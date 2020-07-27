20 Things Everyone Loves to do in Byron Center & Wyoming

20 Things to do in Byron Center, Wyoming & Wayland
Southwest Grand Rapids is a beloved place for many locals. They love the gorgeous parks and special activities put on by the city, story time at Wyoming library, and exciting fun centers like Craig’s Cruisers and Byron Center Fun Spot.
In southwest Grand Rapids you get the small town feel, with exciting activities for kids hidden around every corner!
Here are 17 fantastic things to do with your kids in Byron Center, Wyoming, Dorr and Wayland. Let us know if you have any to add by leaving a comment below.
DEMOGRAPHICS
What it’s Like to Live on Grand Rapids’ Southwest Side
There’s a lot that people love about living southwest of GR. Read on to see which town speaks to you the most.
Life in Wyoming
Why people love to live here: Nearly every respondent to our survey about Wyoming used the same words to describe it: laid back. Residents love the quiet, chill vibes of Wyoming. The neighborhoods are full of children playing outside. Wyoming neighbors are known to look out for each other, too.
You should know: Wyoming basically sits in the center of GR’s major highways – bound by 131 on the east, M-6 to the south and I-196 to the north and west. If you’re a travel lover, Wyoming is a great spot to live because you have quick access to just about any highway leading into West Michigan and beyond.
Life in Byron Center
Why people love to live here: Locals love the smaller town feel, proximity to Downtown and rural areas, as well as friendly neighbors. Residents are active in their community, with school and local events well attended.
You should know: Byron Center is a fast growing suburb of Grand Rapids, with homes and schools in high demand.
THINGS TO DO
Ready to explore Wyoming, Byron Center, Wayland and Dorr? Here are the things families love to do in southwest Grand Rapids!
01) Play Make Believe in the Wyoming Library Puppet Theater
KDL Wyoming Branch
3350 Michael Ave. SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
The KDL Wyoming Library is a community hub for kids of all ages and their parents. Not only will you find storytime here, but also Rhyme Time Music and Movement classes and a free play area filled with toys and even a kid’s puppet theater.
02) Spend the Day at Gezon Park
Gezon Park
5651 Gezon Ct.-Gezon Sports Complex (south end)
1940 52nd St SW-Neighborhood Park (north end)
Slated for some exciting improvements, Gezon Park is already a community favorite. Athletic families appreciate the sports complex at the south end of the park and playground lovers can swing away at the north end.
And in 2021, Wyoming plans to develop the center of the park further, with a splash pad, trails and hopefully more parking.
03) Play Laser Tag and Drive Go-Karts at Craig’s Cruisers
Craig’s Cruisers
5730 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Craig’s Cruisers is a Family Fun Center. They have five indoor and four outdoor attractions. Attractions include: Indoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Ropes Course, Frog Hopper, Outdoor Go-Karts, Kiddie Karts, Bumper Boats and Mini-Golf. *Outdoor attractions are weather permitting.
They also have a huge video arcade with a variety of video games and the chance to win tickets plus a trampoline park. Pizza buffet available as well.
04) Grab a Scoop at Houseman’s Ice Cream
Houseman’s Ice Cream
2543 84th St SW Byron Center, Michigan 49315
05) Run and Play at Frog Hollow Playground
Frog Hollow Playground
2050 Metro Ct SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
This may be one of the best playgrounds in Grand Rapids for kids. The soft ground coverings and fenced in area are a great way to just let the kids play. Plus, this playground was constructed to be accessible to all. Win, win!
06) Watch for Wildlife at Buck Creek Nature Preserve
Buck Creek Nature Preserve
4269 Burlingame Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Bring the scooters for the short 1/2 mile boardwalk, or grab the hiking shoes for a walk on informal natural paths that cross Buck Creek and wander through a preserve filled with wildlife. Want more fun? Find paths linking to both Lemery and Palmer Parks as well!
07) Score Deals at Tanger Outlet Mall (and Play on the Playground)
Tanger Outlet Mall
350 84th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
Tanger Outlets is an open-air mall in Byron Center. In addition to having shops for kids, they also have an outdoor, covered playground that is great for kids up to age 12.
The large community fireplace near the Nike store is a nice place to lounge, too.
08) Get a Gutter Ball and a Cone at Park Center Lanes
Park Center Lanes
2222 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
Find family-friendly bowling and a cone shop all in one at Park Center Lanes in Wyoming. Great for year-round indoor fun.
And if you’re a night owl, try out their cosmic bowling on the weekends, complete with glow lights and hot music. Great for teens and their parents.
09) Get the Little Wiggles Out at Byron Center Toddler Recreation Time
Byron Township Community Center
2120 76th St., Byron Center, MI 49315
Every Tuesday and Thursday (October – April) from 9:30 AM -11:30 AM, parents and guardians may take their child, ages 1- 5, to the Community Center and have some play time to run and be active.
