7 GR Vintage & Thrift Shops We’re Obsessed With!

Why We Love Thrifting & Hunting Vintage in Grand Rapids
Hello fellow thrifters & vintage lovers!
Grand Rapids has been keeping a secret, and it’s time we spill the tea. Let me welcome you to Grand Rapids’ vintage wonderland – where you can forget fast fashion – because this thrifting scene is hotter than gma’s old vinyl collection.
South Division Street has recently transformed into a vintage lover’s paradise, packed with shops that’ll make your wallet and Mother Earth happy.
If you’re looking to score that perfect ’90s band tee, funky home decor, or one-of-a-kind threads, we’ve got the scoop on GR’s best vintage and thrift spots.
Buckle up – we’re taking you on a tour of seven vintage and thrift shops in Grand Rapids that’ll have you saying, “Take my money!” Let’s go!
GR Vintage Stores
1. Second Vibes
📍 13 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI
Upcycled and Sustainable Clothing Brand
Looking for that one-of-a-kind piece no one else has? Second Vibes is where you need to be! Specializing in reworked vintage and upcycled fashion, this spot is the go-to for trendy finds.
Think vintage tees, cozy crochet pieces, Y2K styles, and more.
This shop is owned by two friends who took their passion for thrifting and reworking clothing and turned it into a creative hotspot with pop-up events, workshops, and live music.
Plus, their cool seating area is perfect for taking a breather between treasure hunts.
Make sure to stop in for screen-printing, or do upcycling workshops to craft your own unique gear. Oh, and don’t miss the fill-a-bag sales! Insta
2. Rewind GR
📍 17 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI
NEW! Vintage Tee Archive, Streetwear Hub, Rare Cards & Collectables
Streetwear lovers, this one’s for you. Rewind GR just opened, and it’s already making waves.
From their huge selection of vintage jerseys and tees to rare cards & collectibles, they are a true streetwear hub. Need a fresh hat or some accessories? They’ve got you.
Plus, don’t miss out on their after-hours parties with live DJs and other events—they keep things hype. Insta
3. Decaydence Vintage
📍 71 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI
Vintage Store
Decaydence Vintage is a thrift lover’s dream.
This place is stacked with decades of clothing to explore—plan to get lost for hours!
From classic vintage tees and hats to apothecaries, plants, and funky home goods, they’ve got so many things for you to discover.
New items roll in regularly, so every visit is a new adventure. Insta
4. Otono
📍 25 Division Avenue South, Suite 100, Grand Rapids, MI
Casual secondhand clothes & home goods
all sizes
Otono just expanded into a beautiful historic space downtown, and it’s packed with casual secondhand clothing, accessories, and home goods.
Extra Cool: You can trade in your own gently-used clothes for store credit and come back to snag items you’ll actually wear. It’s like a sustainable wardrobe refresh on repeat. Perfect for anyone looking to refine their style while being easy on the wallet (and the planet).
Bonus: they’ve got fitting rooms to test out your new finds! Insta
5. Zabház
📍 139 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI
Inclusive Vintage Store
Starting as a pop-up for vintage housewares, Zabház has turned into a full-time job.
If you’re looking to save cool stuff from landfills and support a place where everybody’s welcome, this is your spot. They’ve got colorful glassware, groovy housewares, and unique decor that’ll level up any space.
Plus, they stock a curated collection of vintage clothing and accessories that’s hard to resist. Insta
6. August Connection
📍 325 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI
Vintage clothing for all humans!
Step into a time machine at August Connection. This spot is all about nostalgic finds, with a little something for everyone—adults, kids, and everyone in between.
This is where you uncover vintage shoes, upcycled clothing, and quirky decor.
Come back often; they keep things fresh with frequent new arrivals. Follow their page for events and sales! Insta
7. Grammotones
📍 120 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI
Music-themed Retail Store
Music lovers, this one’s for you! Grammotones is all about fashion that hits the right note.
Their funky throwback styles are perfect for expressing your inner rock star with rochet clothing, accessories, or a statement outfit.
And don’t sleep on their open deck events.
Keep an eye out for new drops—they’re constantly updating their collection. Insta
Get Out There and Create a Style That’s 100% You
Welp, that’s a wrap – we’ve toured Grand Rapids’ super line-up of vintage and thrift shops.
So grab your reusable bags and hit South Division Street.
Find your next favorite outfit or decor piece at these incredible shops and rest easy knowing that you’re supporting a sustainable future, keeping stuff out of landfills, backing local businesses, and creating a style that’s 100% you.
Trust us, once you go thrift, you’ll never look back!
Happy hunting, Grand Rapids!