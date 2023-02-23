12 Best OBGYN Docs in Grand Rapids

The Best OBGYN is There Through Life’s Biggest Changes
Whether you’re trying to get pregnant, already pregnant, or just want to take care of your reproductive health, finding the right OBGYN matters, and you need the best care there is.
These are Grand Rapids’ best OBGYNS as voted on by local women in our best Grand Rapids doctors awards.
These practitioners are good listeners, advocate for their patients, and have the experience women want in their doc.
Find the Best OBGYN in Grand Rapids Here
Check out the 12 best OBGYN practitioners in Grand Rapids!
Recommended by their patients, here are some of the best you will find in West Michigan.
(Every name in this list received votes from our readers.)
Dr. Michelle Klyn
at Grand Rapids Women’s Health
555 Mid Towne St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Dr. Klyn has been with Grand Rapids Women’s Health since 2017 and has quickly grown a popular following.
As the largest independent OB/GYN practice in West Michigan, Grand Rapids Women’s Health offers a dynamic combination of physician expertise, advanced technology, and a skilled, compassionate staff.
Both providers and staff will take pride in providing exceptional experiences to women of all ages.
Dr. John LaGrand
at Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology
230 Michigan St NE # 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Dr. LaGrand at Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology has regularly been voted a best OBGYN with GRKIDS readers for years. He takes his time with appointments and patients love feeling like more than just a number to Dr. LaGrand.
Because education and partnership with women is their focus, appointments at Advanced Ob-Gyn are typically longer than what you would experience in other offices. If there are any questions about a procedure or diagnosis, docs will take the time to discuss the situation until you feel fully informed.
3 – Dr. Judith Florido at University of Michigan Health-West
2221 Health Dr SW #2100, Wyoming, MI 49519
Dr. Florido at UofM Health-West is known for her compassion toward patients and good listening skills.
Patients appreciate Dr. Florido’s very personal approach and that she can share pros and cons with health options so they can make informed decisions.
4 – Dr. Steven Lown at University of Michigan Health-West at the Village
2221 Health Dr SW #2100, Wyoming, MI 49519 – web
6 – Dr. Anita VanDeBurg at Grand Rapids Women’s Health
555 Mid Towne St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 – web
7 – Dr. Susan VandenBosch at University of Michigan Health-West
2221 Health Dr SW #2100, Wyoming, MI 49519 – web
8 – Dr. Peter Kaczkofsky at University of Michigan Health-West at the Village
2221 Health Dr SW #2100, Wyoming, MI 49519 – web
9 – Dr. Robyn Hubbard at Grand Rapids Women’s Health
555 Mid Towne St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 – web
9 – Dr. Heather Jereb at Grand Rapids Women’s Health
555 Mid Towne St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 – web
9 – Dr. Rosalie Pilbeam at SHMG OB/GYN – Michigan St
221 Michigan St NE #600, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 – web
101 thoughts on “12 Best OBGYN Docs in Grand Rapids”
I love Erin Hoekstra and GR Woman’s Health! Only thing about the office is that they have close to 20 Doctors on staff… you don’t meet anyone other than your doctor and often have never met the doctor who ends up being at the birth. I do love their office tho! I’ve had 3 Vbacs with them.
Anita VanDeBurg is outstanding! An amazing doctor and friend! She helped me through a very difficult pregnancy and safely brought my son home to us. Since then she has been there as we added two more children. I could not imagine going through motherhood without her.
Dr. Talcott is amazing! Great personality and straight forward
Dr Brad Irving is hands down the best!! His super nice and never seems to rush even how busy they are I love that especially if you have questions you want to feel like you matter not feeling in a rush.
He is my doctor too. Super nice, but to the point. Took great care of me and my daughter when I was pregnant!
I agree!! I love Dr. Irving!
Dr. Talcott is amazing! He cares about his patients
Dr talcott obgyn!! Love him! He is literally a life saver 🙂
Brenda Daniels hands down! Area Wide OBGYN ❤ I love that woman!
Dr. Jessica Gibbie is just as wonderful as her amazing partners Dr. Bennett, Dr. Gorsuch, Dr.Turke, Dr. Anderson, & Dr. Zylstra, and I am so glad she is part of their team. I look forward to one of them delivering my baby at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in July. I know we are in wonderful hands with any one of them. Thank you Mercy Health Physician Partners – OB/GYN East Beltline, you are all amazing at what you do!
Dr Brenda Dainels!! I love her. she delivered my sister 19 years ago, was the midwife for my sister and niece and now is my midwife!! will go to her for my next baby too
I remember so many of these wonderful physicians from their residencies at Blodgett Hospital in the OR! I am an RN who worked there from 1984 until 2004. Congratulations!
