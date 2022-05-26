Discover Gorgeous Wildflowers, Active Wildlife and Guided Tours at Hudsonville Nature Center

By / May 26, 2022
Hudsonville Nature Center trail Ward

Hudsonville Nature Center is for Nature Lovers

hudsonville nature center

2700 New Holland St, Hudsonville, Michigan 49426

natural hiking trails, Picnic Spots
Trail Length: 2.1 loop
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Dogs Allowed? Yes, on a leash
Facilities: None
Stroller Friendly? no
Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round.
WEBSITE

Surround yourself with nature at the Hudsonville Nature Center as you hike the trails of this 76 acre preserve.

HNC is just one of over 85 hiking trails in west Michigan.

Quick Look at Hudsonville Nature Center

Located at the east end of New Holland Street, the Hudsonville Nature Center is a beautiful area to explore all sorts of landscapes – wetlands, forests, and prairies.

Kids will love seeing wildlife and flowers and running around on the trails.

Dogs are welcome, but they must be leashed and cleaned up after.

Hudsonville Nature Center trail map

Hudsonville Nature Center Features

  • Natural hiking trails
  • Picnic spots
  • A nature preserve
  • Observation decks
  • Prairie
  • Forest
  • Wetlands
  • Wild flowers
  • Guided tours available
  • Shaded

Bring the bug spray as the trails are on a 76-acre nature preserve.

Hudsonville Nature Center is open year-round, from dawn to dusk.

No restrooms are available.

Learn more about the Hudsonville Nature Center

Tour the Hudsonville Nature Center

Visitors to the Hudsonville Nature Center are welcome to explore the trails on a self-guided tour.

But the City’s Master Naturalist also offers free guided hiking tours each spring, summer, and fall in the Nature Center.

Learn more about Craig Elston, the City’s Master Naturalist by visiting his website.

For a complete list of the scheduled hiking tours, visit the Parks & Recreation Calendar.

Join Craig on a guided tour of the early spring wildflowers at the Hudsonville Nature Center (recorded April 21, 2020)

Map of Grand Rapids Parks and Trails

Find your next outdoor adventure near you with our map of the best hiking trails, playgrounds, and parks in West Michigan.

