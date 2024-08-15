SkyZone: 4 NEW Super Sized Slides + Ninja Warrior Course = Exhilarating Entertainment for All Ages in Grand Rapids

By /
skyzone grand rapids boy on mat on mega slide

SkyZone Levels Up Their Trampoline Park With New Slides and Ninja Courses

Ready to discover a NEW thrilling experience that your family can enjoy year round? Get ready to burn off energy in one of GR’s best indoor fun centers. 

With newly added super-sized slides, obstacle courses, and special events, SkyZone is so much more than trampolines. 

You’re going to have an amazing time! 

skyzone grand rapids foam pits trampolines birds eye knopf

Here’s what you need to know:

SkyZone Adds the Biggest Mega Slides in Town 

Ever wanted to go on a real magic carpet ride? Now’s your chance! 

For those thrill enthusiasts ages 5 and up, check out the FOUR new mega slides at SkyZone.

Grab a mat, lay down and brace for impact while you catapult into the giant foam pit.

They’ll blow your socks off!

skyzone grand rapids boy at top of curved slide pov

Wanted: Next Ninja Warrior

Your kids will absolutely love the Ninja Warrior Course. 

Flex those muscles with various climbing rings, hanging balls, and swinging platforms.

Add a twist and pretend that the floor is lava to really test their endurance.

skyzone grand rapids ninja warrior course

These obstacles will put your kids on the ultimate warrior quest.

Little Ninja Course for Little Ones

Are you perpetually impressed by the sheer strength and endless energy of your toddler? 

Check out SkyZone’s NEW Little Ninja Course play structure. 

skyzone grand rapids toddler little ninja warrior area

With a swing, soft obstacles, four side-by-side racing slides, and tunnels, your toddler and elementary age kids will love having a whole new world to explore. 

skyzone toddler little ninja warrior tunnel pov

Since you will probably be crawling after them, too, get yourself a special treat from the snack area…you deserve it!

Duel It Out in a Jousting Battle

Feeling competitive? Test your stealth and duke it out with the viral SkyZone jousting pit.

Walk across the plank and grab your joust.

See who can balance best, while jousting on a pedestal. 

skyzone grand rapids young brothers jousting

Surrounded by foam, nobody really loses if they fall off, but you’re gonna want to challenge your kids anyway. 

So Many Trampolines, So Little Time 

Are your kids bouncing off the walls with excitement?

Hop on over to the SkyZone trampoline zone next where they can jump, run, and do fancy tricks to their heart’s content.

If you jump high enough, you might just get your first slam dunk and some major bragging rights along with it!

skyzone grand rapids boy jumping on trampoline

Kick Back and Watch Your Kids Jump From Station to Station

In addition to the mega trampolines (even on the floors!), kids will also love:

  • Free Climb wall 
  • Ninja Warrior Course with warped wall 
  • Ultimate Dodgeball 
  • Silk Aerials 
  • Zipline 
  • Arcade
  • Food and drinks to purchase on site
SkyZone Grand Rapids birds eye view

Special Events

Plan your visit to SkyZone Grand Rapids for one of the special play times.

GLOW

Experience SkyZone in a whole new light.

Enjoy a night of jumping under black lights with great music. Get ready to light up the night!

Friday and Saturday: 8 PM – 10 PM

skyzone grand rapids glow night fb
📷: SkyZone Grand Rapids

Little Leapers

Special SkyZone time set aside for kids ages seven and under.

Thursday: 10 AM – 12 PM
Saturday: 9 AM – 11 AM

SkyZone Location & Hours

Location

3636 29th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
(616) 214- 4221

Hours

Monday – Thursday10 AM – 8 PM 
Friday10 AM – 10 PM
Saturday11 AM – 10 PM
Sunday11 AM – 7 PM 

Admission

$25 for a 90 minute jump session or $30 for an all day access pass

Deals 

  • $12 Tuesday 90 minute Jump Sessions (walk ins only) 
  • ½ off Thursday for 90 minute, 120 minute or all day Jump Sessions (walk ins only) 

Get Your Family Jumping for Joy

SkyZone is your year-round destination for all ages active entertainment. Swing in to bounce, joust or slide into a core memory for your kids.

Pro tips: Orange SkyZone socks must be purchased and worn at all times. If you have jump socks from other trampoline parks, you can trade them in for SkyZone socks. Save time and fill out the wavier in advance.

Grand Rapids, let’s bounce!

📷: SkyZone Grand Rapids

More West Michigan Fun

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *