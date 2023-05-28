Favorite South Haven Campgrounds: Find Your 2023 Outdoor Retreat at these Campgrounds in Southwest Michigan

Southwest Michigan Campgrounds
If you’re looking for fabulous South Haven campgrounds, you’re in the right spot. As far as campgrounds in Michigan go, Southwest Michigan has gem after gem.
Deciding which campground to visit is a challenge simply because there are so many.
Will it be sandy beaches and unforgettable sunsets? Glamping under the stars or RV park amenities galore?
This list of South Haven campgrounds breaks it all down for you. Sit back, read, book, and camp. It’s just that easy!
With sandy Lake Michigan beaches, inland lakes and rivers, and cool towns to explore, it’s no wonder that there are so many great SWMI campgrounds!
South Haven Campgrounds
South Haven campgrounds in Southwest Michigan come in a variety of flavors.
Some offer a ton of on site amenities, others are near Lake Michigan or other outdoor recreation opportunities.
But they all have the same incredible backdrop of Michigan’s outdoors and easy access to all of the fun to be had in South Haven.
When you’re in the area, be sure to look into:
Covert/South Haven KOA Holiday
Camping in Michigan at Covert/South Haven KOA Holiday:
The South Haven KOA is only 10-15 minutes away from six popular beaches in the area.
Perfect for families, the campground features an awesome splash pad with a water slide and a nice pool.
Also find a trampoline basketball court, rock climbing wall, gem mining, fishing, craft time, blueberry picking, volleyball, gaga ball and other fun activities.
Want a quick meal or snack? Order pizza or snacks from the cafe and have it delivered directly to your campsite.
Van Buren State Park
Camping in Michigan at Van Buren State Park:
Michigan’s Van Buren State Park sits on picturesque Lake Michigan in South Haven.
The campground has 220 modern campsites. With one mile of sandy beach and high dune formations, kids will love to take a roll down the dunes.
Local shops and restaurants are only minutes away.
Yogi Bear Jellystone Park - South Haven
Camping in Michigan at Yogi Bear Jellystone Park - South Haven:
Yogi Bear’s Camp-Resort is all about family fun.
The campground has campsites, cabin rentals and offers unique themed weekends.
Family activities abound with arcade, laser tag, pedal carts, a large jumping pad and plenty more so boredom won’t be an option.
Black River Trails Campground
Camping in Michigan at Black River Trails Campground:
Black River Trails Campground is a fantastic sanctuary for nature lovers and people that want to escape to the woods.
Located on the banks of the Black River Heritage Water Trail and across the street from the Black River Preserve, the campground offers a range of activities, from hiking and fishing to kayaking and stargazing around the campfire.
Campers enjoy the nice showers and bathrooms and the quiet, clean campground. They have a small camp store.
Riverside sites are available!
Come discover the joys of old-time camping at Black River Trails Campground.
Bonus: Enjoy a river trip with their on-site kayak rentals.
Kal-Haven Outpost
Camping in Michigan at Kal-Haven Outpost:
Bring your bikes, this campground is located on the fabulous Kal-Haven trail that links South Haven and Kalamazoo.
From rustic tent sites to drive-thru RV sites, they have a variety of site options. They even have cabins and vacation homes.
Known for friendly service, clean grounds, a general store with ice cream, and a wonderful bathhouse, families love to camp here. In addition to being next to the Kal-Haven trail, they're also close to South Haven for activities (like the Lake Arvesta waterpark).
More Southwest Michigan Campgrounds
Southwest Michigan campgrounds are not limited to the South Haven area!
These SWMI campgrounds have families coming back time and again for adventures in the woods, on the lake, or on the river.
Places to visit and things to do in Southwest Michigan are numerous, including:
Book early – campgrounds tend to fill up fast.
Sharp Park Campground
Camping in Michigan at Sharp Park Campground:
Located on beautiful Turner Lake in Yankee Springs Township in Middleville, Michigan.
Campground has a beach for swimming, hiking trails, fishing and kayaking on a small no wake lake.
The campground is bordered by state land and is close to Deep Lake, Gun Lake and Yankee Springs Recreational Area which offers additional recreational activities. Nearby businesses include a winery, local shops, golf courses, Gun Lake Casino and several local restaurants.
Surrounded by multiple small towns that offer events and attractions year-round.
There is a campground office/store that offers slushies, ice cream, popcorn, novelties, and camping necessities. We sell ice and firewood as well and will even deliver the firewood to your campsite.
- FULL HOOK UP SITES (WATER, SEWER AND ELECTRIC)
- ELECTRIC ONLY SITES (POP-UP, TENTS, CAMPER VANS, ETC)
- RUSTIC SITES (NO WATER, SEWER OR ELECTRIC)
Kayak, Canoe, Fishing Boat and Paddleboat Rental
Melville's 7 Lakes Family Campground
Camping in Michigan at Melville's 7 Lakes Family Campground:
A beautiful country setting campground with fishing and boating on six connected lakes. Small, nice beach area.
Melville's Campground is family owned and operated.
To get on our waiting list for a seasonal site please call 269-353-5852 or 269-312-0262.
When available, we offer both primitive and water/electric sites.
Gorgeous lake.
Warren Dunes State Park
Camping in Michigan at Warren Dunes State Park:
Beautiful dunes rising 260ft above the lake, six miles of hiking trails and 3 miles of shoreline await at Warren Dunes.
Kids will enjoy discovering the little river and dogs love that there’s a pet-friendly spot along the beach as well.
Warren Dunes State Park campground has two campgrounds. Mt. Randall Campground is the modern/dune campground. It has185 electric hookup campsites, 24 rustic sites and 3 mini-cabins. Modern bathroom facilities (hot showers, flush toilets) and a sanitation dump station is available.
The other campground's (called semi-modern) site amenities are just water and vault toilets.
Riverfront Park Campground
Camping in Michigan at Riverfront Park Campground:
Get ready to discover a hidden gem! This amazing campground in Niles is tucked away in the woods right on Dowagiac River. You'll be thrilled to find spacious sites that offer plenty of room for parking, picnicking, grilling, and gathering around the fire pit. But that's just the beginning!
This campground also boasts a sandy beach, private lake, playground, fishing, volleyball, kayaking, and many more fun activities that will keep the whole family entertained and smiling from ear to ear. Get ready for a fantastic outdoor adventure that you'll never forget!
Fuller's Resort & Campground
Camping in Michigan at Fuller's Resort & Campground:
Nestled in Buchanan, MI, Fuller's campground occupies a picturesque 80 acres surrounding the crystal-clear waters of Clear Lake.
Take advantage of the expansive 400-foot stretch of sandy beachfront, tranquil wooded environs, and charming country store pavilion.
Come experience the joy of spending quality time with loved ones while relishing in the simple pleasures of campfires, sunshine, sand, and water at Fuller's.
Oak Shores Resort Campground
Camping in Michigan at Oak Shores Resort Campground:
We are a clean, quiet family campground in a rural setting. The campground is nestled under beautiful mature oak trees on Thrall Lake. Many campers enjoy fishing from the lake shore and the fishing pond.
If you are looking for relaxation, nature or entertainment with family and friends, this is the place to be! Some of the activities kids will enjoy are swimming, playing on the “big ship” in the playground, fishing and frog hunting, riding bikes and making new friends.
Parents enjoy playing a friendly game of corn hole, nature walks, swimming and relaxing with family and friends.
Come enjoy summer with us and start building amazing memories!!
POOL OPEN MEMORIAL WEEKEND THRU LABOR DAY
65 Full Hook-up sites
Lakeside, Wooded or Sunny sites available
Heated Swimming Pool
Playground
Picnic Tables & Fire Rings on every site
Nature Trails
Pet-Friendly
We are about half way between Chicago and Detroit, and less than half hour to Kalamazoo.
