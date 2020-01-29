Share5K
Favorite OBGYNs in Greater Grand Rapids

Whether you’re trying to get pregnant, already pregnant, or just want to take care of your reproductive health, finding the right OBGYN matters, and you need the best care there is. These are Grand Rapids’ best OBGYNS as voted on by local women.

Wondering what you should look for in an OBGYN? Metro Health shared with us their 10 questions to ask a prospective OBGYN.

If you’re new to Grand Rapids or find yourself needing a new medical professional, check out our comprehensive guide to the Top Dentists, Pediatricians, etc for Kids in Grand Rapids. See the number-one-voted care providers for several categories, and lists of excellent runners-up.

Every name in the guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice.

Voted Top OB/GYN

Dr. John LaGrand at Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology

1 – LaGrand, Dr. John (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)
2 – Hubbard, Dr. Robyn (Grand Rapids Women’s Health)
3 – Vandeburg, Dr. Anita (Grand Rapids Women’s Health)
4 – Elderkin, Dr. Renee (Metro Health OB/GYN)
5 – Michele, Dr. Tami (Spectrum Health Medical Group – Gerber Memorial Fremont)
6 – (TIE) Klyn, Dr. Michelle (Grand Rapids Women’s Health)
(TIE) Turke, Dr. Geron (Mercy Health St. Mary’s OB/GYN)
8 – Brandt, Dr. Ruth (Grand Rapids Women’s Health)
(TIE) Forgue, Dr. Maggi (Mercy Health Physician Partners)
(TIE) Zylstra, Dr. Tricia (Mercy Health Physician Partners)

