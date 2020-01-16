Favorite Grand Rapids Doctors and Health Care Professionals – 2020

I’m a Grand Rapids transplant and when I was pregnant with my first child, I had no idea how to find a great OB/GYN or pediatrician.

Thankfully, my husband’s childhood doc was still in practice, so we figured that one out. But my OB/GYN was a shot in the dark. It worked out, but only because I have a “roll with it” personality.

But it’s really nice to get intel from people who know. That’s why we polled people across West Michigan to find the area’s best dentists, eye doctors and mental health professionals. Even though I’ve still got that “roll with it” personality, I also want my kids to be in the best, smartest hands possible.

If you are looking for a dentist or doctor, where do you, start??

You start here! Read on to find your new favorite healthcare provider!