I love Dr. Nancy Pranger at Cherry Street Health Center.
Dr. Andrea Sterling, D.O.
Spectrum Health United Hospital
Dr. Dalm is THE best ob !!! LOVE Him and his staff !!
He delivered 4 of my siblings, 2 of my nephews, and my 2 kids !!! I have never felt more comfortable !!
I agree 100%! Not only is he a great doctor who delivers babies, he delivered both of mine, but he’s great at explaining women’s health, in general! When I had questions regarding my Endometriosis, he was very compassionate. Not only did he answer all of my questions, he explained them in great detail, until I understood everything. He always made me feel comfortable! His staff is just as compassionate and friendly as he is!
Dr. Rodman Taber MD is an excellent OBGYN doctor. His office is in the Women’s Health complex.
Dr. Anita VanDeBurg is the best Doctor I have ever had. For anything ever. I have every confidence in her knowledge, but, her interpersonal skills are what put her towards the top of the list. She actually cares about her patients. I wouldn’t consider even having another baby if she couldn’t be my doctor. ( I had two high risk pregnancies and switched to her after receiving less than stellar care at Spectrum)
Dr. Sharla Ulstad has been my OB/GYN for all 3 of my pregnancies. She is the best!
Brenda Daniels at Area Wide OBGYN is a certified nurse midwife and is wonderful!! Love her!
Dr. Monica Gary at Grand Rapids Women’s Health! I couldn’t have asked for a better ob for my two pregnancies! Caring, attentive, smart and personable. She also has the best nurse who works with her, Aimee. I never had a long wait to be called back to see the dr.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health. Dr. Brooke Bollin-Richards. Love her! She was very attentive and caring.
The only female only practice I could find was the downtown office of Mercy Health Obgyn. They deliver at St. Mary’s. All of the other practices told me they cant promise they wouldn’t make me see a male doctor. If they won’t respect my wishes to only see females at their practice then I don’t have much hope that they will respect my laboring wishes either.
Thank you so much for all the suggestions ladies! I have lots of research to do! 🙂
Anita VanDeBurg at Women’s Health – I couldn’t recommend her more highly! Seriously the most incredible person with exceptional medical skills.
Spectrum Health Obgyn in the Women’s Health Center. Dr. Michele Klyn. She just delivered my son 7 weeks ago. She was amazing.
Spectrum Health Medical Group Midtowne.. All physicians are amazing! I know a lot of friends / coworkers that are patients here and all have great things to say!
Area Wide. Everyone is great there. My favorite is Brenda Daniels.
Brooke Bollin-Richards at GR Women’s Health!!
Dr VanDeBurg and Dr Monica Gary at GR Women’s Health are both wonderful, gentle, and caring. Each doctor has their own nurse and you get your nurse’s direct line for ANYTHING. The office is clean and modern. There’s a spectrum health lab right in the building if you need any blood work done. They’re wonderful.
So nice to see Dr. Dietrich so high on the list! She is so wonderful! She’s a big ball of sunshine and so incredibly sweet! Love her!
Dr Susan Vanden Bosch at WM OBGYN! She delivered my twins (and is a twin mama herself) and my singleton. Love her!
Dr Robert Roberts is very kind, funny and never makes you feel rushed…I always feel like his only patient!
Dr Florido. I love how relatable she is! She also doesn’t worry about things that don’t need to be worried about (had a doctor talk to me about my weight.. Dr. Florido didn’t tell me I’m gaining too much and try to worry me about it, but when I had an issue with my liver she let me know and told me what to worry about)
Dr Michelle Klyn for sure! At the Women’s Health Center
Dr Florido she is caring and awesome
Womans health center-all staff is amazing but my fav is Dr Klyne 🙂
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Dr. Bennett or Dr. Turk at Mercy Health on the Beltline. They are both incredible.
Michigan OBGYN. They have multiple locations but I see Dr. Florido and I absolutely love her! I am 32 weeks with my third child and have been to her for each of my pregnancies. Her PA is awesome as well! I would highly recommend her and you deliver at Metro Health Hospital which is also really nice.
I was referred to Dr Steven Lown after I had another OB for 15 years and she moved over to St Mary’s and Dr Lown has been awesome throughout my third pregnancy. Dont regret at all switching over to him!
Love Dr. Lown! Have been seeing him since I was 18 now 36. He delivered both my babies. Couldn’t ask for a better OBGYN.
Women’s Health Center 555 Midtown (downtown GR). Dr Sharla Ulstad is amazing. In fact everyone there is amazing!
I love my OB, Dr. Florido, with metro health!
Dr. Sharla Ulstad….The best! Women’s Health Center.
