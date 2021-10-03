25 Best Family Board Games for Kids, Starting with Toddlers & Preschoolers to Elementary Kids, Teens & Adults

Best Family Board Games for Kids, by Age
Are you looking for some different, fun games for your game night? Would it help if someone handed you a list of the best family board games for kids?
Well, you’re in luck! Use this list to find just the right thing to play at your house.
Every game on the list is labeled with the recommended age group, number of players, and amount of play time required.
Board games for kids start at the toddler or preschool level. Skill needed and board game complexity grows with your kids. By the time your kids are 11 or 12, they may be able to strategically handle many of the adult board games (be sure thematic content is appropriate, though.)
Family Board Games for Toddlers, Preschoolers
Best for: Ages 2-4
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 15 - 20 minutes
Created by: Gamewright
Board Game Description
A great first game for toddlers or preschoolers, Go Away Monster is simple enough to be understood by 2 or 3-year-olds, yet interesting enough for the rest of the family.
Players reach into the bag to grab a game piece for your board (you want to get a piece for your bedroom) but be careful – you could pull out a monster instead!
What's in the Box?
- Canvas drawstring bag
- 4 Individual bedroom boards (each player needs one)
- Game pieces: 8 monsters & 16 bedroom tiles
- Rules of play
Family Board Games for Toddlers, Preschoolers
Best for: Ages 3-4
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 15 minutes
Created by: Educational Insights
Board Game Description
No reading required.
Your forest friends are hungry and need help. Spin the spinner, pick up the matching acorn with the Squirrel Squeezer and place it in your log.
The first player to collect 5 acorns wins.
Preschoolers learn about colors as they help squirrels find their acorns, as well as matching skills and taking turns.
What's in the Box?
- (1) Board book
- (1) Colorful tree-shaped game board
- (1) Squirrel squeezer
- (20) Colored acorns
- (1) Game spinner
- (4) Logs
- (1) Instruction guide
Family Board Games for Toddlers, Preschoolers, Kids
Best for: Ages 4 - 7
Players: 2 - 6
Time to Play: 10 minutes
Created by: Think Fun
Board Game Description
This simple Bingo-type game is easy and fun for all ages, especially pre-readers and early readers.
The Zingo! Zinger pops out tiles. Players race to be the first one with a full card by matching tiles to spaces on their playing boards.
In addition to the standard version which matches with a picture/word pair, there are also sight words, numbers, and early spelling versions.
What's in the Box?
- (6) Double-Sided Zingo! Cards
- (72) Double-Sided Tiles
- Zingo! Zinger
- Parent's Guide
Family Board Games for Kids, Teens
Best for: Ages 6 & up
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 20 - 30 minutes
Created by: Schmidt Spiele
Board Game Description
Lead your Magician through an invisible maze on a quest to gather missing magical objects.
Try to navigate the maze before the Master notices the objects are missing, using memory and skill. It's tough, though, because the maze has invisible walls, and missing objects are only revealed one at a time.
But watch out! If you run into a wall and drop your ball, you go back to start to begin all over again.
What's in the Box?
- 3D maze Game Board
- Tokens
- Dice
- Player Pawns
- Magnetic Ball
- Bag for pieces
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Preschoolers, Kids
Best for: Ages 5 & up
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 20 minutes
Created by: Gamewright
Board Game Description
This cooperative game of deduction is best played with the kids making decisions and adults playing along.
What's in the Box?
-16 suspect cards
-16 thief cards
-12 clue markers
-4 detective pawns
- 3 custom dice
-1 fox figurine
-1 evidence scanner
-1 game board
-game rules.
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Preschoolers
Best for: Ages 4 & up
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 15 minutes
Board Game Description
This stack ‘em up game is super easy to learn and fun for even the youngest gamers.
What's in the Box?
