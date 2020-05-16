Aman Park Wildflowers are Breathtaking in May. The Trails & Creek are Lovely Year-Round.

Everyone Needs to Hike Aman Park While the Wildflowers are Out
If you’ve never walked a trail flanked by bluebells and trillium, you’re missing out. Get yourself and your family over to Aman Park in Mid-May and you’re in for a treat to delight the senses.
Bring your camera and just soak in the beauty.
If you’re reading this and it’s not spring know that Aman park is still a worthy hiking spot any time of year. It’s just extra special in the spring.
Aman Park is a Hit With Hikers and Dogs Alike
The Scoop on Aman Park
Aman Park is located right off of Lake Michigan Drive just outside of Grand Rapids in the Walker/Standale area. It’s not far from Grand Valley University.
Aman Park offers several different trail loops allowing you to customize the distance to your needs (the main loop is about 1.5 miles).
The trails at Aman Park are densely wooded; I would strongly recommend packing your bug spray (and applying it generously). The trails are mostly sandy, well-maintained, and have a few decent hills throughout.
There is a map at the trailhead but there are not any maps throughout the trail. It is helpful to know which trial you hope to hike and remember which color it is on the map. There are several wooden posts throughout the park indicating which color trail is in which direction–which is only helpful if you know the trail you want to follow.
If you want to find the wildflowers in the spring, choose the red trail.
AMAN PARK INFO
Trail Difficulty: Moderate, with some hills.
Dogs Allowed? Yes, but they must be leashed. It is a very popular spot for dogs!
Facilities: There is one port-a-potty by one of the parking areas.
Stroller Friendly? I would not recommend.
Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round.
Aman Park is a great place to visit year-round.
It’s open through the winter to brave hikers and cross country skiers (which would be a fun challenge with some of those hills).
There are a couple of stick shelters along the pathway to hide out in. So much fun for kids.
It’s also a spectacular place to visit in the spring as local wildflowers flourish in this wet woodland habitat.
White trillium and gorgeous bluebells make this hike a breathtaking natural wonderland in May.
Sand Creek plays an important role in shaping the trails here as it winds its way through the park.
If you visit Aman Park after a heavy rain crossing the creek could be an adventure.
From the top of the trail, you wouldn’t necessarily know the creek is there since it lays in a small canyon.
There are two bridges that cross the creek (which are a favorite trail feature for my family) as you work your way around the trail.
There are several places you can step off the trail a little to see the creek up close. The creek water is crystal clear if it hasn’t rained recently – we could have spent all day looking for creatures!
If you enjoy hiking with your family, we’ve got a treat for you.
Finding Aman Park –
Aman Parkis located off of M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive).
Address: 0 -1859 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
