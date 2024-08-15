7 GR Vintage & Thrift Shops We’re Obsessed With!

Why We Love Thrifting & Hunting Vintage in Grand Rapids

Hello fellow thrifters & vintage lovers!

Grand Rapids has been keeping a secret, and it’s time we spill the tea. Let me welcome you to Grand Rapids’ vintage wonderland – where you can forget fast fashion – because this thrifting scene is hotter than gma’s old vinyl collection.

South Division Street has recently transformed into a vintage lover’s paradise, packed with shops that’ll make your wallet and Mother Earth happy.

If you’re looking to score that perfect ’90s band tee, funky home decor, or one-of-a-kind threads, we’ve got the scoop on GR’s best vintage and thrift spots.

Buckle up – we’re taking you on a tour of seven vintage and thrift shops in Grand Rapids that’ll have you saying, “Take my money!” Let’s go!