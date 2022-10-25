59 Girls Night Out Ideas Near Grand Rapids

It’s Time for a Girls Night Out. (Or Day. We Don’t Care When You Wanna Have Fun.)
Hanging out with girlfriends is the best therapy, isn’t it?
West Michigan is full of things for you to do with your pals, whether you seek a high-energy night or something low-key.
Wine, shopping, entertainment, action, and tasty food.
West Michigan has this and more in store for a girls night out on the town. With over 50 ideas here, you may just have to try a few when you next venture out.
Girls Night Out Ideas to Get You Started
Looking for more than ideas? Here are 5 curated girls night (or day!) itineraries to take the planning out of your adventure.
1 – make it a wealthy street evening
Wealthy Street, Grand Rapids
Why It’s One of the Best Girls Night Out Ideas:
Hit up a show at Wealthy Theatre and then walk to the Meanwhile bar for drinks after.
Not a bar fiend? Have dinner before the show instead. Great picks include Hancock Chicken, Forty Acres Soul Kitchen, Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop or Electric Cheetah.
2 – Go to a Concert together
The Intersection, `133 Grandville Ave., Grand Rapids
Van Andel Arena, 130 Fulton St., Grand Rapids
Why It’s One of the Best Girls Night Out Ideas:
How often do you and your date have the same taste in music? But girlfriends – they get you, and the music you like.
Rock out to some of the best local and national performers live at the Intersection. Or go and see a concert at the Van Andel Arena.
3 – Have a Coffee and Photo Op Moment
Grand Rapids Coffee Roasters, 1111 Godfrey Ave SW, Suite N-190 Dock #1, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Roberto Clemente Park, 546 Rumsey St SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Why It’s One of the Best Girls Night Out Ideas:
On Saturdays only, learn about amazing coffee brews at Grand Rapids Coffee Roasters, tucked away in the Roosevelt Park warehouse district.
Afterward, walk around and take selfies together at the amazing brick backdrops among the historic buildings, or walk over to the newly renovated Roberto Clemente Park and enjoy the beautiful landscaping.
4 – Go Axe Throwing & Have a beer (But not at the same time)
BattleGR Tactical Games
Why It’s One of the Best Girls Night Out Ideas:
Axe Throwing at BattleGR is a great way to release all the pent up stress from the week.
After you give it your all, unwind further by cheering on your pals’ axe throwing attempts while you sip some of BattleGr’s beer or mixed drinks. They have a pretty impressive food and drink lineup!
5 – Shop holland & catch a beach sunset
Tunnel Park, 66 N, Lakeshore Ave, Holland, MI 49424
Why It’s One of the Best Girls Night Out Ideas:
Holland has adorable downtown shopping and lots of delicious restaurants.
Cap the evening with a sunset over Lake Michigan. (Girlfriends are never in a rush and could probably catch some great pics of you with that stunning lake.)
Where to Get Drinks – Girls Night Out Ideas
Having drinks with your best pals is a popular night out idea. Just make sure to have your Uber app ready or a designed driver.
6 – learn about distilling or Cocktails 101
537 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids
18 Washington Ave., Grand Haven
959 Cherry St., Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Book a distillery tour or learn to be a pro at making cocktails at Long Road Distillers.
7 – Go wine tasting
Hudsonville Winery, 3768 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery, 3142 4 Mile Road NE, Grand Rapids
Reserve, 201 Monroe Ave, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Hudsonville Winery offers frozen wine slushies and a wide selection of red and white wines, and Robinette’s offers wines and hard ciders and a walk-in tasting room.
Or try heading out to a local restaurant like Reserve for cheese and charcuterie to accompany an extensive wine and cocktail menu. (reservations encouraged)
8 – Try some different kinds of tequila
665 Wealthy St., Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Donkey Taqueria has an extensive tequila menu! This accompanies their authentic Mexican food and margarita menus.
9 – Go brewery hopping & Ride a pub cruiser
Various breweries in the Grand Rapids area
Girls Night Out Details:
Brewery hopping isn’t just for boys.
Pick up or download the Beer City Brewsader Passport and become a Brewsader!
Either make your way around town on your own, or pedal your way around on the Great Lakes Pub Cruiser.
10 – brunch is the new happy hour
Blue Water Grill, 5180 Northland Drive, Grand Rapids
Rockwell Republic, 45 Division Ave. S, Grand Rapids
The Winchester, 648 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
Terra, 1429 Lake Drive SE, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Here is a list of just a few amazing brunch locations with either a Mimosa or Bloody Mary bar: Blue Water Grill, Rockwell Republic, The Winchester, and Terra.
Shopping Girls Night Out Ideas
11 – breton village shopping
1830 Breton SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Girls Night Out Details:
Breton Village is loaded with fashionable shops like Anthropologie, West Elm, Free People and Mason Jones. There’s a Starbucks inside D&W if you need a pick-me-up.
12 – check out downtown market
435 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Girls Night Out Details:
Hit up the Downtown Market, in summer there are two popular markets: The Vintage Street Market and the Made in MI Pop-up Marketplace.
You can browse through dozens of vendors who set-up shop out front under the roof in the area known as the Market Shed. Then head inside for a drink and bite to eat.
Or plan ahead and sign up for one of their many types of classes.
13 – Peruse antique shops
Century Antiques/Lost and Found GR, 445 Century Ave., Grand Rapids
Bluedoor, 946 Fulton, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Century Antiques and Lost and Found GR are both great options and full of vintage finds.
14 – farmhouse finds
The Found Cottage, 2460 Chicago Drive, Hudsonville
Girls Night Out Details:
If cozy cottage and rustic farmhouse are your style, shop at The Found Cottage in Hudsonville!
15 – large-scale antiquing
Allegan Antiques Market, 150 Douglas St., Allegan
Girls Night Out Details:
The last Sunday of each month, from April through September, head to the Allegan Antiques Market. With over 400 dealers, there is something for everyone!
16 – boutique shopping
Lennon & Willow, 2062 E. Beltline NE, Grand Rapids
Adored Boutique, 968 Cherry St., Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Head to Grand Rapids for some amazing boutique shopping, like Lennon & Willow and Adored Boutique.
17 – outlet shopping
Tanger Outlets, 350 84th St. SW, Byron Center
Girls Night Out Details:
Spend an afternoon outlet shopping at Tanger Outlets.
Adult Dance Party
18 – grand rapids art museum outdoor party
Grand Rapids Art Museum, 101 Monroe Center, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Enjoy GRAM on the Green, an outdoor summer concert series on Thursday nights, filled with FREE outdoor live music, dancing, food trucks, and a cash bar.
Come for the music, and stay for the art. While this series only last through the summer, there are other great music events at the GRAM throughout the year such as, GRAM After Dark: Quiet Clubbing.
19 – watch live music
Billy’s Lounge, 1437 Wealthy St., SE, Grand Rapids
The Listening Room, 123 Ionia Ave. SW, 2nd floor, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Enjoy live music at Billy’s Lounge or The Listening Room.
20 – go salsa dancing
MeXo GR, 118 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Show off your salsa dance moves while the DJ keeps you dancing all night long with the hottest Latin Music! MeXo has salsa dancing night every second Saturday of the month!
21 – open dance classes
Moveir Dance Studio, 2483 Burlingame Ave. SW, Wyoming
Girls Night Out Details:
Catch one of the Moveir Dance Studio open dance classes in Wyoming. Lots if different options to choose from – beginners to advanced dancers welcome.
22 – try line dancing
The BackForty Saloon, 48 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids
The Twisted Bull, 3230 Eastern Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Slide on your boots and go line dancing! The BackForty Saloon, located in the heart of GR, offers great live music Fridays and Saturdays. The Twisted Bull also has country music, plus karaoke and mechanical bull rides.
23 – learn to swing dance
Various locations, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Join the Grand Rapids Swing Society and learn to swing dance! Lessons are held every Tuesday and Wednesday nights at different locations throughout town.
Make sure to check the website for locations.
Active Girls Night Ideas
24 – try some yoga
Cascade Yoga Studio, 5060 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids
Funky Buddha Yoga, Various locations
Girls Night Out Details:
Find your inner peace through yoga. Start out gently at the Cascade Yoga Studio or sweat it out at the Funky Buddha Yoga Hothouse.
25 – tackle a ropes course
TreeRunner Adventure Park, 2121 Celebration Drive, NE, Grand Rapids
John Ball Zoo, 1300 W. Fulton St., Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Traverse through the trees on rope courses and zip lines at TreeRunner Adventure Park and John Ball Zoo.
26 – lace up your skates
Various locations, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Cool down while ice skating at one of the many rinks listed in our Winter Outdoor Play Guide.
27 – play pinball
Pinball Land, 114 Courtland St, Rockford, MI 49341
Retro Electric Arcade, 2163 W. Main Street Lowell, MI 49331
Girls Night Out Details:
Pretend you’re a kid again, playing one of many pinball and retro arcade games at Pinball Land or Retro Electric Arcade.
More Active Ideas – This Time, Outdoors
28 – So many winter sports to try
Cannonsburg, 6800 Cannonsburg Road, Belmont
Girls Night Out Details:
Cannonsburg has something for every season!
Downhill ski in the winter and zip line in the summer. And, all the time in between you can hike, bike, or grab a drink at the Cedar Lounge.
29 – walk downtown GR’s beautiful outdoors
The Grand River, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
And finally, take a walk along the Grand River.
There are bridges and sculptures and beautiful parks along the way.
Let this downtown Grand Rapids walking map be your guide.
I absolutely love this walk, and I hope you and your girlfriends do too!
30 – try your hand at disc golf
Various locations, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Grab a frisbee and try disc golf. Earl W Brewer Park, Johnson Park and Riverside Park are just a few of the many courses located around Grand Rapids.
31 – go for a hike
Various locations, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Lace up and bike, hike, snowshoe or blade one of GR’s many awesome urban trails! Check out our hiking trail guide to local favorites.
32 – take a dune ride
Saugatuck Dune Rides, 6495 Blue Star Hwy., Saugatuck
Girls Night Out Details:
Spend a morning on one of Lake Michigan’s expansive sand dunes.
The closest to West Michigan is Saugatuck Dunes State Park. Hike the park or try a Dune Ride (open from early May until mid-October).
33 – paddle your canoe
AAA Canoe Rental, Rockford
GR Paddling, Various locations
Bill and Paul’s Sporthaus, 1200 E. Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Canoe or kayak one of West Michigan’s many lakes and rivers. GR Paddling offers Paddle & Dine trips at various locations around West Michigan.
In addition to canoes and kayaks, AAA Canoe Rental in Rockford offers tubes, and Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus rents by the day, weekend or even week!
34 – Take a Sup lesson
The Outpost, 25 E. 8th St., Holland
Girls Night Out Details:
Try SUP boarding (Stand up Paddle). The Outpost in Holland rents boards and provides lessons.
35 – take a walking tour
Various locations in Grand Rapids area
Girls Night Out Details:
Download the free app GR Walks and take a walking tour of your town!
36 – go golfing
Various locations in Grand Rapids area
Girls Night Out Details:
Take advantage of Grand Rapids greens and go golfing. Experience GR has a great list of local courses from which to choose.
37 – visit a local nature center
Blandford Nature Center, 1715 Hillburn Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
Howard Christensen Nature Center, 16190 Red Pine Drive, Kent City
Outdoor Discovery Center, 4214 56th St., Holland
Girls Night Out Details:
Enjoy an event, or just hike the trails, at a local nature center.
Blandford Nature Center, Howard Christensen, Outdoor Discovery Center and Wittenbach Wege all offer great learning opportunities and beautiful grounds.
38 – tennis or pickleball, anyone?
Various locations in Grand Rapids area
Girls Night Out Details:
Challenge each other to a game of tennis, or try your hand at pickle ball; Grand Rapids Pickleball Club offers lessons at Belknap Park.
39 – ride a segway
Various locations, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Enjoy the sights of Grand Rapids via a Segway.
Segway tours of Grand Rapids offer guided rides through the town, highlighting local hot spots.
Wind Down With These Cultural Adventures
40 – take in the symphony
Grand Rapids Symphony, DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Soak in the classical sounds of the Grand Rapids Symphony. Performances are scheduled all year long.
41 – hang out in a bookstore
Argos Book Shop, 1405 Robinson Road SE, Grand Rapids
Baker Book House, 2768 E. Paris Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
Barnes & Noble, 3195 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids
Books & Mortar, 966 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids
Schuler Books, 2660 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Visit one of our many great bookstores. Barnes & Noble offers a variety of programs including game nights, book club and more!
Other local favorites include Argos Book Shop, Baker Book House, Schuler Books, and the adorable Books & Mortar.
42 – stroll a sculpture & art Park
Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, 1000 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Take a stroll and enjoy nature and art in harmony at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.
This world-renowned park often has seasonal exhibits in addition to the impressive sculpture park that includes the gorgeous Japanase gardens.
43 – Tour a historic hotel
Amway Grand Hotel, 187 Monroe St. Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Stop by the concierge desk and pick up a free self-guided tour brochure at GR’s most famous historic hotel, the Amway Grand.
44 – Take Painting lessons
Brush Studio, 11 Ionia Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
Bamboo Studio, 4310 Division Ave. S, Grand Rapids
Wine & Canvas Studio, 2675 E. Paris Ave. SE, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Join an open painting session at either Brush Studio or Bamboo Studios. Or, get creative while having a cocktail with Wine & Canvas, hosted at their studio or restaurants throughout West Michigan.
