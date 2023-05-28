Favorite South Haven Campgrounds: Find Your 2023 Outdoor Retreat at these Campgrounds in Southwest Michigan

Southwest Michigan Campgrounds

If you’re looking for fabulous South Haven campgrounds, you’re in the right spot. As far as campgrounds in Michigan go, Southwest Michigan has gem after gem.

Deciding which campground to visit is a challenge simply because there are so many.

South Haven KOA Glamping TeePees

Will it be sandy beaches and unforgettable sunsets? Glamping under the stars or RV park amenities galore?

This list of South Haven campgrounds breaks it all down for you. Sit back, read, book, and camp. It’s just that easy!

With sandy Lake Michigan beaches, inland lakes and rivers, and cool towns to explore, it’s no wonder that there are so many great SWMI campgrounds!