50 Best Patios & Beach Eats Restaurants With Outdoor Seating in West MI

Outdoor Dining in Grand Rapids & West MI
Dinner at one of West Michigan’s restaurants with outdoor seating is the perfect thing to do in summer after a long day chasing the sun.
From Grand Rapids to the Lakeshore, outdoor dining is a treat on a gorgeous Michigan summer night.
Choose from urban backdrop of downtown Grand Rapids, or find something on the lake.
Some outdoor restaurants are tucked in behind the main dining area for a more private feel. Others sit you right out front where you can be part of the action.
Whatever your date night personality is, you can find a picturesque outdoor restaurant this summer.
*feature image is of Bostwick Lake Inn in Rockford.
Best Restaurants With Outdoor Seating Around Grand Rapids
Use this list to find the best beach, waterfront, patio and deck dining spots across West Michigan. Cheers!
Outdoor Restaurant - Grandville
Rush Creek Bistro in Grandville, MI
624 Port Sheldon St. SW, Grandville, Michigan 49418
Outdoor Dining at Rush Creek Bistro
Rush Creek serves upscale bistro cuisine such as soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, and more.
Large patio with firepits for chilly spring and summer nights.
Features
American
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Gravity Taphouse Grille in Grand Rapids, MI
3210 Deposit Dr NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Outdoor Dining at Gravity Taphouse Grille
Gravity offers 64 taps of craft beer perfectly paired with foods and flavors that appeal to everyone.
You will love Gravity’s superior food, full-bar, expansive beer selection, and contemporary ambiance.
The cozy patio dining is perfect for summer night dining.
Features
American, Cocktails, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Buffalo Wild Wings in Grand Rapids, MI
8 Ionia Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Outdoor Dining at Buffalo Wild Wings
Enjoy some yummy wings or tenders on the second-floor deck, giving everyone a great view of the city.
Features
American, Casual Dining, Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
The Stray Cafe in Grand Rapids, MI
4253 Division Ave S Suite A, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49548
Outdoor Dining at The Stray Cafe
Their Outdoor Coffee Garden offers outdoor dining. Enjoy the cool and comfortable vibes while outdoors.
Features
Casual Dining, Coffee, Sandwiches
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
The Winchester in Grand Rapids, MI
648 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Outdoor Dining at The Winchester
Shaded patio seating.
Features
Cocktails, Pub
Outdoor Restaurant - Rockford
Third Nature Brewing Company in Rockford, MI
7733 Childsdale Ave NE, Rockford, Michigan 49341
Outdoor Dining at Third Nature Brewing Company
Large outdoor patio Biergarten now includes upgraded umbrellas and a couple of larger family-style picnic tables, in addition to the firepit and other seating areas.
Features
Brewery
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Donkey - Taqueria in Grand Rapids, MI
665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Outdoor Dining at Donkey - Taqueria
Lots of outdoor tables. Full sun, so bring sunglasses. (Or opt to sit at tables near the building once the sun starts to set.)
Features
Cocktails, Mexican, Tacos
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
That Early Bird in Grand Rapids, MI
1445 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Outdoor Dining at That Early Bird
Small covered area of patio seating.
Features
Bakery Goods, Coffee, Healthy Fare, Mexican, Tacos, Tea
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Linear in Grand Rapids, MI
1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Outdoor Dining at Linear
Patio dining on the Grand River makes for beautiful views of downtown Grand Rapids.
Features
American, Cocktails, Seafood
Outdoor Restaurant - East Grand Rapids
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen in East Grand Rapids, MI
2213 Wealthy St SE, Ste 120, East Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Outdoor Dining at Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Small tables are set out on the patio outside the building for summer outdoor dining
Features
Casual Dining, Cocktails, Seafood, Soul Food, Soups Salads, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - East Grand Rapids
Rose's in East Grand Rapids, MI
550 Lakeside Drive SE, East Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Outdoor Dining at Rose's
Take in the gorgeous views of Reeds Lake while you feast on pizza, burgers, pasta and more on the enclosed patio. Plenty of umbrellas for shade, too!