45 – chat over incredible coffee…
various locations
Girls Night Out Details:
Grab a coffee with a friend at one any of these cute coffee shops in West Michigan. There’s endless coffee shop ambience in GR.
46 – tour heritage hills
Heritage Hills, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Take a self-guided walking tour of Heritage Hill and learn about 37 of the district’s architectural beauties!
47 – Watch an independent film
Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, 17 Pearl St., Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
See festival award-winning independent, foreign and documentary movies at the UICA. Multiple shows are scheduled every Tuesday through Sunday.
Laugh With Your Friends
48 – Laugh with your friends
Dr. Grins, 20 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Laugh together while taking in a comedy show at Dr. Grin’s in The B.O.B. Performances run Thursday through Saturday.
49 – Enjoy a night of improv
Various locations, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Enjoy fast-paced, clever improv with the traveling River City Improv team on select Saturday nights at Wealthy Theatre, or swing by the Wealthy Theatre when Pop Scholars is on-stage.
50 – become the comedienne
The Comedy Project, 540 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Think you and your girls could make a good comedy team? Learn the basics at The Comedy Project, located on booming westside of Grand Rapids. Providing classes in three areas of study: improvisation, comedy writing, and comedy performance.
Drama Mama
51 – movie night
Various locations, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Check out one of West Michigan’s many cinemas, including Celebration Cinemas, AMC and Goodrich, and go to the movies.
Our top pic is Studio Park downtown, where you’re a step away from amazing restaurants, and every seat in the theater reclines.
52 – a night at the opera
Opera Grand Rapids, 1320 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Be moved through music, drama and story. Visit Opera Grand Rapids and take in intimate performances, or watch world-class performances on screen as the Metropolitan Opera broadcasts live at Celebration Cinema North.
53 – SEe live theater
Dog Story Theater, 7 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Watch anything from comedy to drama to improv at the Dog Story Theater.
54 – take in faith-based theater
Master Arts Theatre, 75 77th St. SW, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Watch as artists perform Christian-themed plays and musicals in an intimate setting at the Master Arts Theatre.
55 – Broadway!
DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Take in touring Broadway shows at the DeVos Performance Hall via Broadway Grand Rapids. Upcoming performances include Disney’s Frozen, My Fair Lady, and Hadestown.
56 – watch a well-loved classic
Wealthy Theater, 1130 Wealthy St.SE, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Watch your favorite cult classic at the Wealthy Theatre. While there, Community Media Center members can take advantage of the only brew-in-view in GR and purchase beer, wine or a mixed drink to enjoy during the show.
Tasty Treats
57 – dessert time
Furniture City Creamery, 958 Cherry St.SE, Grand Rapids
Spoonlickers, various locations
Love’s Ice Cream and Chocolate, 435 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
Cakabakery, 919 Fulton St. E, Grand Rapids
Sugar Momma’s Bakery & Cafe, 6504 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids
San Chez A Tapas Bistro, 38 Fulton St. W, Grand Rapids
La Dolce Vita, 190 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Indulge in Grand Rapids desserts.
For ice cream shops, head to Furniture City Creamery (amazing Vegan options!) Spoonlickers, or Love’s.
Try Cakabakery or Sugar Momma’s for baked goods.
And…for something more ‘mature’, try the ‘Pastel de Whisky’ at the San Chez A Tapas Bistro or go gourmet at the La Dolce Vita the dessert and cigar lounge in the basement of The Chop House.
58 – get french with macarons
Le Bon Macaron, 951 Cherry St. SE, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Mimosa, Salted Dark Chocolate, Chocolate Raspberry, and Cherry Vanilla, just to name a few.
Enjoy one of the many cream puff and macaron flavors at Le Bon Macaron in Grand Rapids.
59 – chocolate lovers head to mokaya
MoKaya, 638 Wealthy St. SE, Grand Rapids
Girls Night Out Details:
Calling all chocolate lovers!!!
MoKaya is mecca for you.
Handcrafted chocolates and desserts including truffles, pastries, candy, ice cream and chocolate beverages. All made in the kitchen behind the counter.
(Pro tip: MoKaya has a small two-truffle box, perfect for teacher gifts!)
2 thoughts on “59 Girls Night Out Ideas Near Grand Rapids”
#26 – you’ve got to add Schuler Books!!! Of course, Schuler’s is awesome enough in it’s own right that maybe it should have it’s own entry!
St julian has a tasting room in Rockford area now!