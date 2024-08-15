SkyZone: 4 NEW Super Sized Slides + Ninja Warrior Course = Exhilarating Entertainment for All Ages in Grand Rapids

SkyZone Levels Up Their Trampoline Park With New Slides and Ninja Courses
Ready to discover a NEW thrilling experience that your family can enjoy year round? Get ready to burn off energy in one of GR’s best indoor fun centers.
With newly added super-sized slides, obstacle courses, and special events, SkyZone is so much more than trampolines.
You’re going to have an amazing time!
Here’s what you need to know:
SkyZone Adds the Biggest Mega Slides in Town
Ever wanted to go on a real magic carpet ride? Now’s your chance!
For those thrill enthusiasts ages 5 and up, check out the FOUR new mega slides at SkyZone.
Grab a mat, lay down and brace for impact while you catapult into the giant foam pit.
They’ll blow your socks off!
Wanted: Next Ninja Warrior
Your kids will absolutely love the Ninja Warrior Course.
Flex those muscles with various climbing rings, hanging balls, and swinging platforms.
Add a twist and pretend that the floor is lava to really test their endurance.
These obstacles will put your kids on the ultimate warrior quest.
Little Ninja Course for Little Ones
Are you perpetually impressed by the sheer strength and endless energy of your toddler?
Check out SkyZone’s NEW Little Ninja Course play structure.
With a swing, soft obstacles, four side-by-side racing slides, and tunnels, your toddler and elementary age kids will love having a whole new world to explore.
Since you will probably be crawling after them, too, get yourself a special treat from the snack area…you deserve it!
Duel It Out in a Jousting Battle
Feeling competitive? Test your stealth and duke it out with the viral SkyZone jousting pit.
Walk across the plank and grab your joust.
See who can balance best, while jousting on a pedestal.
Surrounded by foam, nobody really loses if they fall off, but you’re gonna want to challenge your kids anyway.
So Many Trampolines, So Little Time
Are your kids bouncing off the walls with excitement?
Hop on over to the SkyZone trampoline zone next where they can jump, run, and do fancy tricks to their heart’s content.
If you jump high enough, you might just get your first slam dunk and some major bragging rights along with it!
Kick Back and Watch Your Kids Jump From Station to Station
In addition to the mega trampolines (even on the floors!), kids will also love:
- Free Climb wall
- Ninja Warrior Course with warped wall
- Ultimate Dodgeball
- Silk Aerials
- Zipline
- Arcade
- Food and drinks to purchase on site
Special Events
Plan your visit to SkyZone Grand Rapids for one of the special play times.
GLOW
Experience SkyZone in a whole new light.
Enjoy a night of jumping under black lights with great music. Get ready to light up the night!
Friday and Saturday: 8 PM – 10 PM
Little Leapers
Special SkyZone time set aside for kids ages seven and under.
Thursday: 10 AM – 12 PM
Saturday: 9 AM – 11 AM
SkyZone Location & Hours
Location
3636 29th St SE, Kentwood, MI 49512
(616) 214- 4221
Hours
|Monday – Thursday
|10 AM – 8 PM
|Friday
|10 AM – 10 PM
|Saturday
|11 AM – 10 PM
|Sunday
|11 AM – 7 PM
Admission
$25 for a 90 minute jump session or $30 for an all day access pass
Deals
- $12 Tuesday 90 minute Jump Sessions (walk ins only)
- ½ off Thursday for 90 minute, 120 minute or all day Jump Sessions (walk ins only)
Get Your Family Jumping for Joy
SkyZone is your year-round destination for all ages active entertainment. Swing in to bounce, joust or slide into a core memory for your kids.
Pro tips: Orange SkyZone socks must be purchased and worn at all times. If you have jump socks from other trampoline parks, you can trade them in for SkyZone socks. Save time and fill out the wavier in advance.
Grand Rapids, let’s bounce!