Features
American, Cocktails, Dessert, Hamburgers, Healthy Fare, Italian, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Knoop Rooftop Beer Garden in Grand Rapids, MI
131 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Outdoor Dining at Knoop Rooftop Beer Garden
While you can enjoy amazing views year-round, during the summer months there are a few tables available outside for an even more breathtaking experience.
Features
Cocktails, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
The Mitten Brewing Co in Grand Rapids, MI
527 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Outdoor Dining at The Mitten Brewing Co
Plenty of umbrella-covered picnic tables on the patio for your summer outdoor dining experience
Features
Brewery, Casual Dining, Pizza, Pub
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Zivio in Grand Rapids, MI
724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Outdoor Dining at Zivio
Cute tables are set on the patio outside Zivio for summer outdoor dining.
Features
Cocktails, European, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Hancock in Grand Rapids, MI
1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Outdoor Dining at Hancock
The gorgeous picnic tables on the lawn outside the restaurant have umbrellas to protect from the sun.
Plus the entire restaurant is open air so you can feel like you're outside no matter where you sit.
Features
Casual Dining, Chicken, Soul Food
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Harmony Brewing Company in Grand Rapids, MI
1551 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Outdoor Dining at Harmony Brewing Company
Harmony Eastown offers plenty of patio seating. Many tables have umbrellas to protect from the sun plus string lights for nighttime ambiance.
Features
Brewery, Casual Dining, Pizza, Pub
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen in Grand Rapids, MI
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Outdoor Dining at Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
Outdoor tables and good lighting. Extensive windows of Forty Acres give you a sense of being a cohesive part of the restaurant experience. Some tables are covered by porch roof.
Features
American, Soul Food
Outdoor Restaurant - Byron Center
84th Street Pub & Grille in Byron Center, MI
8282 Pfeiffer Farms Drive, Byron Center, Michigan 49315
Outdoor Dining at 84th Street Pub & Grille
A big deck is available with plenty of seating with umbrellas for shade.
Features
American, Chicken, Cider, Hamburgers, Pizza, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar
Outdoor Restaurant - Rockford
Bostwick Lake Inn in Rockford, MI
8521 Belding Rd NE, Rockford, Michigan 49341
Outdoor Dining at Bostwick Lake Inn
Large lakeside patio with great views offers beachy breezes and music to accompany the fresh-food menu and drinks.
Sandy beach area with dock makes for a fun place to hang out while waiting for your table.
Features
American, Cocktails, Pizza
Outdoor Restaurant - Saugatuck
The BARge in Saugatuck, MI
528 Water Street, Saugatuck, Michigan 49453
Outdoor Dining at The BARge
Upper deck and main level patio dining area along the Kalamazoo River in Saugatuck MI.
Large portions and live music at times.
Features
Cocktails
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
JT’s Pizza in Grand Rapids, MI
6716 Old 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Outdoor Dining at JT’s Pizza
Delicious homemade pizza, pasta, and more.
Open-air patio, complete with a fireplace and multiple big screen TVs.
Features
Italian, Pizza
Outdoor Restaurant - Muskegon
The Deck in Muskegon, MI
1601 Beach Street, Muskegon, Michigan 49441
Outdoor Dining at The Deck
Beautiful beachfront dining on the deck complete with lights, plenty of tables and umbrellas. Enjoy live music on the deck, too!
Features
American, BBQ, Casual Dining, Chicken, Cider, Cocktails, Dessert, Hot Dogs, Mexican, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Tacos, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Butcher's Union in Grand Rapids, MI
438 Bridge St, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Outdoor Dining at Butcher's Union
Street-side patio dining available with tables and umbrellas.
They also have an open-air courtyard that is so delightful.
Features
American, Chicken, Cocktails, Dessert, Farm to Table, Hamburgers, Healthy Fare, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Saugatuck
The Butler in Saugatuck, MI
40 Butler St, Saugatuck, Michigan 49453
Outdoor Dining at The Butler
Deck dining with waterfront views. Plenty of tables with umbrellas and a covered bar area.
