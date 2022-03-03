It’s Fish Fry Time!
Are you ready for Fish Fry Season, Grand Rapids?
The Catholic tradition of Friday Fish Fries during Lent has returned. It’s one of the ways we know it’s spring in West Michigan: Fish Fry signs pop up, the Meijer Garden Butterflies are back, and spring break is on the horizon.
Not Catholic? Not a problem! This Midwest specialty is for everyone – you don’t have to be Catholic or observe the Lent season to enjoy an amazing fish fry.
Please check instructions for your location of choice before heading out.
If you’re looking for a Friday fish fry, you’ve got choices, from baked to fried to breaded shrimp nights.
Most churches and organizations are offering their Lenten Fish Fries March 4 – April 8, 2022.
So far, we’ve found Fish Fry Dinners at:
- Holy Trinity Parish in Comstock Park
- Casino Club in NE Grand Rapids
- St. Jude Parish in NE Grand Rapids
- Assumption on the BVM in NE Grand Rapids
- St. John Vianney in Wyoming
- St. Alphonsus Parish in NE Grand Rapids
- Grandville American Legion Post 179
- Marne American Legion
- St. Mary in Lowell
- St. Paul the Apostle in SE Grand Rapids
- KC Banquet Center in Wyoming
- St. Isidore Church in Grand Rapids
*Some of the fish fry spots on this list are Drive-Thru Only or Take-Out only.
Sadly, West Catholic will not be holding its fish fry this year due to supply chain issues.
Friday Fish Fry Spots – Greater Grand Rapids
(If we missed your favorite spot, please leave a comment and we’ll get it added!)
2 thoughts on “The Great GR Fish Fry Round-Up for 2022”
St. John Vianney in Wyoming
https://sjvfishfry.square.site/
The Best Fish Fry in Town is coming back to St John Vianney!
Our first fish fry will be next Friday, February 19th
from 4:30—7:00pm. We will be offering drive thru
only (no dine in). To preorder for Fish Fry, please
visit https://sjvfishfry.square.site/. Paper preorder
forms will also be available after Saturday and Sunday masses
in the vestibule. All preorders must be received by Thursday at
5 PM for the following day. Otherwise, please plan to place your
order curbside, the night of the event.