Toddler Time is a drop-in program that allows your child to play and release some energy during the colder months. We provide many items to play with, including gymnastics mats, sports balls, hula hoops, and space to run, jump and play. Preregistration is not required. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times.
10) Catch a Fish at Whistlestop Park
Whistlestop Park
2120 – 76th Street, Byron Center, MI 49315
Whistlestop Park has 59 acres that includes walking trails, play equipment, picnic area, athletic fields, and fishing amenities.
You’ll also find baseball & softball fields, play equipment, a 2.5 acre catch and release fishing pond, walking trail, soccer fields, football fields, pavilion and picnic area, and volleyball court.
11) Skate the Night Away at Byron Fun Spot
Byron Fun Spot
3651 84th St. SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
Snowball dance with your crush or groove out to the disco lights at Byron Center Fun Spot. They offer open skate times each weekend and are a great place for private parties, too.
12) Cool off at a Splash Pad
Southwest Grand Rapids is dedicated to keeping kids cool in the summer! These four area parks boast splash pads that kids love.
Lamar Park
2561 Porter St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
Oriole Park
1380 42nd St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Lemery Park
4050 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
Wayland City Park
201-299 Church St, Wayland, MI 49348
13) Enjoy Foot-Stomping Fun with Concerts in the Park at Wayland City Park
Wayland City Park
201-299 Church St., Wayland, MI 49348
Summertime brings out neighbors and the music at Wayland City Park.
The Wayland Summer Concert Series in the Park is held each summer in Wayland City Park at the Corner of W. Maple & Park St. This free, family-friendly concert is open to everyone. Bring your lawn chairs and pack a swimsuit for the kids for the splash area.
14) Bike or Blade Kent Trails from Douglas Walker Park
Douglas Walker Park
1195 84th St., Byron Center, MI 49315
You really can pick up Kent Trails from many locations in Wyoming and Byron Township, but Douglas Walker Park serves as a southern spur trailhead.
Kent Trails serves as a safe place to bike, run, rollerblade or walk with your family. This 15-mile trail runs from Millennium Park to Byron Center with a connecting route available at Douglas Walker Park.
Much of the connection follows the 76th St corridor. It’s about 3 miles from the Douglas Walker Park trailhead to the junction with Kent Trails.
15) Take a Class at the Spartan Stores YMCA
Spartan Stores YMCA
5722 Metro Way SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
There’s something for all ages at the Spartan Stores YMCA, located near Metro Health in Wyoming – whether you’re a Y member or not.
Classes include ballet, basketball, floor hockey, football, homeschool PE, and many more – making learning fun and easy. Parent’s Morning Out is a nice respite for moms and dads. This Y is a family favorite destination!
16) Climb and Bounce at For the Kidz
For the Kidz
1391 Gezon Parkway, Wyoming, MI 49509
For the Kidz provides gymnastics and trampoline lessons for all ages and abilities.
They also offer taekwondo classes, Ninja Kidz, Artistic and Trampoline & Tumbling competitive teams, open gyms, and birthday parties.
17) Hike or Ski the Trails at Palmer Park
Palmer Park
1275 52nd Street SW, Wyoming, MI 49509
Yes, Palmer Park has a public golf course, but it also has so much more! Hiking trails cross Buck Creek and they’re great for cross-country skiing in the winter, too. Add multiple playgrounds and picnic spots and you’ve got a great community park.
18) Get Glammed Up for the Annual Wyoming Daddy Daughter Dance
Every year, the City of Wyoming puts sparkle into action with their Daddy Daughter Dance. Held in late winter, girls (ages 4-13) are encouraged to spend an evening with their favorite adult date (Dad, Grandpa, Uncle or special friend). The evening includes dancing, refreshments, a picture and special memories. Watch the Wyoming website for signups.
19) Catch a Show at Master Arts Theatre in Byron Center
Master Arts Theatre
75 77th St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49548
Family-friendly stage productions are just the beginning at Master Arts Theatre. Kids can also take summer acting camp, film camp or classes throughout the year.
20) Spend an Afternoon at Lamar Park
Lamar Park
2561 Porter St SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
Lamar Park is home to a popular splash pad. You’ll also find three picnic areas, restrooms, grills, playgrounds, walking trails, fishing, sand volleyball courts, basketball courts, tennis courts, climbing wall, grills, soccer fields and softball fields at this Wyoming community hub.
3 thoughts on “20 Things Everyone Loves to do in Byron Center & Wyoming”
The McDonalds in Wayland also has an indoor play area. Wayland City Park also has a great splash pad area that just opened this past summer 🙂
Great list by the way! I think we will be trying some of these!!
Oh thank you, Ashlee! We didn’t know about these!