Roberts Corey Lake Campground
Camping in Michigan at Roberts Corey Lake Campground:
You'll have a blast camping, boating, and fishing at Roberts Corey Lake Campground in Three Rivers.
For those who love to explore the water, dock rentals are available for both boats and jet skis. You can also enjoy the convenience of campsites with water and sewer hookups. If you're lucky enough to catch a fish, don't worry - they have a fish shack on site where you can clean your catch and cook it over the fire.
It's the perfect place to unwind and create unforgettable memories with family and friends!
Brush Creek Campground
Camping in Michigan at Brush Creek Campground:
Brush Creek Campground is the place for you if you're looking for a small, family friendly campground where you can relax and make memories with family and friends.
Fishermen & women will love the creek fishing, shaded trails for hiking, modern bath houses and pets are welcome.
Visit the clubhouse to play foosball, ping-pong, darts and more.
Camp Michiwana
Camping in Michigan at Camp Michiwana:
A general store, a beautiful waterfront, and family fun weekends are a sampling of some of the fun amenities at Camp Michiwana. There are 54 campsites, some with water and electric only and others are full hook-up sites. Rustic cabins are also available at this Christian campground located on Long Lake.
Dune Lake Campground
Camping in Michigan at Dune Lake Campground:
Located in Coloma between St. Joseph and South Haven you will find Dune Lake Campground. They are a family and pet friendly campground that offers 51 modern sites with 20 or 30 amp electrical service and water, as well as 26 primitive sites. We also have two rustic cabins with park grills, electric, and outdoor water.
We have a one acre SWIM ONLY lake as well as many themed weekends and other activities for families to enjoy. There are many attractions in the area, from the many beautiful Lake Michigan beaches, to golf courses, fruit farms, and wine tours.
KOA Coloma/St. Joseph
Camping in Michigan at KOA Coloma/St. Joseph:
Located a mere two miles away from Lake Michigan, the St. Joseph KOA has a pool, hot tub, playground, bouncing pillow, mini-golf, and bike rentals.
Families can check out the nearby attractions in St. Joe – children’s museum, splash pad, and carousel for one of the campgrounds in Michigan packing in the fun.
Fort Custer Recreation Area
Camping in Michigan at Fort Custer Recreation Area:
Fort Custer is a short distance from both Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.
Near Eagle Lake, the campground offers 219 modern campsites.
In addition to the campground, this State Park features three lakes and boat rentals, the Kalamazoo River, a swimming beach and more than 25 miles of multi-use trails.
Tri Ponds Family Camp Resort
Camping in Michigan at Tri Ponds Family Camp Resort:
This family owned and operated campground that will keep the whole family happy with activities like a salt water pool, swimming ponds, rec room, mini golf, fishing, playground and splash pad.
Parents will also enjoy the spacious sites, cabins, cottages, and the fireside café.
Bonus: Firewood will be delivered right to your site.
Dumont Lake Family Campground
Camping in Michigan at Dumont Lake Family Campground:
Bring your tent, camper, RV or rent an RV directly from the Dumont Lake Family Campground.
Enjoy 520 feet of private beachfront activities including kayaking, paddleboarding, a new fishing dock, corn hole, and disc golf.
Markin Glen County Park
Camping in Michigan at Markin Glen County Park:
The 38-site campground is located near downtown Kalamazoo, but you would never know it.
This great park is well kept, has a beach and walking trail close by.
The park has 160 acres of campsites, paved trails, beaches, tennis courts, two playgrounds, volleyball courts, and fishing.
This campground is also right around the corner from the Kalamazoo Nature Center.
Logan Hills Campground
Camping in Michigan at Logan Hills Campground:
It’s family-friendly, on the water and in the woods! Family activities include craft time, outdoor movies, and boat & kayak rentals.
It’s a peaceful getaway where kids can ride bikes and play safely.
