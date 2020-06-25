Walking Reeds Lake Trails Will Make You Forget You’re in the Middle of Grand Rapids

Everybody Loves East Grand Rapids’ Reeds Lake Trails
750 Lakeside Drive SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Lake views in the middle of Grand Rapids? Sure thing, we’ve got them! Reeds Lake is our worst kept secret: everybody knows about it and everybody loves it. Reeds Lake is a welcomed haven located in the middle of East Grand Rapids. Reeds Lake Trail offers just over a 4 mile loop around the entire lake.
The mid-distance loop and the picturesque setting make it a popular spot for both runners and families. The trial is anchored near John Collins Park which also serves as a great place for a post-run stretch or a picnic with your family.
Reeds Lake Trail Details
Trail Difficulty: Easy with a few climbing hills.
Dogs Allowed? Yes, this is a popular spot for dogs.
Facilities: Restrooms available in the parks seasonally.
Stroller Friendly? Yes, I’d recommend a jogging stroller if you’re going the whole way around.
Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round.
Street parking is free near John Collins Park (by Rose’s restaurant). During peak times, it can be difficult to find parking near there. I suggest checking the parking garage just down Wealthy Street by the butterfly sculpture. It’s tucked behind the cul-de-sac by Athleta. It’s just a short walk from there to the trail.
If you head north on Lakeside Drive (away from East Grand Rapids High School and the library) you’ll quickly encounter some boardwalk adventures!
Wildlife Abounds at Waterfront Park
The boardwalk trails around Reeds Lake technically are called Waterfront Park. We love this spot and spend most of our time here wherever we visit.
There are plenty of opportunities for little explorers to peek through lily pads to try and spot whatever wildlife they may find. It’s not uncommon to see water-loving birds, minnows, and frogs as you pass.
While we brought a scooter along for this trial, they are not allowed on any of the boardwalk areas (same goes for bikes, rollerblades, or skateboards).
Pro-Tips to Make the Most of Your Visit to Reeds Lake Trails
The trails around Reeds Lake are largely stroller-friendly (especially a jogging stroller) and a welcomed retreat for dogs.The paths are primarily paved and welcoming to your four-legged friends.
It’s no secret that Grand Rapidians love Reeds Lake. Be prepared for heavy traffic on beautiful days…and moderate traffic on mediocre days.It’s always a little busy, but worth weathering a few new friends to explore.
If you’re looking to extend your visit–pack a picnic! We walked for a bit (we certainly did not make it 4 miles with a kindergartner on a scooter) and turned around with the promise of lunch waiting at John Collins Park.
Anchors Away! Explore Reeds Lake by Water
Reeds Lake is an all-sport lake. This means you can use a motorboat, a paddle board, a jetski, or kayak to get around on it. The boat launch is located in John Collins Park and the kayak launch is located behind the Community Center.
You can also fish (and ice fish) on Reeds Lake as long as you have a fishing license from the DNR.
Pedal Around Reeds Lake in Style on a KDL Cruiser
I’ve quickly learned that our local Kent District Library provides much more than just books for its patrons. Among the coolest resources they allow you to borrow: bikes!
Yes, you read that correctly. A library card is all you need to borrow a KDL Cruiser from a variety of KDL locations around West Michigan. Bikes are typically available May 1 through October 31. Each bike comes with a basket, a bike lock, and a key.
Unlike many KDL resources, the KDL Cruisers are available to anyone with a photo ID and a library card from Kent District Library, Grand Rapids Library, or the Lakeland Library Cooperative.
KDL would love for you to share your adventures on social media with the hashtag #KDLcruisers.
If you’d rather explore the lake than the trails, Kent District Library also has kayaks available to borrow–just for having a library card!
