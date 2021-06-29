Where to Find the Best Midwife and Doula in Grand Rapids

Women are Raving About These Midwives & Doulas

I had no idea how many options I had when it came to giving birth to my children. I thought that you could either have an OB deliver your baby at the hospital, or you could go it alone at home (or in a taxi cab on the way to the hospital!). But birthing has come a long way, and there are options for each unique mama.

There are many decisions to make about giving birth, from how to prepare yourself and your partner for the big day, to deciding where you will deliver your baby, to determining who will be in the room to help you through the process.

Our readers told us who they trust as the best midwife or doula during their pregnancy. Check out our list below to find some of the top options in our area.

If you or a family member is in the market for a new doctor, whether it be an allergist, a doula, or a dentist, check out our comprehensive guide to the Top Dentists, Pediatricians, etc in Grand Rapids. You’ll find the best doctors, voted by our readers, in several categories.

Every name in this guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.

Midwives

Best Midwife List in Grand Rapids

Voted Best Midwife Sara Badger at Simply Born

Sara Badger, LM, CPM at SimplyBorn Midwifery

Voted a Top Midwife in West Michigan Opened in 2010, SimplyBorn provides out of hospital midwifery services in Grand Rapids, MI as well as surrounding areas. With both home birth and birth center birthing options. Since moving to Michigan in 2007, owner Sara Badger has worked to expand the birth community and empower women. Whether you're a first time mom or have been through this before, we look forward to partnering with you on your birth journey!

More TOP Midwives in West Michigan 1 – Badger, Sara (Simply Born)

2 – Holshoe, Jennifer (West Michigan Midwifery)

3 – LaGrand, Sarah (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)

4 – Tiffany Townsend (Beyond Birth Postpartum Doula LLC)

5 – Reinsma, Breck (Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology)

6 – Kent, Sarah (SHMG)

7 – Porter, Kim (Michigan Born and Raised)

8 – Daniels, Brenda (SHMG OB/GYN)

9 – Dib, Kristen (Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology)

10 – Visser, Yolanda (Birth Song)

DOULAS

Top Birth and Postpartum Doulas in Grand Rapids

Voted Best Birth Doula Brenda Baar at Eastown Birth Partners

Jamie Platt at Grand Rapids Birth & Postpartum Services

Voted a Top Doula: Birth in West Michigan Jamie uses her experience as a Labor & Delivery Nurse and midwifery student to provide holistic and compassionate care to families. As a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, she has a distinct attentiveness to people who have experienced sexual and domestic abuse. She offers classes in childbirth education, Spinning Babies, and breastfeeding.

More TOP Birth Doulas in West Michigan 1 – Baar, Brenda (Eastown Birth Partners)

2 – Platt, Jamie (Grand Rapids Birth and Postpartum Services)

3 – Stephens, Carrie (Ginger Blossom Doula Services)

4 – Hollemans, Ginger (Eastown Birth Partners)

5 – Baskin, Kiara (Bump to Birth Doula Services)

6 – Revere, Kristin (Gold Coast Doulas)

7 – Egy, Ali (The Belmont Doula)

8 – Quakenbush, Annica (Annica Marie Photography + Doula)

9 – Mayne, Stephanie (Bellabirth)

10 – (TIE) Dexter, Heather (Earth Mother’s Natural Health & Birth Services)

10 – (TIE) Forton, Ashley (Gold Coast Doulas)

10 – (TIE) Michelotti, Megan (GR Birth and Wellness)

Voted Top Postpartum Doula Jamie Platt at Grand Rapids Birth and Postpartum

