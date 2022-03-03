The Great GR Fish Fry Round-Up for 2022

It’s Fish Fry Time!

Are you ready for Fish Fry Season, Grand Rapids?

The Catholic tradition of Friday Fish Fries during Lent has returned. It’s one of the ways we know it’s spring in West Michigan: Fish Fry signs pop up, the Meijer Garden Butterflies are back, and spring break is on the horizon.

Not Catholic? Not a problem! This Midwest specialty is for everyone – you don’t have to be Catholic or observe the Lent season to enjoy an amazing fish fry.

Please check instructions for your location of choice before heading out.

If you’re looking for a Friday fish fry, you’ve got choices, from baked to fried to breaded shrimp nights.