25 Best Family Board Games for Kids, Starting with Toddlers & Preschoolers to Elementary Kids, Teens & Adults

Best Family Board Games for Kids, by Age

Are you looking for some different, fun games for your game night? Would it help if someone handed you a list of the best family board games for kids?

Well, you’re in luck! Use this list to find just the right thing to play at your house.

Every game on the list is labeled with the recommended age group, number of players, and amount of play time required.

Board games for kids start at the toddler or preschool level. Skill needed and board game complexity grows with your kids. By the time your kids are 11 or 12, they may be able to strategically handle many of the adult board games (be sure thematic content is appropriate, though.)

