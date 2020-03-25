Grand Rapids Trails to Hike or Bike With Kids

Trails are Still Open During Spring 2020

Hallelujah, Michiganders! – We can still go outside during Governor Whitmer’s “stay home” order!

My kids and I are exploring trails like crazy while we are all staying home. The weather is nice (not too hot or too cold), the bugs are at a minimum (though still check for ticks!) and there aren’t any sports or meetings to cut our trip short.

Bonus: State Parks are FREE right now.

It’s easy to feel trapped when you don’t leave your home for days on end. A daily trip outdoors is so good for everyone’s mental health.

Don’t let their potential bickering fool you – being outside is so good for kids. Mine sometimes start a hike in grumpy spirits but by the end, they’ve gotten out energy and are a little more like themselves. I see them smile, run, jump, and joke with each other.

And when we return home, it feels good to be back. Like it was a normal day going out and about, and now we can settle in and relax.

Recommended Family Trails That Don’t Have Tempting Playground Equipment

One challenge I’ve had during my trail adventures was to find trails without playground equipment. At this time children should avoid playground equipment, as it’s nearly impossible to sanitize it all before the kids play.

To avoid meltdowns or straight up anarchy, here are trails that don’t have any tempting play structures nearby. More details on these trails can be found below.

Calvin College Ecosystem Preserve

Cascade Peace Park

Fred Meijer White Pine Trail

Grand Ravines

Hemlock Crossing

Hudsonville Nature Center

Pickerel Lake Park

Pigeon Creek Park

Provin Trails