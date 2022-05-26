Discover Gorgeous Wildflowers, Active Wildlife and Guided Tours at Hudsonville Nature Center

Hudsonville Nature Center is for Nature Lovers
2700 New Holland St, Hudsonville, Michigan 49426
natural hiking trails, Picnic Spots
Trail Length: 2.1 loop
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Dogs Allowed? Yes, on a leash
Facilities: None
Stroller Friendly? no
Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round.
WEBSITE
Surround yourself with nature at the Hudsonville Nature Center as you hike the trails of this 76 acre preserve.
HNC is just one of over 85 hiking trails in west Michigan.
The Parks, Playgrounds & Trails Directory is proudly presented by John Ball Zoo. We are grateful for their support!
Quick Look at Hudsonville Nature Center
Located at the east end of New Holland Street, the Hudsonville Nature Center is a beautiful area to explore all sorts of landscapes – wetlands, forests, and prairies.
Kids will love seeing wildlife and flowers and running around on the trails.
Dogs are welcome, but they must be leashed and cleaned up after.
Hudsonville Nature Center Features
- Natural hiking trails
- Picnic spots
- A nature preserve
- Observation decks
- Prairie
- Forest
- Wetlands
- Wild flowers
- Guided tours available
- Shaded
Bring the bug spray as the trails are on a 76-acre nature preserve.
Hudsonville Nature Center is open year-round, from dawn to dusk.
No restrooms are available.
SaveSave
Tour the Hudsonville Nature Center
Visitors to the Hudsonville Nature Center are welcome to explore the trails on a self-guided tour.
But the City’s Master Naturalist also offers free guided hiking tours each spring, summer, and fall in the Nature Center.
Learn more about Craig Elston, the City’s Master Naturalist by visiting his website.
For a complete list of the scheduled hiking tours, visit the Parks & Recreation Calendar.
Map of Grand Rapids Parks and Trails
Find your next outdoor adventure near you with our map of the best hiking trails, playgrounds, and parks in West Michigan.