Dr. Monica Gary and Dr. Erin Hoekstra @ Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Dr. Mike Werkema at West Mi ObGyn.
Dr. LaGrand for sure.
Marka Steensma at west mi obgyn is great. The whole practice is good. Consider where you want to deliver too since some only work with one.
Liana Rinzler, Susan Wisebaker, Michigan Medical OBGYN on East Beltline.
I love Dr. LaGrand!
Dr. Werkema at WM OBGYN is awesome!
Dr Andola Mathis !
Grand Rapids women’s health!! They are all great!!
Dr. Suzanne West MD – Spectrum
Women’s Health Center – Dr. Elena Tanner is amazing! She can put up with my not so serious personality very well but make things serious when needed and has answered my billion questions about having a second baby after our first was 8 weeks early!!! I love all the Drs in the office but especially her!!
Dr Bowes, Grand Rapids Women’s Health. Everyone there is great!
Dr. Anita Vandeburg at GR Women’s Health is hands down the best. I so appreciated every single interaction (and there were lots) during my higher risk pregnancy and since. I can’t praise her and the whole office enough (personable, attentive, caring staff across the board).
Number 2 on your list is my favorite by far but sadly number 6, from the same practice as Dr. klyn, on your list (Dr. Wolfe) is no longer practicing. Loved her just as much ????
Thank you for letting us know that Dr. Wolfe is now no longer practicing. We contacted Spectrum Health to verify and have taken her name off of the list.
Dr. LaGrand is great, not only when you are pregnant, but also when other woman issues arise. So caring and informative.
Women’s Health Center – Doctor Elena Tanner is amazing! She just delivered our baby!
Dr Pete at Michigan OB/GYN is great! We love him!
Grand Rapids Ob/Gyn
Dr. Sharla Ulstad at Spectrum Health OB/GYN in the Women’s Health center on Michigan St.
Melissa Papp
Allison Yager Caldwell Dood is number 5, I think he should be number one!
Dr. Ruth Brandt at Grand Rapids Women’s Health.
Dr. Pete at Michigan OB/GYN is the best!!!
Dr. Emily Dietrich (West Michigan OBGYN) truly amazing in every way!
Dr Kirsten Anderson with Mercy Health on East Beltline.
Dr Hubbard at Women’s Health is great. Lab in the building too so it’s a one-stop shop!
I very highly recommend Mary Anne George through Spectrum Health Medical Group. She is a saint!
Dr. Michelle Klyn!!
Dr Somi Lim and Dr Holly Gibson at Areawide OBGYN on 68th
Kathryn Kowalczyk at the Spectrum Health Integrated Care Campus on the Beltline. LOVE HER!
Grand Rapids Women’s Health, Dr. Robyn Hubbard. I am 32 weeks pregnant and just love her. Attentive, smart and very caring.
Grand Rapids Womens Health has a LOT of females on staff, not all female, but more than half I think,
Area-Wide ObGyn on 68th has been great throughout my pregnancy!
#23 (Roger Edvenson, GR Women’s Health) is my OBGYN. He’s fabulous! If he ever retires I don’t know what I’d do.
He makes sure you understand what is going on. How things look. If he has concerns. He answers the most ridiculous questions. I like to keep him on his toes. He doesn’t seem to mind. 🙂
I’d recommend him to anyone!
I love this! I’m an RN that once worked in Blodgett OR and I remember Roger as a resident. I’m glad you keep him on his toes! I sure did! Tell him I said “Hi” if you get the chance.
Dr. Sandra Wisebaker (Spectrum Health)
I also saw Dr. LaGrand for both my kids! He is awesome. Very laid back.
Dr. Calvin leazenby is wonderful. He and his staff were very nice and helpful
Vandenbosch is amazing snd so thorough and understanding
#11 delivered both of my kids and he is amazing!! Glad to see he was recognized on this list!!
I love Dr. LaGrand!!!
Dr. Steensma & Dr. VanderSlooten at West MI OBGYN. Delivered my son 11 months ago. Great experience from first visit to the final visit.
#3 is awesome!
Dr. Deidrich is amazing! And Dr. Eldridkin from west Michigan obgyn is also great, she delivered our son 8 months ago via c section and it went seamlessly! Love them!
Emily Dietrich is the absolute best!
#11 I met with him the first time 2 weeks ago. He was fabulous.
#3!! He’s awesome
I literally just say #15. Dr. John LaGrande yesterday and he was awesome!!! Totally took his time in explaining everything and had a great sense of humor 🙂 I would refer my friends to him in a minute!!!!
Andrea Wolfe has retired but another doctor in her office is excellent. Alicia Eichenberg.