Animal Pieces:
1 Crocodile, 4 toucans, 4 sheep, 4 snakes, 4 monkeys, 4 penguins, 4 hedgehogs, 4 lizards
-Wooden Die with symbols
-Set of game instructions
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Kids
Best for: Ages 5 & up
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 10 - 20 minutes
Family Board Games for Kids
Best for: Ages 6 & Up
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 10 minutes
Family Board Games for Kids
Best for: Ages 6 & up
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 30 minutes
Board Game Description
It's a Fast & Fun Penguin Flicking Board Game!
This dexterity game has you either chasing or running away from fellow penguins. You’ll slide, jump and spin around the school in an attempt to gather the most fish.
The simple mechanics of this game make it playable by most ages.
Family Board Games for Kids, Teens, Adults, Families
Best for: Ages 7 & up
Players: 2
Time to Play: 10 minutes
Created by: Mattel Games
Board Game Description
This game takes less than a minute to learn.
Take turns placing your pieces on the board, following just one rule: each piece must touch at least one other piece of the same color, but only at the corners!
What's in the Box?
- 84 colored pieces (in 4 different colors)
- game board
- instructions
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Kids, Teens, Adults, Families
Best for: Ages 8 & up
Players: 2 - 6
Time to Play: 20 minutes
Created by: Schmidt Spiele
Family Board Games for Kids, Teens, Adults
Best for: Ages 8 & up
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 40 minutes
Board Game Description
This is a tile-based puzzle game that's simple to learn.
Play your tiles to make a pathway, racing against other plays to get the loot.
What's in the Box?
-4 islands
-64 crystals
-12 gold nuggets
-16 temple treasures
-16 adventurers
-16 temples
-144 jungle tiles
-1 set of game instructions.
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Kids, Teens, Adults
Best for: Ages 8 & up
Players: 2 - 5
Time to Play: 30 - 60 minutes
Created by: Days of Wonder
Board Game Description
Ticket to Ride is a cross-country train adventure in which players collect and play matching train cards to claim railway routes connecting cities throughout North America.
The longer the routes, the more points they earn.
Build train routes for points across North America in this original version. Want to explore the world? Try one of their many other versions, including Japan, the UK, Germany, Europe, and beyond. Whether you win or lose, you’ll have fun building routes.
What's in the Box?
-1 Board map of North American train routes
-225 Colored Train Cars
-144 Illustrated cards
-5 Wooden Scoring Markers
-1 Rules booklet
Family Board Games for Kids, Teens, Adults
Best for: Ages 7 & up
Players: 2 - 5
Time to Play: 15 minutes
Created by: Exploding Kittens
Board Game Description
Exploding Kittens is a highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette.
Players draw cards until someone draws an exploding kitten, at which point they explode – unless that player has a defuse card, which can defuse the kitten using things like laser pointers, belly rubs, and catnip sandwiches.
All of the other cards in the deck are used to move, mitigate, or avoid the exploding kittens.
Expansion packs are available.
What's in the Box?
- 64 cards
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Kids, Teens, Adults
Best for: Ages 8 & up
Players: 3 - 7
Time to Play: 20 minutes
Board Game Description
Just One is a cooperative party game in which you play together to discover as many mystery words as possible.
Find the best clue to help your teammate. Be unique, as all identical clues will be canceled!
What's in the Box?
- 110 cards
- 7 easels
- 7 erasable felt markers
- rulebook
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Kids, Teens, Adults
Best for: Ages 8 & up
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 20 minutes
Created by: Pandasaurus Games
Board Game Description
Card game.
Players work together to play cards from 1 – 100 in ascending order – without speaking or communicating in any way.
Learn to read each other's tells, invent an unspoken language of knowing glances and furrowed brows.
What's in the Box?
- deck of game cards
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Kids, Teens
Best for: Ages 8 & up
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 15 minutes
Created by: Blue Orange
Family Board Games for Kids, Teens
Best for: Ages 8 & up
Players: 2 - 5
Time to Play: 45 minutes
Created by: Matagot
Board Game Description
Use your collection of colorful meeples to create the most entertaining circus show in this fun dexterity game.
