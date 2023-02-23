12 Best OBGYN Docs in Grand Rapids

Dr. John LaGrand

at Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology

230 Michigan St NE # 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Dr. LaGrand at Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology has regularly been voted a best OBGYN with GRKIDS readers for years. He takes his time with appointments and patients love feeling like more than just a number to Dr. LaGrand.



Because education and partnership with women is their focus, appointments at Advanced Ob-Gyn are typically longer than what you would experience in other offices. If there are any questions about a procedure or diagnosis, docs will take the time to discuss the situation until you feel fully informed.

