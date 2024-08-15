SkyZone: 4 NEW Super Sized Slides + Ninja Warrior Course = Exhilarating Entertainment for All Ages in Grand Rapids

SkyZone Levels Up Their Trampoline Park With New Slides and Ninja Courses

Ready to discover a NEW thrilling experience that your family can enjoy year round? Get ready to burn off energy in one of GR’s best indoor fun centers.

With newly added super-sized slides, obstacle courses, and special events, SkyZone is so much more than trampolines.

You’re going to have an amazing time!

Here’s what you need to know: