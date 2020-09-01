Think you Know the Best Doc in Grand Rapids? Vote for the Best Dentist, Doctor & Mental Health Pro Now!

Think Your Doc is #1?
We’re looking for the best Doctors, Dentists, ENTs and More in West Michigan
If you’re like me, you love to give your opinion! This time, your opinion could help thousands of people in metro Grand Rapids.
Each year we update our guide to the Best Family Care Pros around Grand Rapids using votes from the form below.
We find out the area’s top doctors, midwives, dentists, eye doctors, mental health professionals and more.
Tell Us Who Takes Great Care of Your Family’s Health
As parents, there are few worse things than seeing your child get sick or face other health issues.
Finding trusted, reputable family care providers is something we all take seriously. To help you find the best, we annually update our reader-voted Family Care Provider Guide.
We need everyone to vote and share who, in their opinion, are the best health care providers in various specialties and fields.
There are 16 categories to vote on this year listed below:
- Allergist
- Chiropractor
- Dentist
- Dermatologist
- Doula – Birth and Postpartum
- ENT Doctor
- Eye Doctor
- Mental Health Professional
- Midwife
- OB/GYN
- Occupational Therapist
- Orthodontist
- Pediatrician
- Primary Care Physician
- Speech Therapist
IMPORTANT VOTING DETAILS:
- Voting will be open from August 21 – September 21, 2020. We ask that you only vote based on FIRST-HAND experiences only.
- Please only ONE vote per person – multiple entries from the same person using a different email address will be deleted.
- Please fill out every category you have experience with. Entries with only one vote will be removed.
- For write-in votes, please nominate individual providers rather than an entire practice/group. Be sure to list your provider’s name (ex: Jane Doe, MD) and A URL to the website of the provider’s practice. A website URL MUST BE PROVIDED so that we can verify the practitioner’s information. Write-in votes will not be counted unless they include the practitioner’s name AND website.
- We will publish the results in early 2020.
Thanks for your help!
-The GRKIDS Team
SaveSave
SaveSave
28 thoughts on “Think you Know the Best Doc in Grand Rapids? Vote for the Best Dentist, Doctor & Mental Health Pro Now!”
Carrie Zinser does amazing work with the children and families she works with.
Dr. Chris VanDeven is not only the nicest dentist, he is the smartest!!
Great people
Dr. Ward Rocks!!
Paper Plane Therapies has the most compassionate speech and occupational therapists. We could not be happier!
Nancy- thank you so much for this feedback! We are so appreciative of every family that chooses Paper Plane Therapies for their child’s care!
Dr. Eric Hannapel and his team from Hannapel Orthodontics are so awesome, friendly and very professional. They keep the office very fun for kids and they do an amazing job working with children and their families. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a straighter smile.
Paper plane is best hands down.
We have so many qualified excellent Doctors!
Beaches & Braces with Dr. Cory Coe. He is awesome. Then his wife, who manages the practice is also a Dr. She is terrific too. They both are excellent with not only the kids but also the parents, we love them. Excellent care and fare pricing. Please check them out. Their practice is new.
FTT is an awesome place! They really take the time to work to find individual solutions for each unique child.
I been see dr Talcott for a long time now good dr
Stacy Pulley, speech language pathologist and Terri Cooper, occupational therapist are two of the best therapists one could hope to have. Smart, compassionate and capable. Family Tree Therapies is the only place I will take my children. All the therapists there are highly qualified and it’s a great atmosphere to be treated.
Dr. Kelly Daugherty Zielaskowski is an amazing children’s Optometrist.
Dr. David Ward is amazing! The method he uses for chiropractic care is so simple, but SO effective!
I NEVER thought after having 4 kids, I’d be without daily sciatica spasms!!!
I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM!!!
Dr. Veenema at Western Michigan Pediatrics is our FAVE!
Ali Egy, The Belmont Doula is amazing. She helped me achieve the birth/ labor experience I was hoping for! She was respectful, informative, and warm. I recommend her over and over!
Dr. Patricia Roslund from the Sensory Learning Center in Allendale is only treatment of its kind in the area. It supports children on the Autistic Spectrum be their best selves and treats other diagnosis such as ADHD
Dr. Budisnky has been seeing my son since he was born. He takes his time with my son and directs things at him even though he’s only two. He always has answered all of my questions (even the silly new mom questions) without judgement. I can tell that he cares – he stayed late once to see my son because he was sick. He never seems rushed which is so refreshing. He moved to a different office and without hesitation we followed. We will always go to him no matter where he goes or where we live.
our OT & speech path are amazing!!! is there any way I can nominate them?
He is great with kids and cares about his people
Dr. David Ward is the only chiropractor my family and I will ever go to! He has made our entire family so much better and healthier! His caring and different ways of treating our conditions is amazing! My husband is now free of back pain and he is a miracle worker on my migraines!
Great place! So much fun from contests to slushies!! Kids have a great experience while learning the importance of dental hygiene and keeping your great smile!
Tiffany Townsend is an amazing doula. She sets the standard of what a doula is all about. She’s patient, a peacemaker, and a very skilled hard worker.
Rachel is very accommodating and friendly
We move this office!! Everyone here is absolutely amazing!!! Highly highly recommended!
***love
Dang autocorrect
Great place and so gentle, even my kids don’t mind going.