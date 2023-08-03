We’re Going All-In on ArtPrize 2023: This Year’s Unbelievable Opening Event Already Has Us Hooked

Prediction: New ArtPrize Kickoff Event Will Be the Talk of the Town

Yep, you’re invited to the ArtPrize Opening Celebration – Thursday, September 14 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 220 Front Ave NW from 5-10 PM.

ArtPrize has pulled out all the stops to create a never-been-done-before kickoff event that will get Grand Rapids buzzing. All of the details haven’t even been released but we’re excited from what we do know:

As the night unfolds, you’ll find yourself surrounded by food trucks serving up tasty treats and art installations that could (fingers crossed!) rival Steam Pig.

And, there will be FIREWORKS.

That alone is big news.

However, the cherry on top is Squonk’s Brouhaha – a performance spectacle that leaves people speechless.

Their description of the show: “Raw, loud, feel it in your body, see it in your neighbor’s face!” let’s you know it’s going to be big.

What should you expect? At one point, the band’s ginormous, quirky Squonkcordian takes center stage. And, the audience is invited to play. The show ends with a 30-foot head made of brilliantly colored banners, comically blinking its eyes and shooting smoke out of its ears.

Clear your schedule, grab your friends – we’re betting this one’s going to be a memory-maker.

We’re bullish on ArtPrize because, if this is what the opening event looks like, we can only image what the rest of the art festival will hold.