When the circus music starts, all eyes are on you!
(Music for the game is available online.)
What's in the Box?
5 Circus rings (front / back)
The clap-o-meter
1 measuring ruler
3 Scoring tiles
5 Score tokens
32 Public demands cards
18 Component tiles
38 Circus act tiles
32 Acrobat meeples
12 beginners
13 intermediates
7 experts
10 Guest Star meeples
32 accessories
7 beams (brown)
6 balloons (green)
9 barrels (purple)
6 horses (white)
4 elephants (grey)
2 sticker boards
1 First player token
2 Speed bonus tokens
1 rulebook
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Teens, Adults, Families
Best for: Ages 12 & up (younger with modifications)
Players: 4 - 8
Time to Play: 10 - 15 minutes per round
Created by: USAOPOLY
Board Game Description
A great party game, Telestrations is what would happen if Pictionary married the childlike game of Telephone.
Draw a picture. Decipher your neighbor’s picture. Write down what you thought they drew. Pass it on and repeat.
Warning: most participants laugh until tears are streaming down their face.
Note: We often play with kids as young as age 7. Kids may not know what the item is on their card, so just let them know to draw another card if they are unfamiliar with the clue.
What's in the Box?
-142 double-sided word cards
-8 erasable sketchbooks
-8 dry erase markers
-8 clean-up cloths
-Sand Timer
-1 Die
-How to Play
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Teens, Adults
Best for: Ages 10 & up
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 30 minutes
Family Board Games for Teens, Adults
Best for: Ages 12 & up
Players: 3 - 7
Time to Play: 25 minutes
Created by: IELLO USA Scorpion Masque
Board Game Description
Another great game for 3 or more players, Stay Cool will have you questioning your sanity in this fast-paced game as you struggle to simultaneously answer simple questions from players on both sides of you.
As the game puts it, Stay Cool is easy - you just have to do everything at once!
Warning: lots of laughs included.
What's in the Box?
-1 Sand Timer
-50 Red Written Cards (500 questions)
-50 Teal Verbal Cards (1,000 questions)
-1 Timer Card
-7 Letter Dice
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Teens, Adults
Best for: Ages 14 & up
Players: 2 - 4
Time to Play: 30 minutes
Created by: Rio Grande Games
Board Game Description
This is a card game with the goal of building the biggest kingdom by curating the best deck of cards.
Using the cards in the deck (resources, victory points & actions), you'll race fellow monarchs (yes, you're a monarch) to create your own Dominion.
Along the way, hire minions, construct buildings, scoop up unclaimed land, spruce up your castle, fend off the other monarchs, and fill the coffers of your treasury.
Lots of expansion packs available.
What's in the Box?
The Dominion 2nd Edition Game Comes with
- 500 cards (a variety of treasure cards, victory cards, curse cards, kingdom cards, randomiser cards & blank cards)
- A Trash mat
- An organizer tray with card inset
- Rulebook
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Teens, Adults
Best for: Ages 13 & up
Players: 5 - 10
Time to Play: 30 minutes
Created by: Indie Boards and Cards
Board Game Description
This party game involves bluffing and deduction as you battle evil in medieval Britain. Can you figure out who the evil forces are?
Note: Avalon is a standalone game and while its companion, The Resistance, is not required to play; the games are compatible and can be combined
What's in the Box?
- Cards (Character cards, quest cards, loyalty cards)
- Tokens (Team tokens, vote tokens, leader token, Lady of the Lake)
- Markers (Vote Track marker, score markers, round marker)
- Score tableaus
- Rulebook
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Teens, Adults
Best for: Ages 14 & up
Players: 2 - 8
Time to Play: 15 minutes
Created by: Czech Games Edition
Board Game Description
The two rival spymasters know the secret identities of 25 agents. Their teammates know the agents only by their Codenames.
The teams compete to see who can make contact with all of their agents first. Spymasters give one-word clues that can point to multiple words on the board. Their teammates try to guess words of the right color while avoiding those that belong to the opposing team. And everyone wants to avoid the assassin.
