various new attractions by adding a Main Event outlet. Main Event Fun Centers are all-in-one family destinations that include a bowling alley and arcade, along with a variety of activities like laser tag, VR games, billiards, food and bar service, birthday parties, and more.
Grand Rapids LEGO Store is Hiring
At this time, the search is on for a full-time Store Manager for the Woodland Mall location.
The job posting was listed on April 1, 2024 with no closing time indicated.
Stay Tuned
LEGO fans and families in Grand Rapids, stay tuned! As summer approaches, we’ll be sure to let you know more details about the grand opening of the LEGO Store at Woodland Mall and the Main Event attractions as well. In the meantime, let us know in the comments what things you’re excited about and why!