Features
American, Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Muskegon
Dockers Fish House in Muskegon, MI
3505 Marina View Pt, Muskegon, Michigan 49441
Outdoor Dining at Dockers Fish House
Waterfront patio with plenty of lighting, tables and umbrellas.
Features
Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Tacos, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Haven
Snug Harbor in Grand Haven, MI
311 S Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, Michigan 49417
Outdoor Dining at Snug Harbor
Covered patio with beautiful lakeside views.
Features
American, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Mexican, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak
Outdoor Restaurant - West Olive
Sandy Point Beach House in West Olive, MI
7175 Lakeshore Drive, West Olive, Michigan 49460
Outdoor Dining at Sandy Point Beach House
Patio area available as well as deck dining area. Patio area features a bar and live bands.
Features
American, Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak
Outdoor Restaurant - Spring Lake
Old Boys' Brewhouse in Spring Lake, MI
971 W Savidge St, Spring Lake, Michigan 49456
Outdoor Dining at Old Boys' Brewhouse
Waterfront dining on the deck with plenty of tables and umbrellas.
Features
American, Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Saugatuck
Mermaid Waterfront Bar & Grill in Saugatuck, MI
340 Water Street, Saugatuck, Michigan 49453
Outdoor Dining at Mermaid Waterfront Bar & Grill
Riverfront views from an outdoor deck with plenty of seating and umbrellas.
Features
BBQ, Cider, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Rockwell Republic in Grand Rapids, MI
45 South Division Avenue, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Outdoor Dining at Rockwell Republic
Rooftop elevated beer garden deck with plenty of tables.
Features
Asian, Cocktails, Dessert, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Tacos, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
New Holland Brewing Co in Grand Rapids, MI
417 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49504
Outdoor Dining at New Holland Brewing Co
Large beer garden with choice of picnic tables, bench seating or small tables.
Overhead heaters and firepits make for a cozy feel on cool evenings. Available to rent for full or half days.
Features
American, Brewery, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads
Outdoor Restaurant - Holland
Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant in Holland, MI
216 Van Raalte Avenue, Holland, Michigan 49423
Outdoor Dining at Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant
Waterfront covered patio with lighting, fans, plenty of seating and beautiful scenery.
Features
American, BBQ, Cocktails, Dessert, Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads, Steak, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Founders Brewing Co in Grand Rapids, MI
235 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
Outdoor Dining at Founders Brewing Co
Spacious outdoor patio with plenty of seating to enjoy your food and endless options of beer!
Features
American, BBQ, Brewery, Dessert, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads
Outdoor Restaurant - Comstock Park
Vitale's in Comstock Park, MI
3868 West River Drive NE, Comstock Park, Michigan 49321
Outdoor Dining at Vitale's
Patio available for outdoor dining, complete with heated floors.
Features
American, Hamburgers, Italian, Mexican, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Shots in Grand Rapids, MI
4259 Lake Michigan Drive, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49534
Outdoor Dining at Shots
The open air patio features plenty of seating with some seating under umbrellas.
Features
American, Cocktails, Dessert, Hamburgers, Mexican, Pizza, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Sports Bar, Steak
Outdoor Restaurant - Grandville
Sakura Japanese Steakhouse in Grandville, MI
3540 Rivertown Point Court Southwest, Grandville, Michigan 49418
Outdoor Dining at Sakura Japanese Steakhouse
Tables with umbrellas available on the deck.
Features
Asian, Chinese, Japanese, Soups Salads, Thai Food
Outdoor Restaurant - Hudsonville
Vitale's Hudsonville in Hudsonville, MI
5779 Balsam Drive, Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Outdoor Dining at Vitale's Hudsonville
Fenced in patio dining with tables, umbrellas and cozy fireplace for cool evenings.
Features
American, Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Mexican, Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soups Salads
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
The Old Goat in Grand Rapids, MI
2434 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49507
Outdoor Dining at The Old Goat
Decent-sized outdoor patio with plenty of seating and umbrellas.
Features
Chicken, Dessert, Hamburgers, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Steak
Outdoor Restaurant - Hudsonville
DJ's Pizza Pub in Hudsonville, MI
3471 Kelly Street, Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
Outdoor Dining at DJ's Pizza Pub
Patio is fenced in with plenty of tables, umbrellas and heaters for cooler evenings.
