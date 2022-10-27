ArtPrize Closes Up Shop, Gives Event to Community Partners

ArtPrize Announces Event Transition



In a press release dated October 27, 2022, Art Prize announced that the organization is winding down and that the event itself is being transferred to a partnership of community organizations that will hopefully build upon the legacy of ArtPrize and essentially launch “ArtPrize 2.0.”



The local trio of organizations entrusted with creating ArtPrize 2.0 includes Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI), the City of Grand Rapids, and Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University (KCAD).



“While there are certainly mixed emotions, we know the time is right to conclude the original ArtPrize experiment and open up space for new energy and creativity. We are thrilled that the partnership of DGRI, KCAD, and the City of Grand Rapids is stepping forward to continue to produce an incredible fall event,” said ArtPrize Founder and Chairman Rick DeVos.