What's in the Box?
- 16 agent cards in two colors
- 1 double agent card
- 7 innocent bystander cards
- 1 assassin card
- rulebook
- 1 card stand
- 1 timer
- 200 cards with 400 codenames
How to Play this Board Game
Family Board Games for Teens, Adults
Best for: Ages 14 & up
Players: 1- 5
Time to Play: 40 - 70 minutes
Created by: Stonemaier Games
Board Game Description
You are bird enthusiasts—researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors—seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves.
Each bird extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your habitats (actions). These habitats focus on several key aspects of growth: gain food tokens via custom dice in a birdfeeder dice tower, lay eggs using egg miniatures in a variety of colors, draw from hundreds of unique bird cards and play them.
What's in the Box?
How to Play this Board Game
6 Tips for an Epic Family Board Game Night
Buckle up! The board game scene is nothing like it was when you were younger.
You’re in the right place if you’re looking for the best family board games – and how to host the best family game night.
We have five easy tips for you on how to set up your family’s game night — as well as a list of great games for kids of all ages, from teens all the way down to preschoolers.
#1- Let Each Child Pick a Game to Play
Adults, don’t complain about their choice, even if it’s Chutes and Ladders.
Pro tip: If you really need a brake from a a certain board game, it’s okay to hide it before it’s time for game selection.
#2- Set a Time Limit with Little Kids
Game night can easily last for hours, which can spell disaster for little kids.
Designate a specific game time, such as 7:00 – 8:00 PM, so they know what to expect.
Be sure to schedule time for each child’s game.
Pro tip: It can be hard to prioritize game night when the laundry pile resembles a mountain. Carve out game time in your adult schedule to make sure it will happen.
#3- Invite the Older Kids, and Maybe the Grandparents
As the kids get older, it will be harder and harder to naturally find yourselves at home at the same time. And, getting everyone to gather around the game table at the last minute is even more difficult.
If you want to keep playing the best family board games when the kids are tweens or tweens, schedule it with them several days in advance. Invite grandparents, aunts, uncles, or other friends to make it even more special.
#4- Do Some Game Night Prep
With little kids, finish baths and get the kids into pajamas before games start and make popcorn or other snacks ahead of time.
For older kids, involve them in snack shopping or preparation. The right munchies sure can make game night more special.
#5- Ditch the Screens
Do your best to make family board game night fully analog.
Banish all cellphones to a different room, and make sure the ringers are off. It’s best to power the devices down completely, if possible.
#6- It’s Okay to Let the Kids Win, and It’s Okay to for Adults to Win, Too.
Letting the kids win every game they play against you isn’t the best life strategy but neither is never letting them win, either. Read the room. What does your kid need right now? If letting them win a game is going to make a big impact, maybe that’s the best course of action.
While you’re playing the best family board games, give the kids chances to test out new strategies and hold back on advice unless asked.
There are so many life lessons waiting in Family Game Night!
West Michigan Family Board Game Stores
Board games are definitely available online, but you can also find a big selection of board games for kids locally at stores in Grand Rapids, MI.
Score super cool games downtown at Blue Bridge Games on East Fulton, Vault of Midnight on Monroe Center, at Schuler Books on 28th St, or even at Target.
When at all possible, we like to buy our family board games at a local shop. The staff are friendly and love their product, and they can help you whittle down that game list down to one or two that your family will really enjoy.
Here’s where you can buy the best family board games locally:
Blue Bridge Games
954 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
This is a fun, friendly game store in the Uptown neighborhood.
Vault of Midnight
95A Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Head here for board games for kids and adults, comic books, and excellent graphic novels.
Out of the Box Games
5212 Division Ave S, Kentwood, MI 49548
This is a hobby store with an excellent collection of board games, toys, and puzzles for the whole family.
Schuler Books
2660 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512
A local bookstore with an extensive children’s section as well as game area.