Features
Casual Dining, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Terra in Grand Rapids, MI
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Outdoor Dining at Terra
Fenced in patio area available.
Features
American, Cider, Cocktails, Dessert, Farm to Table, Healthy Fare, Italian, Pizza, Sandwiches, Soups Salads, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Maru Sushi in Grand Rapids, MI
927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49506
Outdoor Dining at Maru Sushi
Patio is walled off and has tables both with and without umbrellas
Features
Asian, Cocktails, Japanese, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Blue Water Grill in Grand Rapids, MI
5180 Northland Dr, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Outdoor Dining at Blue Water Grill
Large concrete patio with open and covered sections overlook Versluis Lake.
Bar, patio heaters, and portable fire pits add to the ambiance.
Features
American, Chicken, Cocktails, Dessert, Farm to Table, Hamburgers, Pizza, Seafood, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Cheers in Grand Rapids, MI
3994 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Outdoor Dining at Cheers
They offer an enormous deck big enough to host a full band and still have plenty of room for the audience to comfortably enjoy the atmosphere.
During the summer (non-pandemic times) there is live music every Tuesday and Friday, and a weekly car show every Tuesday.
Features
American, Hamburgers, Sports Bar
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Bud & Stanley's Pub & Grub in Grand Rapids, MI
1701 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Outdoor Dining at Bud & Stanley's Pub & Grub
Leashed dogs are welcome on the deck.
The awning means shade even on sunny days. Live music on occasion.
With nightly food features beginning at 4 pm, you can enjoy your meal on their covered deck even if it’s raining!
Features
American, Casual Dining, Cocktails, Hamburgers, Pub, Sandwiches, Soups Salads
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
The Score in Grand Rapids, MI
5301 Northland Dr NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Outdoor Dining at The Score
Eat outdoors at the beach sand dining area or the upper-level deck, both overlooking the lake.
Features
American, Sports Bar
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Reds in Grand Rapids, MI
4100 Thousand Oaks Drive, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49525
Outdoor Dining at Reds
Located in Plainfield Township, this restaurant features a two-tier patio – with cozy firepits – overlooking the Thousand Oaks Golf Course.
Features
Pizza, Steak, Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Cedar Springs
Cedar Springs Brewing Company in Cedar Springs, MI
95 N Main Cedar Springs, Cedar Springs, Michigan 49319
Outdoor Dining at Cedar Springs Brewing Company
Just feet from the White Pine Trail, you can enjoy dining outdoors in the Biergarten or Wintergarten, depending on the season.
Features
Brewery
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Cork Wine and Grille in Grand Rapids, MI
1600 Galbraith Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Outdoor Dining at Cork Wine and Grille
The patio dining is set against Watermark Country Club’s golf course for a lovely backdrop.
Fire pits set in stone planters help keep guests toasty when it's cooler outside.
Features
Wine
Outdoor Restaurant - Grand Rapids
Cascade Roadhouse in Grand Rapids, MI
6817 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546
Outdoor Dining at Cascade Roadhouse
Their open-air, enclosed brick patio is home to wooden tables with umbrellas. It has a courtyard feel.
Features
American
Outdoor Restaurant - Lowell
Flat River Grill in Lowell, MI
201 East Main Street, Lowell, Michigan 49331
Outdoor Dining at Flat River Grill
Beautiful seating on the riverside patio along the Flat River.
Enjoy the ambiance of an upscale waterfrontt eatery without the big price tag.
Features
American
Did we miss any? Please leave a comment and we’ll add them to our list. Thanks!
4 thoughts on “50 Best Patios & Beach Eats Restaurants With Outdoor Seating in West MI”
Rush Creek Bistro in grandville has an awesome patio and great food!
Dockers in Muskegon. Outside deck and entertainmen right on the water. You can also get to it by boat from Muskegon Lake. Very nice!
The Deck in Muskegon on Lake Michigan.
Thank you for this. My Husband and I actually just had a conversation trying to figure out where we could eat outside with a two year old. Thank you!